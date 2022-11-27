Read full article on original website
Related
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in Arkansas
Harrisonis a city and the county seat of Boone County, Arkansas, United States. According to official 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, the city had a population of 13,069, ranking it as the 30th largest city in Arkansas.
KTLO
Roger Jens Christensen, 86, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 86-year-old Roger Jens Christensen formerly of Mountain Home, are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Roger Jens Christensen died Tuesday in Indiana.
KTLO
Norfork, Izard County begin bowling season at Driftwood Lanes
Two area high schools will begin the season by facing each other in Mountain Home. Norfork and Izard County will square off Monday at Driftwood Lanes.
KTLO
Tracy Dee Hall, 45, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 45-year-old Tracy Dee Hall of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Tracy Dee Hall died Sunday in Yellville.
KTLO
Regina Sue Mooney, 68, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Regina Sue Mooney, 68, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Regina was born on December 28, 1953, in Leachville, Arkansas, to Billy and Vetta Friend Parrish. She graduated from the Mountain Home High School in 1972. She married Randy on July 3, 1980 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She owned and operated the College Station and Deli as well as the Pickers Flea Market. She enjoyed bowling, reading, watching game shows, the Wizard of Oz, and especially loved Christmas.
KTLO
Unemployment rises in Arkansas, falls in Missouri in September
Unemployment numbers rose in north central Arkansas abut fell in southern Missouri. The data is from the month of September. In Baxter County, the unemployment rate rose from 3.6% to 3.9%. Baxter County has 652 unemployed residents out of a workforce of 16,811 and is tied for 32nd lowest out of Arkansas’s 75 counties.
KTLO
Fred Bentley, 84, Gamaliel (Roller)
Mr. Fred Bentley, 84, of Gamaliel, Arkansas passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born June 2, 1938, in Custer, Arkansas to Alex and Catherine (Cowart) Bentley. He married to Dorothy Cherry on August 14, 1962, in West Plains, Missouri. He was a member of the Bellefonte Church of Christ, a Navy Veteran, and a retired facility manager of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Bull Shoals location who loved fishing and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
KTLO
Ronald Young, 81, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 81-year-old Ronald Young of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Ronald Young died Sunday at Baxter Health.
KTLO
Cheri L. McGinn, 63, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 63-year-old Cheri L. McGinn of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Cheri L. McGinn died Sunday at the Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House.
KTLO
Marion County Library reopens with limited access
The Marion County Library reopened this morning to patrons with limited access. The Children’s Department, back work room and restroom is still closed to the public until all repairs have been completed.
KTLO
Clemie Allene Souza, 97, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 97-year-old Clemie Allene Souza of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Clemie Allene Souza died Monday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Gassville City Council budget meeting Tuesday evening
The Gassville City Council will hold a budget meeting Tuesday evening at 5:30 at the Community Center located at 204 South School Street.
Branson Missouri Is A Must Visit. Check Out These 11 Definite Must Do’s
Many of us know that Branson Missouri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. We are fortunate that it is only a few hours away from us here in Sedalia. If you have been, then you know how much fun it can be. Plenty of options to check out for sure. If you have never been, here are 12 "Must Do's" when you go that you may want to check out that will be worth while.
KTLO
Paula Ross, 66, Flippin (Roller-Burns)
Paula Ross, age 66, of Flippin, Arkansas passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022. Paula was born August 16, 1956 to Joseph Dallas Adams and Velda Kreat (Kelley) Adams. Paula enjoyed quilting and painting. She stained glass and refurnished furniture. Paula also enjoyed going to auctions to find antiques. She was a devoted Jehovah Witness for many years and she loved her family more than anything. She will be missed by all who knew her.
KYTV
Sharp County bridge work expected to be finished soon
SHARP/FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Work continues on a structure at the Sharp and Fulton County line that will connect Hardy to the Nine Mile Ridge Community during flood season. Arkansas Department of Transportation District 5 Engineer, Bruce Street, explained that work began on the bridge in 2020 and work...
KTLO
Baxter Co. Sheriff Office Corporal Tracy Munson dies
The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office has announced Corporal Tracy Munson died Wednesday morning after a long illness. Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery spoke with KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot News about Corporal Munson’s time with the department. Listen:. Munson had served 17 years as a deputy with...
KYTV
Police arrest 2 students accused of social media threats in Mountain Home, Ark.
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - School leaders in Mountain Home say police have arrested two students accused of posting threatening messages on social media. The incidents happened over the Thanksgiving break. The first incident happened after a middle school student created a hit list and posted it with a picture...
KTLO
Man with charges in 3 counties remains fugitive
A 22-year-old Mountain Home man who has had criminal charges filed against him in Baxter, Fulton and Jackson Counties continues to be listed as a fugitive, according to Arkansas Community Corrections. David (Zack) Peifer was listed as an absconder by the Jackson County probation and parole office in early November.
KTLO
Area woman injured when vehicle runs into tree
A West Plains woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident Friday evening in Howell County. Thirty-five-year-old Jennifer Truman was transported by air ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Truman was traveling on County Road 6070. She was nearly 300 feet...
Comments / 0