Cotter, AR

Regina Sue Mooney, 68, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Regina Sue Mooney, 68, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Regina was born on December 28, 1953, in Leachville, Arkansas, to Billy and Vetta Friend Parrish. She graduated from the Mountain Home High School in 1972. She married Randy on July 3, 1980 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She owned and operated the College Station and Deli as well as the Pickers Flea Market. She enjoyed bowling, reading, watching game shows, the Wizard of Oz, and especially loved Christmas.
Unemployment rises in Arkansas, falls in Missouri in September

Unemployment numbers rose in north central Arkansas abut fell in southern Missouri. The data is from the month of September. In Baxter County, the unemployment rate rose from 3.6% to 3.9%. Baxter County has 652 unemployed residents out of a workforce of 16,811 and is tied for 32nd lowest out of Arkansas’s 75 counties.
Fred Bentley, 84, Gamaliel (Roller)

Mr. Fred Bentley, 84, of Gamaliel, Arkansas passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born June 2, 1938, in Custer, Arkansas to Alex and Catherine (Cowart) Bentley. He married to Dorothy Cherry on August 14, 1962, in West Plains, Missouri. He was a member of the Bellefonte Church of Christ, a Navy Veteran, and a retired facility manager of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Bull Shoals location who loved fishing and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marion County Library reopens with limited access

The Marion County Library reopened this morning to patrons with limited access. The Children’s Department, back work room and restroom is still closed to the public until all repairs have been completed.
Branson Missouri Is A Must Visit. Check Out These 11 Definite Must Do’s

Many of us know that Branson Missouri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. We are fortunate that it is only a few hours away from us here in Sedalia. If you have been, then you know how much fun it can be. Plenty of options to check out for sure. If you have never been, here are 12 "Must Do's" when you go that you may want to check out that will be worth while.
Paula Ross, 66, Flippin (Roller-Burns)

Paula Ross, age 66, of Flippin, Arkansas passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022. Paula was born August 16, 1956 to Joseph Dallas Adams and Velda Kreat (Kelley) Adams. Paula enjoyed quilting and painting. She stained glass and refurnished furniture. Paula also enjoyed going to auctions to find antiques. She was a devoted Jehovah Witness for many years and she loved her family more than anything. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Sharp County bridge work expected to be finished soon

SHARP/FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Work continues on a structure at the Sharp and Fulton County line that will connect Hardy to the Nine Mile Ridge Community during flood season. Arkansas Department of Transportation District 5 Engineer, Bruce Street, explained that work began on the bridge in 2020 and work...
Baxter Co. Sheriff Office Corporal Tracy Munson dies

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office has announced Corporal Tracy Munson died Wednesday morning after a long illness. Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery spoke with KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot News about Corporal Munson’s time with the department. Listen:. Munson had served 17 years as a deputy with...
Man with charges in 3 counties remains fugitive

A 22-year-old Mountain Home man who has had criminal charges filed against him in Baxter, Fulton and Jackson Counties continues to be listed as a fugitive, according to Arkansas Community Corrections. David (Zack) Peifer was listed as an absconder by the Jackson County probation and parole office in early November.
Area woman injured when vehicle runs into tree

A West Plains woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident Friday evening in Howell County. Thirty-five-year-old Jennifer Truman was transported by air ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Truman was traveling on County Road 6070. She was nearly 300 feet...
