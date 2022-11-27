ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keysher Fuller goal earns Costa Rica shock late win over Japan at World Cup

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Costa Rica produced another World Cup upset as Keysher Fuller scored the only goal to sink Group E rivals Japan 1-0 at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

Defender Fuller fired a late winner with Costa Rica’s first shot on target in the 81st minute to throw the group wide open and bring Japan crashing back down to earth after their stunning opening win against Germany.

Japan boss Hajime Moriyasu made five changes and was punished for resting key players as his side were unable to replicate those heroics.

Costa Rica had been thrashed 7-0 in their opening game against Spain and, after frustrating Japan for large periods, they snatched an unlikely victory.

Head coach Luis Fernando Suarez responded to the Central Americans’ capitulation against Spain by making just two changes and his side was content to limit Japan to few chances.

Japan were big favourites going into the match and they were first to threaten through Ritsu Doan’s shot from outside the box.

Costa Rica’s first attempt came in the 35th minute from Francisco Calvo, who was also off target with his long-range effort.

Neither side created another chance of note in a disappointing first period, but Costa Rica’s Paris St German goalkeeper Keylor Navas saved well from Hidemasa Morita’s shot soon after the restart.

Japan sent on Takuma Asano and Hiroki Ito at half-time and they added an intensity that had been sorely lacking.

Navas was forced into action again to keep out Asano’s header, while Ko Itakura and Wataru Endo had successive shots blocked.

Costa Rica offered next to nothing in attack, but stayed in the game as further efforts from Japanese pair Daichi Kamada and Yuki Soma were also blocked.

Japan were then caught cold with nine minutes remaining as Costa Rica made a rare foray forward.

Yeltsin Tejeda pounced on Hidemasa Morita’s mis-placed pass and slipped in Fuller on the edge of the box and he curled a left-footed finish into the top corner, goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda getting his hands to the shot but not able to keep it out.

Japan responded with their best chance of the match in the 88th minute, but Kamada’s effort from inside the area was saved by the feet of Navas.

Wales’ next goal is to go beyond World Cup group stage – Connor Roberts

Connor Roberts says Wales can use their painful World Cup experience in Qatar to qualify from the group stage at the tournament one day. Wales’ first World Cup appearance for 64 years ultimately ended in disappointment as they finished bottom of Group B with only one point from three games.
Mexico beat Saudi Arabia but miss out on World Cup last-16 qualification

Mexico missed out on reaching the last 16 of the World Cup despite beating Saudi Arabia 2-1. El Tri started the final round of Group C fixtures in bottom spot but came so close to hurdling into the top two after second-half goals from Henry Martin and Luis Chavez, the latter scoring with a spectacular 25-yard free-kick.
Poland pip Mexico to last-16 spot despite defeat to Argentina

Poland scraped into the last 16 of the World Cup on goal difference after a backs to the walls performance saw them lose 2-0 to Group C winners Argentina. With the group on a knife edge heading into the final round of fixtures, Mexico conceded a last-gasp goal in a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia, sending Poland through after it had seemed for much of the second half that they would advance purely on fair play rules.
Today at the World Cup – Brazil and Portugal reach knockout phase

Casemiro ensured Brazil booked their place in the knockout phase with a game to spare and Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Portugal did the same. But Cameroon, Serbia, South Korea and Ghana still have it all to do after a goal-packed day in Qatar. Meanwhile, England boss Gareth Southgate vowed...
Didier Deschamps defends his team selection after France slip to shock defeat

France boss Didier Deschamps defended his team selection after a much-changed side were shocked 1-0 by Tunisia. Wahbi Khazri’s second-half goal gave the Africans a famous win over the defending champions, although it was not enough to secure their place in the knockout stages. France thought they had snatched...
Australia stun Denmark to reach World Cup last 16 for first time in 16 years

Mathew Leckie claimed a fine second-half winner as Australia masterminded a World Cup shock by progressing to the knockout stages with a 1-0 victory which eliminated Denmark. The Socceroos and the Danes were both in danger of crashing out of the tournament due to Tunisia taking the lead against reigning champions France in the other Group D fixture.
Spain will take no chances against Japan, insists Luis Enrique

Spain coach Luis Enrique will not take any risks against Japan with progress to the knockout stage still in the balance. Although the 2010 champions need only a point to qualify, all four nations have a chance of making the last 16 and, after Germany’s shock defeat to the Asian nation, nothing can be ruled out.
Lionel Scaloni ‘reassured’ by Argentina’s win over Mexico ahead of Poland game

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni says he was “really reassured” by what he saw from his players in Saturday’s win over Mexico. Scaloni’s men bounced back from the shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in their World Cup Group C opener by defeating Mexico 2-0, with Lionel Messi putting them ahead with a 64th-minute strike before Enzo Fernandez added a second goal late on.
