Man hospitalized after apparent shooting in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A man arrived at a hospital after apparently being shot in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh police, a man with gunshot wounds to the leg was dropped off at a hospital at around 2:40 a.m.

The victim is in stable condition. He talked with police but wasn’t forthcoming about how he got shot.

Police found a scene inside a home in the 2900 block of Sacramento Avenue and talked with residents.

The Mobile Crime Unit processed evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

At least 1 person dead after vehicle, pedestrian accident on Route 51 At least one person is dead after a vehicle and pedestrian accident in Jefferson Hills.

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2022 Cox Media Group