Pittsburgh, PA

Man hospitalized after apparent shooting in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago


PITTSBURGH — A man arrived at a hospital after apparently being shot in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh police, a man with gunshot wounds to the leg was dropped off at a hospital at around 2:40 a.m.

The victim is in stable condition. He talked with police but wasn’t forthcoming about how he got shot.

Police found a scene inside a home in the 2900 block of Sacramento Avenue and talked with residents.

The Mobile Crime Unit processed evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.



