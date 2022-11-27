Tennessee Titans vs Cincinnati Bengals free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (11/27/2022)

The Indianapolis Colts face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Colts’ first Monday Night Football home game in 7.5 years. Colts QB Matt Ryan needs 11 completions to become the fifth player in league history with 5,500. Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett has thrown eight interceptions in seven games. Kickoff is set for Monday, November 28 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on ESPN.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO