A Yellville man pled guilty Wednesday to a single charge filed against him stemming from his participation in a mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol January 6 last year. Thirty-nine-year-old Jon Thomas Mott was initially charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorder in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He entered his guilty plea to the charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The rest of the charges will be dismissed by the government.

YELLVILLE, AR ・ 7 HOURS AGO