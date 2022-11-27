Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Man with charges in 3 counties remains fugitive
A 22-year-old Mountain Home man who has had criminal charges filed against him in Baxter, Fulton and Jackson Counties continues to be listed as a fugitive, according to Arkansas Community Corrections. David (Zack) Peifer was listed as an absconder by the Jackson County probation and parole office in early November.
KTLO
Baxter Co. Sheriff Office Corporal Tracy Munson dies
The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office has announced Corporal Tracy Munson died Wednesday morning after a long illness. Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery spoke with KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot News about Corporal Munson’s time with the department. Listen:. Munson had served 17 years as a deputy with...
KTLO
Man accused of crashing car into clinic declared unfit to face charges
The case of a man who crashed his car into the lobby of a medical clinic and was found by police in the building shoeless and wrapped in a blanket cannot move forward because of his mental condition. The announcement of the results of psychological examinations done on 29-year-old Zachary...
KTLO
Baxter Co. Sheriff warning of new phone scam in area
The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is once again warning members of the public of a telephone scam taking place in the area that has already resulted in a local citizen suffering a substantial monetary loss. In this particular case, someone claiming to be a “bank officer” from a local...
KYTV
Judge sentences man for deadly Ozark County shooting in July
THEODOSIA, Mo. (KY3) - A judge ordered issued a suspended sentence for an Ozark County man for the death of another man in July. The judge sentenced Brian Mathew Dunaway, 42, of Theodosia, to ten years in prison, but suspending all ten years. He pleaded guilty to a voluntary manslaughter charge.
KYTV
Police arrest 2 students accused of social media threats in Mountain Home, Ark.
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - School leaders in Mountain Home say police have arrested two students accused of posting threatening messages on social media. The incidents happened over the Thanksgiving break. The first incident happened after a middle school student created a hit list and posted it with a picture...
Police asking for help identifying Aurora McDonald’s robbers
AURORA, Mo. — The Aurora-Marionville Police Department is asking for help with finding two suspects who robbed a McDonald’s yesterday, Nov. 29. According to an AMPD statement, around 10 p.m. on Nov. 29, two people wearing masks entered the S. Elliott Ave. restaurant. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded money. After receiving […]
KATV
Two-month undercover investigation ends with arrests by Johnson County Sheriff's Office
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office made several arrests, concluding a two-month-long narcotics investigation that included the use of undercover officers. "We've been quite busy here lately," Captain Michael Huber said. According to a police report, on Nov. 18, at approximately 6 p.m., Deputy...
KTLO
Area woman injured after vehicle becomes airborne
A Boone County woman was seriously injured Monday morning after her vehicle became airborne in southern Missouri. Fifty-five-year-old Sheila Bradshaw of Omaha was transported by ambulance from the scene in Taney County to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Bradshaw was traveling on Missouri Highway...
KTLO
Unemployment rises in Arkansas, falls in Missouri in September
Unemployment numbers rose in north central Arkansas abut fell in southern Missouri. The data is from the month of September. In Baxter County, the unemployment rate rose from 3.6% to 3.9%. Baxter County has 652 unemployed residents out of a workforce of 16,811 and is tied for 32nd lowest out of Arkansas’s 75 counties.
KTLO
Deaths of MH couple investigated as murder-suicide
A welfare check on a Mountain Home couple has turned to an apparent murder-suicide investigation. The bodies of 84-year-old Arnold Pribyl and 75-year-old Jean Pribyl were located Friday with gunshot wounds to their chests. According to the report from the Mountain Home Police Department, Chief Eddie Griffin and three officers...
KTLO
2 MH students in custody on accusations of making threats
Two Mountain Home Public School students are accused of making threats over the holiday period. Both unidentified students are currently in law-enforcement custody. According to Mountain Home Superintendent Dr. Jake Long, the first threat occurred on Thanksgiving Day. The district was notified by the Mountain Home Police Department of a middle school student allegedly creating a hit list and sharing it along with a picture of a rifle. The situation was reportedly handled completely by the police department.
KTLO
Boone County man charged with selling stolen livestock
A Boone County man has been arrested for selling stolen livestock. According to the probable cause affidavit, a man from Lead Hill had reported his black bucking stock bull missing from his property earlier this spring. The bull was identifiable by having the number 90 branded into its side along with a corresponding ear tag.
Kait 8
Boy hit by car seriously injured
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A 10-year-old boy was flown to the hospital after being struck by an SUV. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the incident happened at 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, on Highway 142, a little more than a mile west of Moody in Howell County. The...
KTLO
2 people killed in Sunday morning accident in Yellville
A fatal accident blocked traffic in all directions at the intersection of US Highway 62/412 and Arkansas Highway 14 North in Yellville Sunday morning. According to the Marion County Coroner’s Office, two fatalities have been confirmed. Arkansas State Police officials have not released details about the accident or the...
KTLO
Yellville man pleads guilty to being part of mob that stormed U.S. Capitol last year
A Yellville man pled guilty Wednesday to a single charge filed against him stemming from his participation in a mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol January 6 last year. Thirty-nine-year-old Jon Thomas Mott was initially charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorder in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He entered his guilty plea to the charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The rest of the charges will be dismissed by the government.
933kwto.com
Prosecutors File Assault Charges Against Two People in Barry County
Two people from Barry County are facing charges of assault after allegedly attacking a victim with a handgun. Authorities say Jason Swift and Sarena Tucker are charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon after investigators say they attacked a man in the Cassville area and hit him repeatedly with a pistol.
KTLO
Baxter Health sees record numbers of patients to emergency department
Baxter Health has been seeing record numbers of patients in the emergency department as flu cases rise in the region. Baxter Health’s Chief Nursing Officer Shannon Nachtigal spoke with KTLO’s Heather Loftis about the surge the hospital is seeing.
KTLO
Roger Jens Christensen, 86, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 86-year-old Roger Jens Christensen formerly of Mountain Home, are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Roger Jens Christensen died Tuesday in Indiana.
KTLO
Marion County woman threatens mother during domestic dispute
A Marion County woman is facing multiple assault charges after trespassing on her mother’s property and failing to comply with authorities. According to the probable cause affidavit, one deputy from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department along with an officer from the Flippin Police Department were responding to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence in Flippin. While in route, dispatch advised law enforcement a female subject, identified as 32-year-old Shanna Cunningham, was at the residence in an altercation with her mother and there were multiple 911 calls from different parties. Dispatch also advised Cunningham allegedly had thrown around a child during the altercation.
Comments / 2