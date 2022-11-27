ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KTBS

Louisiana governor officially endorses Tarver for mayor

SHREVEPORT, La. - There was a big endorsement in the mayor’s race from the top democrat in the state on Tuesday for Sen. Greg Tarver. It was a packed house at the consortium venue on North Market Street for that announcement from Gov. John Bel Edwards. Politicians, community and religious leaders all gathered with him to support Tarver.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPLC TV

Amendment One on December ballot could impact who votes

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Early voting is underway for the Dec. 10th election and many of you are asking what is the focus of Louisiana Amendment One. Amendment One deals with whether non U.S. citizens can vote in Louisiana. While it may seem like that’s already spelled out in Louisiana law, some argue there’s a loophole that needs to be closed.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

This Is the Poorest City in Louisiana

The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch - particularly those without the means to absorb rising costs. (The price of this household item is soaring.)
MONROE, LA
KPLC TV

DEC. 10 ELECTION: What’s on your ballot

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Here’s what is on area ballots in the Dec. 10 election. There are three statewide amendments on the ballot that day. Those three amendments are the only things on the ballot in Allen, Beauregard, and Cameron parishes. However, in Calcasieu, Jeff Davis, and Vernon...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Webster sheriff to serve on state law enforcement board

BATON ROUGE, La. – Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker has been appointed to serve on the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement. The appointment was made this month by Gov. John Bel Edwards. “I’m delighted to serve on the La. Commission on Law Enforcement, which supports public safety, crime reduction,...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
KTBS

LABI input, or lack of it, likely to shape medical marijuana workplace policy

A state panel has three weeks left to wrap up work on draft legislation to protect workers who use medical cannabis. (Canva image) A state panel has three weeks left to wrap up work on draft legislation to protect workers who use medical marijuana. Before then, members hope to get feedback from a very influential business lobbying group, without which approval of the proposals is unlikely.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Louisiana sets new lows for unemployment rate, number of unemployed

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.1% in October, once again setting a record low as the state added 10,000 jobs month-to-month. According to preliminary figures released Wednesday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission, the unemployment rate dropped from 3.5% in September, which had previously been tied as the record low. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted.
LOUISIANA STATE
louisianaradionetwork.com

Three-term Public Service Commissioner Lambert Boissiere faces challenger from political newcomer

Early voting is underway and one of the big items on the December 10th ballot is the 3rd District Louisiana Public Service Commission Race as New Orleans Democrat Lambert Boissiere seeks a fourth term, but is facing a significant challenge from Davante Lewis. Boissiere has been on the PSC since 2005 and he says he’s kept utility rates in check.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

DOL recovers over $1M in back wages for Texas, La. healthcare workers

Women of color working in health care are the most likely to lose out on wages they have earned because employers fail to pay what they owe, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Investigations have found 80% of violations affect home-care aides, nursing aides and licensed practical nurses, especially...
TEXAS STATE
1130 AM: The Tiger

Highest and Lowest Paid Parishes in Louisiana – Ranked

Incomes are rising across the nation and in Louisiana, workers are making nearly 7% more than we were pulling in a year ago. The latest federal data shows the average income in the Bayou State for 2021 was $54,217. This compares to $50,809 in 2020. This puts Louisiana at #41 in the nation for salaries. The national average is $64,143.
LOUISIANA STATE
KEEL Radio

Who (or What) Owns The Most Land In Louisiana?

According to sources, there are roughly 33 million acres of land in the state of Louisiana. Which for a state like Louisiana is going to be a massive estimation, due to coastal land-loss and river erosion. But its good enough for what we're looking at today. Of the 33 million...
LOUISIANA STATE

