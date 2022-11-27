Read full article on original website
KTBS
Early learning standards spark new arguments, months after La. board gave approval
BATON ROUGE, La. - Backers of new learning standards for young children urged Louisiana's top school board to give the changes final approval despite ongoing criticism that the benchmarks need more public input. Jan Moller, executive director of the Louisiana Budget Project and the father of two children, said he...
KTBS
Louisiana governor officially endorses Tarver for mayor
SHREVEPORT, La. - There was a big endorsement in the mayor’s race from the top democrat in the state on Tuesday for Sen. Greg Tarver. It was a packed house at the consortium venue on North Market Street for that announcement from Gov. John Bel Edwards. Politicians, community and religious leaders all gathered with him to support Tarver.
KTBS
Lawsuit alleges Google broke Louisiana law in capturing residents' biometric data
NEW ORLEANS - Google Inc. is being sued in Louisiana over allegations that the online-search giant has been capturing and selling biometric data from residents in violation of the state's consumer protection and privacy law. Sandra Nomey, a retired hotel executive, and Nathan Bandaries, one of the lawyers bringing the...
KPLC TV
Amendment One on December ballot could impact who votes
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Early voting is underway for the Dec. 10th election and many of you are asking what is the focus of Louisiana Amendment One. Amendment One deals with whether non U.S. citizens can vote in Louisiana. While it may seem like that’s already spelled out in Louisiana law, some argue there’s a loophole that needs to be closed.
KTBS
This Is the Poorest City in Louisiana
The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch - particularly those without the means to absorb rising costs. (The price of this household item is soaring.)
KPLC TV
DEC. 10 ELECTION: What’s on your ballot
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Here’s what is on area ballots in the Dec. 10 election. There are three statewide amendments on the ballot that day. Those three amendments are the only things on the ballot in Allen, Beauregard, and Cameron parishes. However, in Calcasieu, Jeff Davis, and Vernon...
KTBS
Louisiana lawmakers get informed on state's severance and property taxes ahead of possible changes
(The Center Square) — Louisiana lawmakers studying the state's tax structure reviewed severance, gas, property and other taxes on Wednesday as they prepare for possible changes in the 2023 legislative session. Members of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on State Tax Structure heard from several officials with various...
KTBS
Webster sheriff to serve on state law enforcement board
BATON ROUGE, La. – Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker has been appointed to serve on the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement. The appointment was made this month by Gov. John Bel Edwards. “I’m delighted to serve on the La. Commission on Law Enforcement, which supports public safety, crime reduction,...
KTBS
Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces senior staff appointments
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the appointments of four senior staff members on Tuesday. Judd P. Deere was chosen as deputy chief of staff. Also chosen as deputy chief of staff was Kelly Eichler. Andrew “Vu” Ritchie was appointed chief legal counsel and named as director...
KTBS
LABI input, or lack of it, likely to shape medical marijuana workplace policy
A state panel has three weeks left to wrap up work on draft legislation to protect workers who use medical cannabis. (Canva image) A state panel has three weeks left to wrap up work on draft legislation to protect workers who use medical marijuana. Before then, members hope to get feedback from a very influential business lobbying group, without which approval of the proposals is unlikely.
KTBS
Louisiana marijuana task force ponders issues with diagnosing impairment at work
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Legislature’s Employment and Medical Marijuana Task Force discussed issues with unemployment compensation, impairment, and testing on Tuesday as they prepare to craft recommendations for lawmakers later this month. Task force members are now working on an accelerated timeline to present recommendations to...
theadvocate.com
Planned Parenthood pivots in Louisiana in the months after abortion ban
Beyond the waiting room and down the hallway of the New Orleans Planned Parenthood clinic, six recovery bays with curtains stand empty across from a nurses’ station that has never been occupied. Tags dangle from recliner chairs that no one has ever used. It was supposed to be an...
KTBS
Louisiana sets new lows for unemployment rate, number of unemployed
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.1% in October, once again setting a record low as the state added 10,000 jobs month-to-month. According to preliminary figures released Wednesday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission, the unemployment rate dropped from 3.5% in September, which had previously been tied as the record low. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Three-term Public Service Commissioner Lambert Boissiere faces challenger from political newcomer
Early voting is underway and one of the big items on the December 10th ballot is the 3rd District Louisiana Public Service Commission Race as New Orleans Democrat Lambert Boissiere seeks a fourth term, but is facing a significant challenge from Davante Lewis. Boissiere has been on the PSC since 2005 and he says he’s kept utility rates in check.
KTBS
DOL recovers over $1M in back wages for Texas, La. healthcare workers
Women of color working in health care are the most likely to lose out on wages they have earned because employers fail to pay what they owe, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Investigations have found 80% of violations affect home-care aides, nursing aides and licensed practical nurses, especially...
MSNBC
Georgia voters react to Walker in new Warnock campaign ad
In a new campaign ad for Sen. Raphael Warnock ahead of the Senate runoff election in Georgia, voters react to recent campaign remarks from Republican challenger Herschel Walker.Nov. 28, 2022.
Highest and Lowest Paid Parishes in Louisiana – Ranked
Incomes are rising across the nation and in Louisiana, workers are making nearly 7% more than we were pulling in a year ago. The latest federal data shows the average income in the Bayou State for 2021 was $54,217. This compares to $50,809 in 2020. This puts Louisiana at #41 in the nation for salaries. The national average is $64,143.
Who (or What) Owns The Most Land In Louisiana?
According to sources, there are roughly 33 million acres of land in the state of Louisiana. Which for a state like Louisiana is going to be a massive estimation, due to coastal land-loss and river erosion. But its good enough for what we're looking at today. Of the 33 million...
theadvocate.com
Ron Faucheux: From pot to pistols, how Americans voted on ballot questions
This year’s elections are over, but we haven’t heard much about the outcome of ballot propositions — elections in which voters make their voices heard on issues, and not on candidates or parties. In Louisiana, there were eight constitutional amendments on the ballot Nov. 8. Three passed...
KTBS
Early voting for Dec. 10 election ends Saturday; here’s what’s on the ballot for Livingston Parish voters
Early voting for the Dec. 10 election, which opened over the weekend, runs through Saturday, Dec. 3. Local voters can make their selections at two early-voting sites: the Livingston Parish Registrar of Voters Office (20400 Government Blvd.) and the Denham Springs-Walker Library (8101 U.S. Hwy. 190). Polls will be open...
