ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

I've been a chef for years. Everyone needs to try my recipe for 3-ingredient butternut-squash soup.

By Alissa Fitzgerald
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pOajd_0jOxJpe300
As a chef, I've developed a great recipe for butternut-squash soup.

Alissa Fitzgerald

  • As a professional chef , I know the best way to make a hearty and silky butternut-squash soup.
  • My recipe calls for butternut squash, roasted garlic, olive oil, water, and some salt.
  • I put everything in a blender to eliminate mess and even use the squash seeds as a tasty garnish.
Butternut-squash soup is a great meal when you want something hearty.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00udSr_0jOxJpe300
My recipe calls for butternut squash, garlic, and oil.

Alissa Fitzgerald

During any season, I love making using butternut squash for a stunning side dish , a savory, sweet pasta sauce , or a fun addition to a salad. However, I think this nutrient-rich vegetable shines brightest in my butternut-squash soup.

I've perfected a fast and easy technique for making a butternut-squash soup perfect for all seasons. With this easy technique, you can even cook squash in your microwave (that's right, your microwave).

Here's my simple recipe for four to six servings of my delicious butternut-squash soup.

Cook your squash in the microwave.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ibkYb_0jOxJpe300
My recipe is easily adjustable for more or less soup depending on how big your squash is.

Alissa Fitzgerald

First, halve a medium, 2- to 3-pound butternut squash and scoop out its seeds. Wash your seeds until they're clean and set them on a paper towel to dry.

Cut each half into three sections and lay the pieces of the squash face-down on a microwave-safe plate. Add a few spoonfuls of water to the plate to ensure there's enough moisture, cover it with another microwave-safe bowl or splatter guard, and set the cooking time for five minutes.

The squash should take about 10 to 15 minutes to cook but I recommend checking on it after each five-minute interval since some microwaves are stronger than others.

Prepare and roast your garlic.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uMhT4_0jOxJpe300
Your kitchen will smell amazing when you roast the garlic.

Alissa Fitzgerald

Now, the real flavor-bomb component: roasting garlic in extra-virgin olive oil. While your squash is in the microwave, add eight to 12 peeled garlic cloves to a small pan and splash in enough olive oil to cover them, about 3 to 4 tablespoons.

Crank the heat up on your stove to medium — there's no need to go higher than that or you'll risk burning the oil.

Keep a close eye on the garlic, especially any smaller bulbs, making sure to flip them over so they brown on both sides. Once both sides of the garlic start browning, turn the stove off and let them sit in the hot oil so the residual heat gently toasts the bulbs.

Separate the fully cooked squash from its peel.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KSiMw_0jOxJpe300
There's no need to peel or slice off the hard skin when you can scoop out the flesh.

Alissa Fitzgerald

By the 15-minute mark, you should be able to pierce the squash's bright-orange flesh with a fork.

Once the squash is cooked and has cooled, scoop the flesh out with a spoon and place it directly into your blender .

Blend the squash and garlic together.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Z3ky_0jOxJpe300
Using just a blender eliminates the mess of going back and forth between the appliance and a pot.

Alissa Fitzgerald

Add a 1/2-cup of water and begin to blend your squash. I like to use water to thin the soup so the clean taste of the squash and any other seasonings shine through.

Incorporate the roasted garlic cloves and a pinch of salt and blend until smooth, adding more water as necessary. If the mixture is too thick and stops blending, move the squash mixture around with a spatula to allow for water to get to the bottom.

Mix until smooth and creamy. Taste for salt and add more as necessary.

Use the seeds from the squash for garnish.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29npeN_0jOxJpe300
The seeds will bubble a bit as any water is cooked out.

Alissa Fitzgerald

A bowl of soup wouldn't be complete without a garnish. Take those reserved butternut-squash seeds and toss them back into the garlic oil.

Turn the heat up to medium and let them cook for three to four minutes.

Garnish your soup and it's ready to serve.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32QAA9_0jOxJpe300
I garnished my soup with garlic oil and squash seeds.

Alissa Fitzgerald

To serve, spoon the soup into bowls and top with garlic oil and the squash seeds. If you want to be fancy, you can even add a splash of balsamic or sherry vinegar.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
James Patrick

Thanksgiving Stuffing Recipe

Classic holiday stuffing that is easy to dospendwithpennies.com. The Thanksgiving meal is usually the largest meal of the year for most families. Stuffing is one of the foods that so many look forward to eating because it usually is only seen once a year. Over time people have added all sorts of things to it to make it unique. On the site of how stuff works, they show some crazy things people say they put in their stuffing. Things like oysters, popcorn, twinkies, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese, are just some of the things people say they add.
AL.com

Sausage Cheese Balls: Thanksgiving recipe for a tasty holiday appetizer

The Thanksgiving meal is a full-on feast. But that doesn’t mean that some sort of preliminaries are not only called for, but are a necessity. You don’t need a lot of appetizers; just something filling to carry you over while the turkey bakes and the giblet gravy simmers and drives you crazy with the tantalizing aroma.
Florence Carmela

A Family Favorite: Traditional Mexican Ground Beef Casserole

This easy Mexican Ground Beef Casserole is so easy to make, your entire family will devour it. We make this in my family all the time. My mother does several variations of this recipe. This tasty dish only takes about 15 minutes of prep time and you can have it on the dinner table in about 45 minutes. You can substitute with ground turkey and low-fat sour cream and cheddar cheese if you wish, and it's still delicious. You can serve this casserole with a big green salad to make a fast, yet complete meal. For the origin of Mexican casseroles in our country visit the website Multi Cultural Cooking Network.
Tina Howell

Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish

Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
shefinds

The One Healthy Bread You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight

When trying to lose weight or prevent weight gain, what you eat (and portion sizes) matter just as much as the amount of exercise you set aside time for. With that said, we reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for tips when it comes to choosing the healthiest bread that won’t lead to weight gain (when eaten in moderation, and when paired with a balanced diet and regular exercise). Read on for suggestions, insight, and all things whole wheat and whole grain bread. from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
The Kitchn

The $7 Trader Joe’s Dessert I’m Bringing to Thanksgiving This Year

When Thanksgiving rolls around, I’m often on dessert duty, which is no cake walk. Seeking out the perfect holiday pie the whole table will love is not a task I take lightly. I’m the kind of eater whose highest compliment for a dessert is that it’s not too sweet, so I’m always on the hunt for a dessert that will appeal to the pumpkin pie crowd, but also bring a bit of brightness to the dessert spread.
Lefty Graves

Elderly woman insists on eating everyone else’s food when they’re on special diets for food allergies

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by my niece, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My niece and her husband recently took in her widowed mother-in-law to live with them. Her mother-in-law can be somewhat challenging to deal with. She likes to eat everything; if you don’t hide specialty foods, she will also eat those, even if someone else can’t eat regular food.
SheKnows

Aldi Just Dropped a Festive New Snack That's Nearly Identical to This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Item

Peppermint season is here, the most refreshing time of year! Sweet candy canes, warm peppermint mochas, desserts sprinkled with crunchy, minty pieces — it’s all so delicious. And this year, Aldi has a new festive snack for our peppermint-loving hearts, which is surprisingly similar to a Trader Joe’s treat from 2020. Stop by the nut aisle to try the Choceur Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds at Aldi, which are roasted almonds dipped in dark and white chocolate, with bits of crushed candy cane inside. It’s the perfect savory-sweet treat, which Instagram user @aldi.mademedoit loved. “These literally fell from heaven and landed in...
shefinds

2 Spices That Have Been Proven By Science To Promote A Flatter Stomach

Whether your goal is to lose weight in your midsection or relieve a bloated stomach, both of these can be accomplished by a well-balanced diet. We reached out to gut health experts for two timeless spice suggestions that contain antioxidants, promote healthier digestion and boost metabolism. Read on to learn more about the many gut health benefits (and helpful studies) of turmeric and ginger from Dr. M. Kara, digestive health, functional medicine, natural remedies and supplement expert and creator of KaraMD, Joanna Wen, health coach and founder of Spices & Greens, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
Amy Christie

Woman walks out when asked to split bill for meal: "I shouldn't have to"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. I still remember when I went out with friends and chilled out for a few hours while sharing several appetizers, entrees, pastries, coffees, and drinks. It had been a few weeks since we got together, and we lost track of time as we kept sharing what went on in our lives.
shefinds

3 High-Protein Breakfast Foods To Blast Belly Fat

Losing weight in your midsection— or anywhere else— requires a balanced diet along with regular exercise. While working to lose weight in this area or elsewhere, it is vital to provide your body with energy from high-protein foods, especially first thing in the morning. We reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for three breakfast ideas that will not only help you start your day off with needed energy, but that will also keep you satiated (and less likely to eat more and gain weight later). Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jay Cowin, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, and Trista Best, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
Mansfield News Journal

The Amish Cook: Four favorite Thanksgiving recipes

Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off. She will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!. Sweet Potato Casserole. 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes½ cup sugar½ cup butter2 eggs, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla½ cup milkTopping: ½...
Insider

Insider

685K+
Followers
37K+
Post
389M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy