Get Apple AirPods Pro at the lowest price of the year at Amazon for Cyber Monday
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for less than $200 with this Cyber Monday deal at Amazon—and they make a perfect gift .
- The second-gen AirPods Pro are Reviewed's best overall pick for earbuds thanks to their long battery life and noise-cancelation.
Black Friday 2022 has come and gone, but that doesn't mean all the good deals are over. Today is Cyber Monday and the deals are plentiful! If you're still gift shopping for the tech junky or the audiophile in your family, a pair of Reviewed's favorite earbuds are available for an amazing price cut this Cyber Monday. Give the gift of great audio with the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) on sale at Amazon today!
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $199.99
Typically $249, the 2nd generation AirPods Pro can be had for just $199.99 thanks to this Cyber Monday 2022 deal—that's a 20% savings and the lowest price we've seen all year.
Why we love the Apple AirPods Pro
Our testers found that these 2nd generation AirPods have a battery life of up to six hours with active noise-cancelation on, seven hours without and up to 30 hours with the charging case. “It took three years, but the new AirPods Pro got the upgrade we’ve been waiting for,” they wrote.
“While the design may seem stagnant, Apple has created both a familiar face and a notable reinvention of the original ‘best’ earbuds. If there’s a better pair of earbuds for overall usability and value out there, I haven’t found them. If you have an iPhone, these are the buds to buy.”
If you want to try out the new AirPods Pro for yourself, just act fast. We've seen Apple products sell out in the past and this stellar Cyber Monday deal certainly won't last long.
