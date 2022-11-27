Pistons game tonight: Pistons vs Cavs odds, Cade Cunningham injury update, predictions, TV channel for Nov. 27

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons will miss at least the next three games with what the Brooklyn Nets said is a strained left upper calf. Coach Jacque Vaughn said before the Nets played Washington on Wednesday night that Simmons was feeling pain in the back of his knee when he asked to come out of their victory over Orlando on Monday night. The injured turned out to be the calf, not the knee. Simmons also will miss home games against Toronto on Friday and Boston on Sunday before he is reassessed.

