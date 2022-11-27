The public is welcome to join Sons of Norway- Mandt Lodge for a Norwegian Family Christmas Event from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at the lodge, located at 317 S. Page St. There will be a lefse, donut and bake sale, so you can stock up on your baked goods before the holidays arrive! There will be Children’s Craft Demonstrations and Take Home Kits. Our famous “Kids Only” shopping area for kids to buy $1 gifts they can purchase for family members!

