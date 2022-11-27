Read full article on original website
captimes.com
Holiday arts in Madison: 12 ways to keep Christmas well
A fresh look at “Nutcracker,” a new adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” and returning favorites like “All Is Calm” are making stages merry and bright around Madison. This holiday season features lots of choral music, from gospel carols to Handel’s “Messiah,” as well as goofy “Guys on Ice,” celebrating 25 years of snowmobile suits and male friendship at the Barrymore Theatre after Christmas.
captimes.com
Things to do in Madison: 'Wheel of Fortune Live!', Glow on Monroe, Nick Moran and more
Do you ever watch “Wheel of Fortune” on TV and think you could do better than the contestants? You might get your chance at “Wheel of Fortune Live!” at Overture Hall, 201 State St. at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Audience members can audition to go on stage, spin the big wheel and win big prizes. Tickets cost $99-$249.
nbc15.com
Ring in the holiday cheer at the New Glarus Christkindli Market!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The holiday season is here and, in New Glarus, they are already feeling merry and bright!. The New Glarus Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its second annual Christkindli, an outdoor Christmas market in downtown New Glarus. The market will feature 30 local vendors offering a...
captimes.com
Kids Fund grants support Madison-area summer programs
Several of the 67 grants made by the Kids Fund during 2022 went to nonprofits that provide summer programs for young people ranging from recreational activities to academic programs. The Elver Park Neighborhood Center, for example, received $3,000 to enhance a summer camp experience for 30 students. Neighborhood House was...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Striving to make her final birthday special
PEWAUKEE — The past month has been devastating for a Pewaukee family. Heather Krings said ear infections were normal for her 4-year-old daughter Delaney since she was a baby. But what started out as a simple ear infection this time turned into brain surgery and a terminal diagnosis. In...
spectrumnews1.com
Can it be so: A December with no snow?
December is here, and this is a month where high snowfall amounts are quite common. Relatively speaking, we don't know October and November as very snowy months across much of our state. Though, some in northern Wisconsin may beg to differ this year. Once we get into December, the average...
captimes.com
12 holiday events in Madison you won't have to dress up for
There are holiday events you put on a dress or a suit for. And then there are holiday events where you break out the ugly Christmas sweater. From an indie folk duo show to an improv comedy performance, a drag brunch and a contemporary Christian concert, these 12 events in December are low-key ways to feel comfortable and celebrity the holiday spirit.
nbc15.com
No longer the fringe: Small-town voters fear for America
On Giving Tuesday, Richland Center teen shares significance of delivering chemo care packages. Ithaca Public Schools senior Natashia Mueller raised $1,500 to help UW Carbone Cancer Center patients feel better by crafting chemo care packages and delivering them. Police search for suspect in State St. shooting, public should avoid the...
captimes.com
'Tradies' first: Female carpenters are the norm at Madison company
When Alaina Dedo joined Tony Trapp Remodeling in January 2021, she was the only woman on the carpentry team. Then, “it slowly morphed,” said Dedo, a lead carpenter who works on projects ranging from framing to finish work. Today, her four-person team has only one man. In a...
stoughtonnews.com
Sons of Norway Family Christmas Event is Dec. 10
The public is welcome to join Sons of Norway- Mandt Lodge for a Norwegian Family Christmas Event from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at the lodge, located at 317 S. Page St. There will be a lefse, donut and bake sale, so you can stock up on your baked goods before the holidays arrive! There will be Children’s Craft Demonstrations and Take Home Kits. Our famous “Kids Only” shopping area for kids to buy $1 gifts they can purchase for family members!
fortatkinsononline.com
Linda Godfrey, who launched ‘Beast of Bray Road’ legend, has died at age 71
Editor’s note: The following story has been reprinted, with permission, from the online news site: Walworthcountycommunitynews.com. Linda Godfrey, the author who gained fame after first writing about the legend of the Beast of Bray Road in 1991 in Walworth County’s weekly newspaper has died at the age of 71.
Sun Prairie holds 107th Fire and Lights Holiday Parade
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Crowds flocked to the streets of Sun Prairie Saturday for the 107th Fire and Lights Holiday Parade. The annual event featured entertainment, treats and a procession of decorated fire trucks. Before the trucks began moving, dancers from Fusion Dance Academy kicked things off with a street performance. “It was really just a great turnout,” Sunshine Anderson...
No harmful devices found at Baraboo High School, Jack Young Middle School
BARABOO, Wis. — Baraboo High School and Jack Young Middle School were evacuated Tuesday morning after a bomb threat. School district officials said a telephonic bomb threat was made against the school Tuesday morning at around 9 a.m. Students and staff were evacuated. Just after 12:45 p.m., police said the schools were cleared and no harmful devices were found. Police...
Madison Fire Department asks community to help with interviews
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department will interview potential new firefighters and EMTs soon, and they want the community to be part of the process. The department said Tuesday that it is looking for community members to be part of the upcoming interview panels. Participants will pair up with an MFD chief officer and a member of Fire Fighters...
captimes.com
Opinion | Simpson Street Free Press turns 30
I've found the perfect tonic to lift my spirits when I become depressed over this nonsensical and often dysfunctional world. I arrange a visit with the young people who are the brains and brawn behind the Simpson Street Free Press, and then my hope for the future is restored. Ben...
Fire at Nitty Gritty likely caused by improperly discarded smoking materials
MADISON, Wis. — A fire that damaged the downtown Madison Nitty Gritty earlier this month was likely caused by improperly discarded smoking materials. Madison Fire Department officials said multiple people were seen smoking near the restaurant throughout the day. A person was seen smoking in the area just after 12:45 a.m. on November 20. Officials said that six minutes later...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Delavan fire, family loses everything the day after Thanksgiving
DELAVAN, Wis. - A Delavan family lost everything in a fire, headed into the holiday season with only the clothes on their backs. "I don’t even like looking over there," said Janet Bain. "I can’t stand looking at that." As she sifted through what was left of her...
wuwm.com
Tanning the hides of animals they loved, meet women-owned Driftless Tannery
It’s gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin. Some hunters are not only thinking harvesting the meat, but the hides too. Tanning is top of mind, all the time, for a women-owned business in rural southwest Wisconsin. The team at Driftless Tannery in Argyle, Wisconsin is striving to live out...
WIFR
Kinnikinnick School District community mourns loss of 5th grade teacher
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Denise Irving was loved by many and will be remembered by family, friends, students and her community as a kind teacher who put her heart into everything she did. The 44-year-old 5th grade teacher at Kinnikinnick Elementary School died unexpectedly on Thanksgiving Day. Family friends say...
