Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Interstate 80 between Shelton, Wood River reopens after peroxide leak
Interstate 80 from Shelton to Wood River has reopened after crews cleaned up an organic peroxide leak. The Nebraska State Patrol said cleanup efforts took about 24 hours. In a Facebook post, the patrol said a crash caused the leak, which required specialized Hazmat cleanup. There were no injuries. "Thanks...
Kearney Hub
Kearney street will close so lights can go on 2nd Avenue overpass
Firefighters have rescued a 13-year-old blind dog that fell into a hole at a California construction site. According to KABC-TV, the dog, named Cesar, lives next to the site in Pasadena with his owner. The dog apparently wandered onto the site, said Cesar's owner Mary, who declined to give her last name. Cesar then fell into the hole, which was about 15 feet (4.5 meters) deep and 3 feet (0.91 meters) wide, around 7 p.m. Sept. 20. Mary was alerted by the barking of her other dog. Cesar responded, and she could hear he was no longer in her own yard. A Pasadena search and rescue team soon responded to the scene. Pasadena Fire Chief Chad Augustin said confined-space rescues present unique challenges for firefighters. "There's lot of steps we need to do to make it as safe as possible. For not just the dog but also our rescuers," Augustin said. The team hooked up a series of ropes and pulleys to lower one team member into the hole. It took the team member about 12 minutes to reach the dog, secure him in a harness and bring him back to the surface. Cesar appeared to be healthy and uninjured after he was brought out of the hole. He shook off a heavy coat of construction dirt and dust and was reunited with his owner at the scene.
Kearney Hub
Haarbergs receive Kearney Sertoma Club's October Yard of the Month Award
KEARNEY — Elaine and Kent Haarberg moved from their farmhouse near Imperial in southwest Nebraska to Kearney about four years ago. They said much of their spare time is devoted to following their grandkids’ activities, and yes, one of their grandsons, Heinrich Haarberg, is a quarterback on the Huskers’ roster.
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County fire being investigated for arson
KEARNEY — The Nebraska State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a fire Saturday in rural Buffalo County. The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to the fire at 8:26 p.m. Saturday south of mile marker 278 on Interstate 80 in Buffalo County, said Deputy Chief Jason Whalen. The fire burned in a wooded area along the Platte River, and it was difficult to access. The Buffalo County Department of Roads helped clear the area with a bulldozer.
Kearney Hub
2-a-Days: S-E-M plans to ride fall sports' momentum
SUMNER — S-E-M put together a legendary fall sports season with the football team reaching the state playoff semifinals and the volleyball team advancing to the state tournament quarterfinals. Winter could be equally as historic. The same girls, for the most part, will step off the volleyball court and...
Kearney Hub
Enjoy the magic of Christmas Saturday in Gibbon
GIBBON — “The Magic of a Small Town Christmas” will come to Gibbon on Saturday. The community will be hosting its first Christmas in the park event in conjunction with holiday festivities at the Gibbon Public Library. The theme for this year’s event is based off the children’s book “The Magic of a Small Town Christmas” by Megan Alexander. The story will be featured in the library’s Holiday Storybook Walk of Lights.
Kearney Hub
Kearney area police operation nets 2 drug, weapons arrests
KEARNEY — Two arrests were made Tuesday when law officers executed a search warrant for drugs and weapons at Valley View Trailer Park in east Kearney. • Zachary R. Walker, 20, arrested on three counts of felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, one count of felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and one count of felony possession of a firearm while in violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.
Kearney Hub
Kearney man to prison for 30 years in assault cases
KEARNEY — A Kearney man will serve up to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman in May 2021. Jason Jones, 42, was sentenced Tuesday in Buffalo County District Court to 20-30 years in prison for felony first-degree sexual assault, according to court records. Judge Ryan Carson gave Jones 560 days credit for time already served. Jones must register as a sex offender for 25 years.
Comments / 0