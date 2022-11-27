Read full article on original website
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Chase Leading World Cup Scorer
Back in the day, before in-depth stats and video analysis became available to any punter with an internet connection and £12.95 to month to spend on a subscription, the World Cup would represent the largest possible stage for players to display their talent. For athletes hailing from less heralded countries or plying their trade in leagues outside the big five in particular it could be unique in that regard.
Transfer Rumour Mill: Liverpool Join Race For RB Salzburg Striker
The club may be in a state of upheaval, but by golly, there’s still transfer rumours to deal with. The newest comes in the form of Noah Okafor, the Swiss international who plays for Red Bull Salzburg. Liverpool are said to be one of several European outfits on the...
Liverpool Eye Ghanaian Impressing In World Cup
It’s a new and novel experience watching Liverpool get linked to impressive World Cup players mid-season. However, this winter tournament has been nothing but new experiences. Mohammed Kudus scored a brace in Ghana’s huge victory over South Korea over the weekend, garnering him plenty of praise and brand new...
Bellingham Praise for Liverpool’s Henderson Following England Victory
With England’s 3-0 victory over Wales and The United States’ 1-0 win over Iran, Group B wrapped up today with the finishing order most predicted heading into the World Cup with The Three Lions first, USA second, and then Iran and Wales rounding things out. What some might...
On This Day (30 November 1976): Adamson close to the Roker Park hotseat after Stokoe departs!
The term “sliding doors moment” hadn’t yet been coined, but neatly it describes the search for a new gaffer at Roker Park in the Autumn of 1976. In mid-October Sunderland were ailing in Divison One and Bob Stokoe, having added promotion back to the top flight to his FA Cup winners medal, was the fall guy after one too many a defeat and no league wins.
How will Jewison Bennette’s World Cup experience impact his Sunderland form?
Being hauled off after Costa Rica got scudded in the first game can’t have been great for his confidence, but they were better in their second game against Japan and Jewi’s role was more limited, coming on from the bench and doing a decent job. Being an eighteen...
World Cup: Why is Kevin De Bruyne Struggling with Belgium?
No goals. No assists. And Belgium on the brink of an early exit, the World Cup is not going well for Kevin De Bruyne and the Belgian national team. Ranked as the second best team in the world at the moment by FIFA, The Red Devils were expected to challenge for the title.
Liverpool Academy Roundup: U21s Wallop Fleetwood While U18s Drop Local Derby
Both of Liverpool’s Academy sides were in action this past weekend, with the U21 side playing a friendly away to Fleetwood while the U18 side were “on the road” to local rivals Everton. For Barry Lewtas’ U21 squad, it was an opportunity to get some competitive minutes...
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Tuesday, November 29
Hello hello - It could be easy to forget, but there’s actually a lot of club football going on in the world right now. In fact, the FA Cup is still ongoing as clubs like Hartlepool, Walsall and Chesterfield were among the clubs to advance to the next round.
World Cup Recaps: Ecuador 1-2 Senegal | Gueye leads side into the knockout rounds
Netherlands handled the host nation Qatar without any trouble, and so Senegal and Ecuador were to duel it out for second place in the group and a berth in the Round of 16. Ecuador was decidedly stiff and stale, needing only a draw from the match, while Senegal needing a win was aggressive from the start. Everton’s Idrissa Gana Gueye might have scored the opening goal with just minutes gone in the match but went wide by just a hair. The Lions of Teranga would get their much-needed goal just before the half, courtesy of a penalty kick successfully executed by Ismaila Sarr in the 42’ coming after he was fouled charging towards goal.
FA Cup Third Round Draw: Chelsea to face Manchester City away at Etihad Stadium
Club football is on hiatus at the moment (at least at the top level), but the season will resume in a month’s time with a couple Premier League matches before our attentions turn to the start of our FA Cup campaign. Unlike everything else, that one has pretty much kept its usual schedule, with the third round (proper) set for the first weekend in January.
Liverpool Ownership “Enter Talks” With Consortiums From Saudi Arabia And Qatar
Liverpool enjoyed a relatively long stretch of stability as a club over the last half decade, which has resulted in trophies galore. Now, it seems as if there is turmoil at every turn, with changes coming thick and fast in leadership roles such as sporting director and the head of data analysis. This all comes, of course, on top of the recent announcement that FSG are now actively looking for a person or a group to buy the club.
Henderson on England: “Togetherness of This Team the Best I’ve Seen”
Liverpool FC captain Jordan Henderson made his first start for England as they beat Wales in an emphatic 3-0 victory to seal qualification for the Three Lions, taking them into the World Cup’s round of 16 knockout phase. And after the game, Henderson—ever the captain even if the armband...
Henderson the Player who “Looks After” Jude Bellingham in England Camp
Liverpool fans have been quick to notice that in pictures from the England camp at the World Cup, club captain Jordan Henderson and widely reported top transfer target Jude Bellingham at times appear nearly inseparable. Now, that has been confirmed as more than just confirmation bias from Liverpool fans seeking...
Christian Pulisic got crushed below the belt for heroic U.S. World Cup goal
The United States men’s national team needed a win against Iran in its final match of group play at the 2022 World Cup to advance to the knockout stage. In their biggest time of needed, the brightest young soccer star for the U.S. came through with the first World Cup goal of his career.
Chelsea beat PSG to Vasco de Gama teenage prospect Andrey Santos — reports
According to a couple reports in the last 24-48 hours, Chelsea have beaten out Paris Saint-Germain to the signing of 18-year-old midfielder Andrey Santos from Vasco de Gama. This was an “exclusive” reported yesterday by Le 10 Sport in France — not the greatest source! — with Nizaar Kinsella in the Evening Standard running the story today as well.
Manchester United rekindle interest as Chelsea make Christian Pulisic available — report
January is just around the corner, and Chelsea could be one of the busier teams in the winter transfer window — in terms of both incoming and outgoing moves. Among the latter, Christian Pulisic may be one of the names involved, certainly as far as transfer rumors are concerned.
Everton News: Pickford challenge, Gosens & Duran linked and World Cup How to Watch
With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. The Blues are on their tour to Australia so we’ll continue with coverage on that, but we’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest - England, Belgium, Senegal, United States and Canada.
Official: Former Red Kolo Toure Named Manager of Wigan Athletic
After following Brendan Rodgers to Celtic and then taking on a coaching role under the former Liverpool manager, first with Celtic and then at Leicester City in the Premier League where he was a first team coach, Kolo Toure today has made the step up to manager. The former Liverpool...
2022 World Cup, Day 9: Cameroon vs. Serbia; South Korea vs. Ghana; Brazil vs. Switzerland; Portugal vs. Uruguay
What drama awaits today as we finish out the second round of group games at the 2022 World Cup? Will we see more upsets? More comebacks? And who will bring their true selves? No one seems to know what will happen at this World Cup with any certainty, but in a way, that’s fantastic!
