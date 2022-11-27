SELMA – A wanted person was injured after crashing his car into tree while fleeing from police. It started at 12:13am Wednesday on W. Noble Street in Selma. A Selma police officer stopped a blue Mercury SUV for having an expired license plate. During a routine background check it was determined the driver, Charles Timothy Foster Jr. of Winston Salem, was wanted for a domestic warrant and two failure to appear warrants for possession of a stolen firearm and possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana.

SELMA, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO