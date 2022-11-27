Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
jocoreport.com
Annie Hopkins Hocutt
Annie Hopkins Hocutt, age 88, of Middlesex, passed away on November 29, 2022. Born in Nash County on November 30, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Daniel and Mettie Lyles Hopkins. Her husband was the late Herbert Hocutt. Mrs. Hocutt was also preceded in death by her daughter, Gail Hocutt Raper; and her siblings Elmer Hopkins, Clarence Hopkins, and Peggy Bissette.
jocoreport.com
Edlyn Rae Hynes
Clayton, NC: Ms. Edlyn Rae Hynes, age 87, of Clayton, NC passes away surrounded by loved ones on November 27, 2022. A graveside Celebration of Life will be held in the summer of 2023 at the West Point Cemetery in New York, where she will be laid to rest with her husband Jack.
jocoreport.com
Jerry Dan Jackson
Clayton – Jerry Dan Jackson, age 74, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, in his home of Clayton. Jerry was born in Wayne County on October 18, 1948. He was a son to the late Ivey Leo Jackson and Hazel Amelia Barber Jackson. In addition to his parents; Ivey Jackson and Hazel Jackson Hill, Jerry is preceded in death by brother, Denwood Jackson; sisters, Linda Jackson Graham and Judy Jackson Aycock.
jocoreport.com
Stephanie Leigh Capps
Stephanie Leigh Capps, 54, of Pikeville, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at her home. Stephanie was born in Wayne County to Linda Edwards Capps and the late Walter Theron Capps. In addition to her mother, Stephanie is survived by her brother, Steve Capps and wife Twila of Goldsboro;...
jocoreport.com
Nash County Woman Wins $591,449 Jackpot On Thanksgiving
RALEIGH – Rosa Pittman of Rocky Mount took a chance on a $10 Fast Play ticket on Thanksgiving Day and won a $591,449 jackpot. Pittman bought her lucky Big Bucks Bingo ticket at the 301 Convenient Mart on North Wesleyan Boulevard in Rocky Mount. She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $419,991.
jocoreport.com
Lynch Takes Oath As Smithfield Police Officer
Smithfield Mayor Andy Moore administered the Oath of Office to police officer Joshua B. Lynch at the October meeting of the Smithfield Town Council. Officer Lynch was hired by the Town and sent to Basic Law Enforcement Training at Johnston Community College. Lynch has a degree in Criminal Justice. He also serves in the National Guard.
jocoreport.com
WCC Mourns Passing Of Former President
GOLDSBORO – Dr. Edward H. Wilson, Jr. passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. He served as Wayne Community College’s fourth president for 15 years (1992-2007) as well as its Educational Development Officer for five years (1973 – 1978) and Associate Vice President for Instructional Services for two years (1978-1980).
jocoreport.com
WCC Student Presents At Honors Conference
A Wayne Community College student was selected to present at this year’s North Carolina Honors Association Conference. Chantel Chestnutt spoke about her “Lead2Feed’s Blessing Boxes” project for last spring’s Leadership Development class. She was the only community college student invited to make an oral presentation....
jocoreport.com
84 Year-Old Johnston County Woman Loses Over $30,000 In Scam
BENSON – An elderly Johnston County woman lost a large sum of money after falling victim to the Grandparents scam. The 84 year-old Benson area resident received a call several weeks ago from person claiming her granddaughter had been involved in a multi-car accident and that money was needed to pay for the damages to the other vehicles.
jocoreport.com
Harnett County Roundabout Contract Awarded
LINDEN – A roundabout is coming to U.S. 401 in southern Harnett County. The roundabout will be constructed where the highway now bisects Josey Williams Road and Horseshoe Bend Road, north of Linden. The N.C. Department of Transportation last week awarded the $1.5 million contract to Highland Paving Co....
jocoreport.com
Scott Harper Named Grand Marshal For 2022 Selma Tree Lighting And Parade
SELMA – The Town of Selma has announced Scott Harper, recently retired Unit Director at Selma Bojangles, will be the Grand Marshal for the Christmas in Selma 2022 Tree Lighting and Parade on December 6th. Many in Selma know Scott from his years of service with the Tri-Arc Food Systems and Bojangles brand.
jocoreport.com
WCC Adding Industrial Tech And Engineering Building, Seeking Public Donations
GOLDSBORO – Wayne Community College is asking the community to contribute to its next building. The college is preparing to construct the Center for Industrial Technology and Engineering (CITE) to house its college-credit industrial manufacturing-related training programs. It will also include space for short-term industrial and manufacturing-related training offered by the Workforce Continuing Education Division.
jocoreport.com
Wanted Person Crashes Car While Fleeing From Police
SELMA – A wanted person was injured after crashing his car into tree while fleeing from police. It started at 12:13am Wednesday on W. Noble Street in Selma. A Selma police officer stopped a blue Mercury SUV for having an expired license plate. During a routine background check it was determined the driver, Charles Timothy Foster Jr. of Winston Salem, was wanted for a domestic warrant and two failure to appear warrants for possession of a stolen firearm and possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana.
jocoreport.com
Update: Human Remains Identified As Missing Person
WAYNE COUNTY – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office confirmed today (Wednesday), human remains discovered November 27 by a volunteer search team in the 400 block of Billy Price Road are those of a missing person. The sheriff’s office said they were notified by the NC Medical Examiner’s Office...
jocoreport.com
Murder Charge Filed Against Driver Involved In Fatal Crash
SELMA – The State Highway Patrol has charged a Clayton man with second degree murder in connection with a fatal head on collision Saturday night, Nov. 26 on NC Highway 42 East near Lynch Road. Kevin Shawn Kelly, age 55, was arrested by state troopers Tuesday upon his release...
jocoreport.com
Human Remains Found In Area Missing Person Last Seen
WAYNE COUNTY – A volunteer search team located human remains in Wayne County. Around 4:13pm Sunday, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified the remains were found in the 400 block of Billy Price Road in the Seven Springs area. Authorities said no positive identification has...
jocoreport.com
Driver Injured In Single Car Accident
CLAYTON – One person was injured and transported to the hospital Sunday morning following a single car accident in the 1900 block of Vinson Road. A Jeep veered off the roadway to the right and struck a ditchbank, stopping just a couple of feet away from a utility pole.
Comments / 0