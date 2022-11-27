Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Liverpool Reportedly Eye Stuttgart’s Mislintat for Director of Football Role
With Julian Ward set to depart as Liverpool’s director of football next summer along with head of data Ian Graham after the former was groomed for years to take over for Michael Edwards just last summer, there are major question marks around the club’s back room staff moving forward.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Beale, QPR, Celtic, Johnston, Doig, Napoli, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen
Michael Beale is expected to be in Glasgow on Monday to finalise his move to Rangers, with the Queens Park Rangers boss said to be happy with the proposed January transfer budget (Daily Record). Rangers expect to appoint Beale in the next 48 hours after QPR granted permission to speak...
FA Cup third-round draw: Man City face Chelsea in pick of the ties – as it happened
Chelsea will travel to Manchester City, while Oxford United will host Premier League leaders Arsenal
BBC
Michael Beale: Rangers appoint former assistant as manager as he leaves QPR
Michael Beale has returned to Rangers as manager - leaving Queens Park Rangers after six months in charge of the English Championship club. The 42-year-old Englishman, who has signed a deal until 2026, replaces the sacked Giovanni van Bronckhorst. Londoner Beale had worked as a coach under Steven Gerrard when...
BBC
Joey Barton: Bristol Rovers manager says his side were 'nowhere near' in FA Cup
Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton said it was the "lowest moment of his career" as his side were knocked out of the FA Cup by Boreham Wood. League One Rovers were beaten 2-0 at home by the National League side. They did not have a shot on target in the...
BBC
Liverpool will expand their rail seat capacity to 10,000 when season resumes
Liverpool are to increase their rail seat capacity at Anfield to over 10,000, when the Premier League season resumes on 26 December. The additional 2,500 rail seats will be added to the existing 7,800 between the Kop and Anfield Road stands. The initiative is part of a club trial after...
BBC
Peterhead: David Robertson named new manager after India spell
New Peterhead boss David Robertson says he returns from five years managing in India "calmer" and "more humble". The former Aberdeen and Rangers defender managed Real Kashmir, steering them to promotion just a few years after the club was founded. Robertson says the Kashmir region - which is the subject...
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Tuesday, November 29
Hello hello - It could be easy to forget, but there’s actually a lot of club football going on in the world right now. In fact, the FA Cup is still ongoing as clubs like Hartlepool, Walsall and Chesterfield were among the clubs to advance to the next round.
BBC
Aberdeen women's co-managers Emma Hunter & Gavin Beith resign
Co-managers Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith have resigned from their posts at Aberdeen women's side. The SWPL 1 team recorded their second win of the season against Dundee United on Sunday. However, Aberdeen sit second bottom of the top flight of Scottish women's football. "We're grateful to Emma and Gavin...
