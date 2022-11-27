ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Liverpool Reportedly Eye Stuttgart’s Mislintat for Director of Football Role

With Julian Ward set to depart as Liverpool’s director of football next summer along with head of data Ian Graham after the former was groomed for years to take over for Michael Edwards just last summer, there are major question marks around the club’s back room staff moving forward.
BBC

Michael Beale: Rangers appoint former assistant as manager as he leaves QPR

Michael Beale has returned to Rangers as manager - leaving Queens Park Rangers after six months in charge of the English Championship club. The 42-year-old Englishman, who has signed a deal until 2026, replaces the sacked Giovanni van Bronckhorst. Londoner Beale had worked as a coach under Steven Gerrard when...
BBC

Liverpool will expand their rail seat capacity to 10,000 when season resumes

Liverpool are to increase their rail seat capacity at Anfield to over 10,000, when the Premier League season resumes on 26 December. The additional 2,500 rail seats will be added to the existing 7,800 between the Kop and Anfield Road stands. The initiative is part of a club trial after...
BBC

Peterhead: David Robertson named new manager after India spell

New Peterhead boss David Robertson says he returns from five years managing in India "calmer" and "more humble". The former Aberdeen and Rangers defender managed Real Kashmir, steering them to promotion just a few years after the club was founded. Robertson says the Kashmir region - which is the subject...
BBC

Aberdeen women's co-managers Emma Hunter & Gavin Beith resign

Co-managers Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith have resigned from their posts at Aberdeen women's side. The SWPL 1 team recorded their second win of the season against Dundee United on Sunday. However, Aberdeen sit second bottom of the top flight of Scottish women's football. "We're grateful to Emma and Gavin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy