ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IN

Lake County Sheriff’s Department issues eviction moratorium over the holiday season

By George Wiebe, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eV7Ku_0jOxIeHv00
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. is continuing the county's tradition of eviction moratoriums during the holidays. Craig Lyons / Post-Tribune/Chicago Tribune/TNS

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department issued a moratorium on evictions during the holiday season between Dec. 5-Jan. 9. The office will also halt any new eviction payments by 4 p.m. Nov. 30, according to Commander Lessie Smith with the sheriff’s department.

Eviction notices can still be posted during this period but the moratorium prohibits Lake County officers from enforcing the notice.

“The Lake County Sheriff’s Department will continue to serve and post eviction notices per Lake County Court order during this time but the Sheriff’s Department will not physically evict anyone from residences until after the moratorium ends,” Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in a news release.

For Lake County, the holiday eviction moratorium has become a long-standing tradition, Smith said. “I’ve been [with the sheriff’s department] 33 years, we’ve done it every year.”

“Sheriff’s Departments here and across the country hold moratoriums, and they are not unique to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department,’’ Martinez said in a news release. “Many administrations before mine have issued moratoria, as well.”

Neighboring Porter, Jasper and Newton county do not hold the same tradition of a monthlong pause on evictions.

The North Township Trustee — a government agency that services East Chicago, Hammond, Highland, Munster, Whiting and Griffith — provides financial assistance to residents struggling with rent, mortgages, utilities and burials.

“We are a last resort for our clients that have exhausted all other efforts of assistance that are available,” Diana DeLeon, chief of staff for the North Township Trustee’s Office, said.

North Township is the second most populous of Indiana’s 1,005 townships, and handles 200-300 clients a month.

“Our role is to provide rental or mortgage assistance … we don’t if someone comes in and says they’re looking for an apartment, that’s not the type of services we’re able to provide, but once a client has secured an apartment or a house then we can step in and offer financial assistance,” DeLeon said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic the federal government issued a nationwide eviction moratorium which took effect Sept. 4, 2020 and lasted until July 31, 2021, and issued a limited extension on counties with surging coronavirus cases which lasted until Oct. 3.

“As Sheriff, this is something I believe in to give families a bit of a break. I refuse to put struggling families on the street during the holidays,” Martinez said

gwiebe@chicagotribune.com

Comments / 15

Brad Kort
2d ago

Sucks to be a landlord in Illinois. Another reason not to invest in Illinois.

Reply(3)
6
Related
etxview.com

State agency finds no reason to revise Lake County land values

The Indiana Department of Local Government Finance has found no basis to upend the Lake County land order setting base property values for the various categories of land throughout the state’s second-most populous county. In a first-of-its-kind review, DLGF spent more than 100 hours evaluating the accuracy of the...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Proposed Valpo riverfront district would bring more liquor licenses to U.S. 30

The city of Valparaiso is looking at making a riverfront district to bring more liquor licenses to the U.S. 30 area. Valparaiso has reached its quota of traditional liquor licenses, which are allocated by the state, based on census population. Most of the city's special downtown liquor licenses are also in use. But developers have continued to express interest in liquor licenses, most recently, someone looking to buy the former Bethel Church at U.S. 30 and Horseprairie.
VALPARAISO, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert issued for Newton County man

NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a Newton County man. The Newton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Jerry Peyton. He is a 76-year-old white male. He is 5’11” and 177 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black coat, gray […]
NEWTON COUNTY, IN
CBS Chicago

Indiana shooting involves police officers from 2 different departments

ST. JOHN, Ind. (CBS) -- Two police departments are at odds over a shooting that included an officer and an off-duty officer from a different town.It all started when an officer from St. John, Indiana opened fire at a vehicle he said was trying to run him down. But behind the wheel of that car was another officer from nearby Hammond. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos tried to sort out what happened.What's adding to the confusion to this already disturbing incident: two different narratives told by the two different police departments.Investigators with he Lake County Sheriff's Department was on the scene...
SAINT JOHN, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Hospital Demolition Draws Closer

(La Porte, IN) - The old La Porte Hospital building could begin demolition soon. Bert Cook, Executive Director of the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership, said much of the work preparing for the demolition has been focused inside the six story structure for the past several months. Cook said the...
LA PORTE, IN
thesouthlandjournal.com

Two Kankakee County Men Convicted of Carjacking and Firearms Offenses

Two Kankakee County Men Convicted of Carjacking and Firearms Offenses (Urbana, IL) — A federal jury returned guilty verdicts on November 18, 2022, against Anycco M. Rivers, 24, of the 1100th block of E. Merchant Street in Kankakee, and Ladonta A. Tucker, 30, of the 7400th block of E. Second Street in Sun River Terrace, for carjacking and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Rivers was further convicted of discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Sentencing for Rivers and Tucker has been scheduled for April 17, 2023, at the U.S. Courthouse in Urbana, Illinois.
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
evergreenpark-ill.com

Police Department Alert

Effective Tuesday, November 29 at 9:00AM, the Oak Lawn Regional Communication Center is scheduled to enable an auto attendant for all non-emergency dispatch numbers. This means, if you contact the non-emergency number during an emergency situation, you will be transferred to an automated attendant, delaying the response from emergency personnel. The Evergreen Park Police Department would like to remind you to Dial 911 in case of any emergency or if an Officer is needed to respond.
EVERGREEN PARK, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora woman accused of not showing up to Kendall County Jail

Kendall County deputies on Monday arrested 31-year-old Samantha Sacckette, of Aurora, from the 400 block of Constitution Drive in Aurora. Kendall County Court documents say that Sacckette was supposed to report to the Kendall County Jail on September 19th for her sentence in an aggravated DUI case from February this year.
AURORA, IL
wmix94.com

Salem PD arrests man wanted by Indiana homicide investigators

SALEM — A 35-year-old Lake Station, Indiana man was formally charged Monday in Marion County, Illinois Court with possessing a stolen vehicle. Salem police arrested John Brandon Cox Wednesday at the Circle K gas station on Salem’s Westside when he was found driving a vehicle reportedly stolen in Elkhart, Indiana, where he was also wanted to question in an attempted murder case.
SALEM, IL
regionnewssource.org

Police Have Numerous People In Custody After Separate Shots Fired

Merrillville Police Officers responded to a call for shots fired in the Turkey Creek subdivision, earlier Sunday afternoon. Upon arrival, police officers quickly canvassed the area to check for casualties, according to police. No casualties were located, however some property was damaged as a result of the gunfire. This is...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Speeding Driver Caught with Meth

(Michigan City, IN) - A man pulled over after leaving a Michigan City convenience store was allegedly found with narcotics. Kevin Thomas, 43, of Gary, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and driving on a suspended license. According to court documents, an Indiana State Police Trooper began following Thomas early...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
oakpark.com

Police Blotter: Woman overstays her welcome

A 30-year-old North Chicago woman was arrested for trespassing after initially refusing to leave KFC, 316 Madison St., around 7 p.m., Nov. 22. The woman finally exited the building but began to act erratically and started to scream at the KFC employees to come outside and fight, according to the Oak Park Police Department.
OAK PARK, IL
theeastcountygazette.com

Man shot to death in Chatham

On Monday night in Chatham on the South Side, a man was shot and killed. In the 700 block of East 79th Street, the male, 20, was standing on the sidewalk when a gunman opened fire, according to Chicago police. He was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center,...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy