ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

MacKenzie Scott says she's given away almost $2 billion this year

By Sam Tabahriti
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kjkA7_0jOxIZpA00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sBrpF_0jOxIZpA00
MacKenzie Scott has given away more than $14 billion since 2019.

Marianne Ayala/Insider

  • MacKenzie Scott has donated $2 billion to charities this year, per her most recent Medium post.
  • Jeff Bezos' ex-wife pledged to give half her fortune away as part of the Giving Pledge.
  • With a net worth of $26 billion, she's become one of the world's most generous billionaires.

MacKenzie Scott has given away almost $2 billion this year, according to her most recent Medium post, underlining her status as one of the world's most generous billionaires.

The 52-year-old philanthropist and former wife of Jeff Bezos has a net worth of $28 billion, according to Forbes. She has committed to donating half of her wealth as part of the Giving Pledge , which was set up by Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, and his then-wife Melinda French Gates.

When Scott signed up for the initiative in 2019, she wrote: "I have a disproportionate amount of money to share. My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful. It will take time and effort and care. But I won't wait. And I will keep at it until the safe is empty."

Bill Gates's ex-wife Melinda French Gates previously said she had a "great respect" for Scott and her approach to philanthropy, which could inspire many others.

Scott chooses to give money to nonprofits and charities led by people with "lived experience."

The funds donated by Scott this year are in addition to the $12.5 billion she's given away since signing up to the Giving Pledge.

Her biggest donation this year was $436 million to Habitat for Humanity International. She also gave $281 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and $275 million to the Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

In September, she donated two mansions in Beverly Hills collectively worth about $55 million to the California Community Foundation to help the charity build more affordable homes in Los Angeles.

On November 14, Scott wrote a blog post on Medium outlining her most recent donations. She preambles her post with a poem that, in her words, inspires her by "shutting me up every time I read it."

The billionaire goes on to write: "Over the last seven months, with the help of my team, I gave $1,990,800,000 to 343 organizations supporting the voices and opportunities of people from underserved communities."

"I recently learned a saying used in disability communities: 'Nothing about us without us.' For me, it's another beautiful and powerful reminder," she added.

"I needn't ask those I care about what to say to them, or what to do for them. I can share what I have with them to stand behind them as they speak and act for themselves," Scott concluded, before listing the organizations she's donated to.

One of those charities was the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service.

Its CEO, Krish O'Mara Vignarajah , told Insider: "When I got the news, I just about fell out of my chair. I'm not normally one to be rendered speechless, but I was just overcome with emotion processing how transformational this gift would be."

"It's no overstatement to say that MacKenzie Scott has revolutionized philanthropy. She and her team have an eye for identifying difference-makers and truly giving us ownership in making the most out of her investment," the refugee charity's CEO added.

Bezos, the Amazon founder, said on Tuesday that he will donate $123 million to 40 charities fighting homelessness in the US. The money comes from his Bezos Day 1 Families Fund, a $2 billion commitment to help homeless Americans.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 13

Dave
3d ago

None of it probably went to the people who needs it!! She probably wasted that money on some made up charity!!

Reply
6
Related
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Attacks Charities

And the reason for this sadness can be found in something that may come back into fashion with the coming recession. The covid-19 pandemic has contributed to the widening of socio-economic inequalities. The gap between the haves and have-nots has grown enormously during the pandemic. The richest 10% of the...
prestigeonline.com

Donald Trump: Net worth and all the properties he owns

It is widely known that former US President Donald Trump is a rich man and has a net worth of a few billions. However, media reports have often hinted at Trump exaggerating his wealth. On 15 November, the Republican leader announced that he will contest the US presidential elections in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Housekeeper's claims that Jeff Bezos made staff go 'without rest or meal breaks' are without merit, his lawyer says

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos subjected housekeepers to "unsafe and unsanitary" conditions, barring them from rest breaks and easy access to bathrooms, a lawsuit filed in Seattle this week alleges. The civil action by Mercedes Wedaa also accused Bezos' subordinates of racial discrimination against Hispanic houseworkers in favor of their white...
SEATTLE, WA
HollywoodLife

Valerie Bertinelli Changes Name To ‘Elon Musk’ On Twitter & Is Applauded For Retweeting Democratic Candidates

Valerie Bertinelli had fans applauding as she changed her name on Twitter to “Elon Musk” in a subtle protest against his new subscription-based verification on the platform. In what some called a “master class in trolling,” the famous sitcom actress, 62, slammed the $8 pay-for-a-blue-check plan and began retweeting support for Democratic candidates ahead of next week’s midterms… all while impersonating the billionaire on Twitter. Elon, who purchased the app in October, said earlier this year that he would be voting Republican for the first time, per Independent.
MICHIGAN STATE
HollywoodLife

Tiffany Trump ‘Upgraded’ Engagement Ring With Larger Diamonds Worth $1.5M For Wedding

Tiffany Trump, 29, upgraded her gorgeous diamond engagement ring for an even bigger one just in time for her wedding last weekend, according to Daily Mail. The daughter of Donald Trump, who exchanged vows with Michael Boulos at Donald’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, FL on Saturday, flashed the incredible piece of jewelry in addition to her sparkly white Elie Saab wedding dress during the festivities. It has an estimated worth of a whopping $1.3 million, the outlet reported, and she also wore drop earrings that apparently had a weight of 20 carats of diamonds.
PALM BEACH, FL
The Independent

Robert F Kennedy’s daughter Kerry explains why Harry and Meghan will receive prestigious human rights award

The president of the Robert F Kennedy foundation has revealed why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be given a prestigious human rights award.Kerry Kennedy, who is the daughter of Robert and niece of John F Kennedy, said the couple were chosen for the Ripple of Hope award for challenging the royal family’s “power structure”.She added that they took a “heroic stand” against “structural racism within the institution” of the monarchy.The Ripple of Hope award is an annual award given to “exemplary leaders” and has previously gone to US president Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and...
Business Insider

Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected

Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
Business Insider

Business Insider

753K+
Followers
45K+
Post
444M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy