*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I was so happy for my friend Aimee when she married her husband Dave years ago. They met at a restaurant we worked at together, he was a customer, she was his regular server of coffee and eggs in the morning before he went to work. They married after knowing each other for two years and within another year had their first child, a son.

22 DAYS AGO