Randy Bradford
3d ago

She's expecting a leopard to change its spots, and that ain't gonna happen! She's already out on her own, paying her own way, ditch this loser and let him wallow in his own filth, as he will never change!!

Sarah Blackman
3d ago

I wouldn't put up with that I don't get why you do everything around the house are you his wife or maid he needs to go get a job instead drinking beer and not doing nothing 🤔😆😜🙂🤨😧

Beth Janousek
3d ago

stay where you are girl. he will not change. he has a drinking problem and cares only about himself. file for divorce and move on. he's a loser.

Related
Mary Duncan

“My wife says we can’t afford it,” Man skips child support payments due to new bride’s lavish lifestyle.

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I was so happy for my friend Aimee when she married her husband Dave years ago. They met at a restaurant we worked at together, he was a customer, she was his regular server of coffee and eggs in the morning before he went to work. They married after knowing each other for two years and within another year had their first child, a son.
Aabha Gopan

Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate

A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
Tracey Folly

Woman humiliated by angry husband when she tries to pay by check and realizes her checkbook is empty

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. This is about a self-described "horrible" scenario that happened to my mother. She said she will never forget the anger, embarrassment, and feeling of being so small she wanted to crawl into a hole and hide. And it was all over forgetting to put a fresh packet of checks inside her checkbook.
Shams

Woman Outraged after Husband Leaves her: ‘My husband left me for my daughter’

A woman revealed that her husband abandoned her for her daughter and began a family with her. The woman who went by the alias "Tiffany" said in a since-deleted post to the reddit Relationship Advice that her dreams had come true when she met her ex-husband "Mark." She had a 3-year-old daughter at the time and had found dating as a single mom difficult.
New York Post

Dear Abby: I can’t choose between my boyfriend and my best friend

DEAR ABBY: I recently started talking to this guy from my past. I really like him. We’ve been off and on for a year now because we both had things in our lives that needed attention first (i.e., my bipolar depression and seeking counseling).  see also Dear Abby: I can’t move on from my husband’s seven-year infidelity Anyway, my best friend has threatened to remove me from her life if I pursue a relationship with him. On one hand, this guy makes me feel like I’m on fire — in a good way, of course. But, on the other hand, I don’t want...
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

