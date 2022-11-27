ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Consort ditches traditional ‘ladies-in-waiting’ in favour of ‘companions’ in modern move

By Sophie Thompson
 3 days ago

The Queen Consort has announced she won't be having the traditional 'ladies-in-waiting' - but instead, six 'companions' who travel around with her.

The move is thought to help 'modernise' the monarchy , and the new roles will be slimmed down to include 'support and company '.

Some of her friends including Sarah Troughton, Jane von Westenholz, Lady Katharine Brooke, and Baroness Carlyn Chisholm, are all taking up the role, and will be appearing alongside Camilla as early as Tuesday (29 November).

Queen Elizabeth's former ladies-in-waiting will now be known as 'ladies of the household'.

Comments / 27

Genevieve Rafferty
2d ago

As to her looks. Not cool to pick on her. I was trained to identify challenges children may face early on and her facial features are reminiscent of Marjorie Taylor Green. Fetal Alcohol Syndrome.

5
Beulah Rose Alejandro
2d ago

This lady is a disgrace the way she treated princess Diana!She was married and still cheated with Phillip. No morals! Not a good example for young ladies!

2
Related
Delish

King Charles Has Banned One Of Kate Middleton's Preferred Menu Items From All Royal Residences

King Charles is taking a stand against...*checks notes*... foie gras. The Telegraph reported that England's new pen-hating monarch has reportedly banned the controversial food—which is made via the cruel practice of force-feeding ducks/geese until their livers enlarge—from all royal residences. Meaning, it will not be served at any of the following locations: Balmoral Castle (where the royals summer), Sandringham (where the royals spend Christmas), Windsor Castle (which is currently unoccupied), Hillsborough Castle (the royals' official residence in Ireland), and Buckingham Palace (we all know what Buckingham Palace is).
The Independent

Michelle Obama reveals why she would not hug King Charles after breaking protocol by hugging Queen Elizabeth

Michelle Obama explained why she would not try to hug King Charles III despite breaking protocol back in 2009 by hugging Queen Elizabeth II.The former First Lady addressed how she’d interacted with the King during a recent interview with BBC Breakfast to promote her new book, The Light We Carry.During the conversation, she participated in a round of quick-fire questions, where the host Naga Munchetty mentioned how Obama previously made headlines for putting her arm around the Queen during a visit for a G20 summit at Buckingham Palace. “There was a huge reaction when you broke protocol, when you...
The List

Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away

The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
tatler.com

‘Deluxe captivity’: newly-unearthed documents reveal Mary, Queen of Scots’ lavish lifestyle

The only surviving legitimate heir of King James V of Scotland, Mary, Queen of Scots reigned from her father’s death in 1542 until her forced abdication in 1567. She thereafter lived in captivity in England until she was found guilty of plotting to assassinate her Protestant cousin, Queen Elizabeth I, and beheaded in 1587. Despite spending more than 18 years in confinement, Mary’s living conditions were anything but meagre, as rediscovered financial records from the period reveal.
The List

Punishments For The Person Who Threw Eggs At King Charles Has Royal Experts Amused

Queen Elizabeth, as the UK's longest-reigning monarch, left big shoes for her son to fill — figuratively, of course since she wore a UK size 4 (U.S. size 6), per Express. Shortly after the queen's death, according to a survey by YouGov/Times, 63% of Britons surveyed thought he'd do a good job as king. However, doing a good job and being popular aren't always necessarily the same thing, and King Charles is already facing a number of challenges early in his reign.
The Independent

Queen’s reaction to Harry and Meghan naming their daughter Lilibet revealed in new book

Queen Elizabeth II’s reaction to learning that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had named their daughter after her has been revealed in a new book. Harry and Meghan’s daughter was born on 4 June 2021. They announced that she had been christened Lilibet “Lili” Diana in honour of the Queen and Harry’s mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. After Lilibet’s birth, some reports suggested that the Queen – whose reign as monarch ended came to an end with her death on 8 September this year – had not been consulted about using the name in advance. At the time,...
The Independent

The Independent

