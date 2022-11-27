Queen Consort ditches traditional ‘ladies-in-waiting’ in favour of ‘companions’ in modern move

The Queen Consort has announced she won't be having the traditional 'ladies-in-waiting' - but instead, six 'companions' who travel around with her.

The move is thought to help 'modernise' the monarchy , and the new roles will be slimmed down to include 'support and company '.

Some of her friends including Sarah Troughton, Jane von Westenholz, Lady Katharine Brooke, and Baroness Carlyn Chisholm, are all taking up the role, and will be appearing alongside Camilla as early as Tuesday (29 November).

Queen Elizabeth's former ladies-in-waiting will now be known as 'ladies of the household'.

