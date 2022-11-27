Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. Warship Challenges China's Claims in Spratly Islands Operation
The U.S. Navy vessel could be involved in another freedom of navigation operation this week.
China Calls U.S. Top 'Nuclear Threat' to World in Reply to Pentagon Report
The Chinese Embassy's Liu Pengyu told Newsweek U.S. nuclear moves "gravely undermine global strategic stability and international peace and security."
Chinese vaccine plans spark hope for end of 'zero COVID'
BEIJING (AP) — A campaign to vaccinate the elderly has sparked hopes China might roll back severe anti-virus controls that prompted protesters to demand President Xi Jinping resign, but the country faces daunting hurdles and up to a year of hard work before “zero COVID” can end. Stock markets rose after the National Health Commission on Tuesday announced the long-awaited campaign. A low vaccination rate is one of the biggest obstacles to ending curbs that have confined millions of people to their homes, depressed the economy and kept most visitors out of China. Health officials gave no indication how long it might take. A vaccination campaign will require months and China also needs to build up its hospitals and work out a long-term virus strategy, health experts and economists warn. They say “zero COVID” is likely to stay in place until mid-2023 and possibly as late as 2024. “China is in no place right now to move away from its ‘zero-COVID’ policy toward a ‘living with COVID’ policy,” said Mark Williams, chief Asia economist for Capital Economics. “Health care capacity is very weak.”
Chinese City Eases Lockdowns After Nights of Protests Against COVID Rules
The Chinese government is under pressure to further loosen its COVID-19 restrictions after days of protests in major cities.
China's Private Crackdown on Protests Targets People in Their Homes
One expert told Newsweek the tactic is intended to prevent exacerbating ongoing dissatisfaction with the direction of the country.
Russian Mob Boss Warns 'There Is a Change of Power' in the Country
"If they come to power, there will be trouble throughout Russia," Grisha Moskovsky said in a video appeal.
Israel Gave the Middle Finger to the U.S. Government
When the FBI launched an official investigation into the murder of American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, Israel responded that it would not participate.
Putin Loses 6,000 Troops in 2 Weeks as Russia's Weaknesses Exposed: Ukraine
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its latest estimate that Russia had lost 88,880 personnel since the start of the war on February 24.
'I Feel Rage and Disgust': Ukrainian Soldier's Angry Letter From Frontline
"We sleep on crates in unbelievable cramped conditions," wrote Nazar Razlutsky.
Ukraine Anger Over Von Der Leyen's Unverified '100,000 Dead Soldiers' Claim
Russian state media seized on the high figure, which the European Commission has since explained refers to troops both killed and injured.
Widow of Russian Colonel Found Dead Writes Angry Letter to Putin
Vadim Boyko, deputy head of the Vladivostok Pacific Naval College, was made a "scapegoat" for issues with Russia's mobilization drive, his widow said.
Russian TV Pundit Admits Elites Are Worried About Repercussions After War
"If you are afraid of The Hague stay out of the forest," head of the channel RT Margarita Simonyan said.
Billionaire With 'Enemies in Russia' Dies in Mysterious Helicopter Crash
More than a dozen Russian businessmen have died this year, some under mysterious circumstances.
Russia to Move Troops From Belarus to Occupied Ukraine: Kyiv
This comes as Russian losses mount; retreats have happened and a looming harsh winter approaches.
Leaked FSB Letters Reveal How Russian Officials Have Discussed Nuclear War
"I still hope that outright foolishness will not be committed," an FSB whistleblower said in an email shared with Newsweek.
'Degraded' Russian Troops Unlikely to Quickly Encircle Bakhmut: ISW
Moscow's troops have reportedly captured cities surrounding Bakhmut from the east and south, although it is not an indicator of an imminent Russian success.
Xi Jinping Showing 'Rare Display of Weakness': Tiananmen Square Activist
China has been contending with a wave of protests over the country's strict zero-COVID policy.
Putin Ally Threatens Critical Viewer on TV: 'We Are Going To Find You'
Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov read a letter from a viewer asking him to "stop presenting lies as the truth."
A Report on China's Opium War Against the United States | Opinion
The economic and territorial concessions wrung from the humiliated Chinese emperor were not forgotten. Now, taking a page from Britain's playbook, China has turned the tables and is fostering an opioid epidemic in the United States.
Will Jiang Zemin Get a State Funeral in China?
China's former paramount leader died on Wednesday from multiple organ failure at age 96, the Chinese Communist Party said.
