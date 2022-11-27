Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
Snow, cold, ice, oh my! It’s Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Virginia
Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of the Beyond The Forecast weather newsletter!. We will turn the calendar page over to December later this week, which means it’s time to start thinking about winter weather in Virginia. The National Weather Service (NWS) has declared this week Winter Weather Preparedness Week.
14 people lost their lives on Virginia's highways over Thanksgiving weekend
Three pedestrians and a motorcyclist were among the 14 individuals, according to preliminary data. Of the 10 individuals riding in vehicles equipped with seatbelts, 8 chose not to wear one.
WSET
Christmas parade season kicks off in the Heart of Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's a big weekend across the viewing area for Christmas parades. ABC 13 will be taking part and we want to see you. On Thursday, the Town of Brookneal is hosting its longstanding Christmas Parade. The event begins at 7 p.m. The Buena Vista Christmas...
wildkidswander.com
Visiting Natural Bridge State Park in Virginia
Virginia is a gorgeous state with no shortage of natural attractions. Natural Bridge State Park is no different. In addition to the impressive Natural Bridge, the park offers several trails to enjoy the beauty of the area. The guide below provides information about Natural Bridge in Virginia, including fees, what to expect on the trail and other fun things to do in the area.
WSET
Leaders promise Texas power grid prepared for winter but warn of looming problem
SAN ANTONIO (WOAI/KABB) — As top leaders overseeing the Texas power grid released an outlook for this winter, they highlighted a looming problem. Grid leaders are pretty optimistic that because of major changes since the big statewide freeze almost two years ago, the state is more prepared than ever for winter.
CDC Map: Majority of Virginia remains low; 14 localities rank medium
The majority of Virginia continues to rank as low for COVID Community Levels, but 14 localities in the Commonwealth once again rank as medium, according to updated data from the CDC.
cbs19news
Virginia chef takes crown on HBO Max's 'The Big Brunch'
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A chef from Charlottesville may not have won HBO Max’s The Big Brunch, but another chef from Virginia did. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Daniel Harthausen, of the Young Mother pop-ups and Adarra, clinched the victory in the show’s finale, which became available for streaming on Thanksgiving Day.
Virginia makes proposal to curb controversial type of fishing
FORT MONROE, Va. (WFXR) — For years, conservation and sportfishing groups have called for the Commonwealth of Virginia to take some sort action against reduction menhaden fishing in the Chesapeake Bay. Virginia is the only state on the east coast to allow reduction fishing in estuaries like the Chesapeake. The Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC) […]
Three Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
You Can Stay In A Virginia Airbnb That Is A Remodeled Caboose
If you have a travel-related bucket list that includes stays at particularly quirky destinations, you may want to add this Airbnb in Virginia.
WSET
Traveling home? Here's the best prices for gas in Central Virginia
(WSET) — Thanksgiving is over which means many people will be on the roads traveling home. If you are traveling on the road, here are the best gas prices in Central Virginia provided by GasBuddy. Lynchburg:. Exxon- 1221 Rivermont Avenue: $3.39. Liberty- 3145 Campbell Avenue: $3.29. 76- 2130 Langhorne...
mocoshow.com
Virginia Man Finds Powerball Fortune in MoCo
Per the Maryland Lottery: He buys Powerball tickets frequently, a Virginia truck driver told lottery officials. Maryland Lottery officials, that is! It turns out that a $50,000 portion of the jackpot he’d been seeking in both states was waiting for him on the Maryland side of the Potomac River. “Like everybody else, I had been buying Powerball tickets back home as the jackpot kept getting bigger,” said the 35-year-old. The resident of Lorton, Virginia, purchased his $50,000-winning ticket back in October, more than a week before the Powerball jackpot reached its record-breaking total of $2.04 billion.
WSET
Gov. Youngkin continues push to bring first SMR in the nation to Southwest Virginia
WISE, Va. (WCYB) — Initial steps are now in place to secure funding for a project that would bring nuclear power to Southwest Virginia. "Competition for this technology really matters today, and other regions are vying for this just as much as Southwest Virginia is," said Will Payne, of Invest SWVA.
Virginians 50 years and older may get a text reminder to get the COVID-19 bivalent booster
Don't delete that text message! The Virginia Department of Health is hitting Virginia residents up by text to remind them that they can get the Bivalent COVID booster now.
WHSV
Virginia’s Attorney General continues investigation into Pink Energy after bankruptcy
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Attorney General is continuing his investigation into a solar energy company that left dozens of residents with faulty equipment before the company declared bankruptcy. The price of loans and equipment is costing customers anywhere from $20,000 to $115,000. Pink Energy customers financed the solar...
NBC News
Mother searching for answers in Virginia teen Jay'von Bailey's April disappearance
“He’s a kind-hearted person,” Naomi Campbell told Dateline. “He’s fun to be around.”. Naomi’s son, 18-year-old Jay’von Malik Bailey has been missing since April 14, 2022. “No one has heard from him,” Naomi said. Naomi told Dateline that Jay’von grew up in Temperanceville,...
cbs19news
AAA reports steep drop in gas prices across Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Gas prices are continuing to go down. According to AAA, this week's price drop is the steepest decrease in four months. In Virginia, pump prices went down seven cents in one week, and there has been a 15-cent price drop in the past 15 days. That's a penny drop per day.
Helpful and considerate Demarion hopes to find a forever family
If you would like to find out more about fostering or adopting one of Virginia's foster care children, scan the QR code or visit JFS Connecting Hearts.
WSET
SmartRoof to expand in Virginia, creating 400+ new jobs
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Monday that SmartRoof, one of the East Coast's leading roofing companies, will invest $350,000 to expand in Fairfax County. The company will relocate from its current location in McLean to occupy 25,000 square feet of office space at 11091 Sunset Hills...
WTOP
Inova sees ‘unprecedented patient volumes’ post-Thanksgiving
A Virginia hospital system said that it is seeing “unprecedented patient volumes” following the Thanksgiving holiday. Inova cited the spikes in flu, COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus or RSV and other illnesses as the reason for the surge and the strain on hospital capacity, particularly emergency departments. “Inova Emergency...
Comments / 0