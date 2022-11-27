ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

Christmas parade season kicks off in the Heart of Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's a big weekend across the viewing area for Christmas parades. ABC 13 will be taking part and we want to see you. On Thursday, the Town of Brookneal is hosting its longstanding Christmas Parade. The event begins at 7 p.m. The Buena Vista Christmas...
VIRGINIA STATE
wildkidswander.com

Visiting Natural Bridge State Park in Virginia

Virginia is a gorgeous state with no shortage of natural attractions. Natural Bridge State Park is no different. In addition to the impressive Natural Bridge, the park offers several trails to enjoy the beauty of the area. The guide below provides information about Natural Bridge in Virginia, including fees, what to expect on the trail and other fun things to do in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Virginia chef takes crown on HBO Max's 'The Big Brunch'

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A chef from Charlottesville may not have won HBO Max’s The Big Brunch, but another chef from Virginia did. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Daniel Harthausen, of the Young Mother pop-ups and Adarra, clinched the victory in the show’s finale, which became available for streaming on Thanksgiving Day.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WFXR

Virginia makes proposal to curb controversial type of fishing

FORT MONROE, Va. (WFXR) — For years, conservation and sportfishing groups have called for the Commonwealth of Virginia to take some sort action against reduction menhaden fishing in the Chesapeake Bay. Virginia is the only state on the east coast to allow reduction fishing in estuaries like the Chesapeake. The Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC) […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Traveling home? Here's the best prices for gas in Central Virginia

(WSET) — Thanksgiving is over which means many people will be on the roads traveling home. If you are traveling on the road, here are the best gas prices in Central Virginia provided by GasBuddy. Lynchburg:. Exxon- 1221 Rivermont Avenue: $3.39. Liberty- 3145 Campbell Avenue: $3.29. 76- 2130 Langhorne...
VIRGINIA STATE
mocoshow.com

Virginia Man Finds Powerball Fortune in MoCo

Per the Maryland Lottery: He buys Powerball tickets frequently, a Virginia truck driver told lottery officials. Maryland Lottery officials, that is! It turns out that a $50,000 portion of the jackpot he’d been seeking in both states was waiting for him on the Maryland side of the Potomac River. “Like everybody else, I had been buying Powerball tickets back home as the jackpot kept getting bigger,” said the 35-year-old. The resident of Lorton, Virginia, purchased his $50,000-winning ticket back in October, more than a week before the Powerball jackpot reached its record-breaking total of $2.04 billion.
MARYLAND STATE
cbs19news

AAA reports steep drop in gas prices across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Gas prices are continuing to go down. According to AAA, this week's price drop is the steepest decrease in four months. In Virginia, pump prices went down seven cents in one week, and there has been a 15-cent price drop in the past 15 days. That's a penny drop per day.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

SmartRoof to expand in Virginia, creating 400+ new jobs

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Monday that SmartRoof, one of the East Coast's leading roofing companies, will invest $350,000 to expand in Fairfax County. The company will relocate from its current location in McLean to occupy 25,000 square feet of office space at 11091 Sunset Hills...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Inova sees ‘unprecedented patient volumes’ post-Thanksgiving

A Virginia hospital system said that it is seeing “unprecedented patient volumes” following the Thanksgiving holiday. Inova cited the spikes in flu, COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus or RSV and other illnesses as the reason for the surge and the strain on hospital capacity, particularly emergency departments. “Inova Emergency...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy