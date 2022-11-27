Read full article on original website
Terence Crawford: “Jermell Charlo, He’s Not On My Level Nor Errol Spence Level”
Though he’s at the tail end of his career, Terence Crawford has set several lofty goals. Amongst them, of course, is an undisputed showdown against current unified champion, Errol Spence Jr. Should the WBO trinket holder truncate Spence’s title reign, his next objective would be to move on from...
Teofimo Lopez On Crawford-Spence: Terence Is F------ Up His Money Due To His Pride
Teofimo Lopez Jr. enjoyed the first major breakout of his career on Dec. 14, 2019 as the co-feature to a Terence Crawford fight, knocking out Richard Commey to win the 135-pound IBF championship title. The event was broadcast on ESPN immediately following the NCAA Heisman Trophy presentation. Fast forward three...
Crawford: Jake Paul Definitely Became a Professional in Boxing - Now Time To Fight a Real Boxer
WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford has absolutely no issue with social media star Jake Paul making his mark in the sport of boxing. Paul made his debut in the sport in 2020. He's built an unbeaten record of 6-0, with 4 wins by knockout. Last month, Paul picked up a...
Kambosos: Teofimo Can Go F--- Himself; Haney Is a Very Special Fighter
George Kambosos evidently does not regard his former opponents on equal terms. The Aussie former lightweight champion recently made it clear that while he may hold now 140-pound contender Teofimo Lopez in contempt, he wholly respects divisional colleague Devin Haney. Kambosos, 29, is coming off two straight losses to Haney,...
Tyson Fury: I Think My Dad and Jake Paul Should Fight Bare-Knuckle - I'd Give $100 on PPV
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury would love to see Jake Paul fight father John Fury, who is 58-years-old. For the last two years, Paul has been trying to put a fight together with Tyson's younger brother, light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury. They were initially set to collide last year, but...
Dillian Whyte: I Won Clearly, So Why Would I Consider A Rematch With Jermaine Franklin?
There is only one rematch that interests Dillian Whyte now that he has beaten Jermaine Franklin. With a lucrative second showdown with Anthony Joshua probable for some time in 2023, the brash heavyweight contender cannot see any reason why he should face Franklin again. Whyte walked away from the ring at OVO Arena Wembley convinced that he defeated Franklin convincingly Saturday night in London.
Canelo Alvarez Picks Benavidez To Beat Plant: 'It's Going To Be Competitive'
Canelo Alvarez will be an interested observer once David Benavidez and Caleb Plant clash in 2023. The winner of the bout will become the mandatory challenger for the undisputed super middleweight champion Avlarez’s 168-pound WBC title. The 32-year-old Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) knocked out Plant last year in the...
Fury: Mayweather is 45 and Fighting Youtubers - Very Difficult To Let Go of Boxing
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, 34-years-old, admits that he's simply not ready to walk away from the sport. Back in April, Fury packed Wembley Stadium with 94,000 screaming fans - who watched him score a knockout victory over mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte in six rounds. In the aftermath, Fury announced...
'Bam' Rodriguez-Cristian Gonzalez WBC Flyweight Title Fight Eyed For March 2023
Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez can enjoy a modest holiday celebration ahead of eyeing a second divisional title. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a deal was reached between the respective camps of San Antonio’s Rodriguez and Mexico’s Cristian Gonzalez for their ordered WBO flyweight title fight. Eddie Hearn—whose Matchroom Boxing co-promotes Rodriguez along with Teiken Promotions—revealed a targeted time frame of March for the bout, with the proposed deal allowing all parties to avoid a purse bid hearing.
Chisora: I Think Fury Was A Better Fighter When I Last Boxed Him; I’m Better Now
Tyson Fury has dethroned Wladimir Klitschko and defeated Deontay Wilder twice since the last time he fought Dereck Chisora. The undefeated Fury also has held every heavyweight title at one time or another since he stopped Chisora after the 10th round of their rematch in November 2014. Those accomplishments have enabled the brash Brit to become one of boxing’s biggest attractions since his second fight against Chisora eight years ago.
Wilder's Manager Eager To Strike Joshua Deal, Holds Nose on Joshua-Whyte Rematch
Shelly Finkel, the co-manager of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, says his client is ready and willing to fight Anthony Joshua next. Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, has heavy interest in that fight - but he wants the British star to have a comeback bout first. Joshua has dropped decisions...
David Benavidez Isn't Taking Caleb Plant Lightly: "Caleb Is A Good Fighter, It's Not Gonna Be Easy"
At one point, David Benavidez slumped his shoulders in despair. Although the 26-year-old aggregated a flawless record and two separate world title reigns, the elite of the super middleweight division showed little to no interest in facing him. Nevertheless, after years of bellyaching and calling out all comers, Benavidez (26-0,...
Trilogy Merely Another Scene in Chocolatito's Remarkable Second Act
Loathe as I am to concede it, I’ll still be first to raise my hand and admit that a smidge more than five years ago – when a 30-year-old version of Roman Gonzalez was pummeled by a then-unappreciated Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in the small-town fight capital of Carson, Calif. – I thought he was done.
Photos: Troy Williamson, Josh Kelly - Face To Face at Final Presser
The intensity increased today at the press conference as both fighters expressed the magnitude of this British Super Welterweight title fight on Friday, ‘Judgement Night’, to decide who reigns king of the North East between Sunderland’s Josh Kelly (12-1-1) and current British champion Troy Williamson (19-0-1) at the Utilita Arena, live on Channel 5, December 2.
Hearn Setting Down Joshua Return For Late March, Open To Make Wilder Fight
Eddie Hearn, promoter for former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, says the British star is being lined up for a ring return in late March. Joshua is looking to bounce back after suffering back to back decision losses to unified world champion Oleksandr Usyk. "At the moment, AJ’s plans are...
Chris Eubank on Benn's Second Positive Drug Test: 'I Was, Like, Wow, So He Lied'
Chris Eubank Jr. was all for giving Conor Benn the benefit of the doubt when it was first revealed to him that he tested positive for a banned substance ahead of their projected 157-pound catchweight bout in October. Whatever feelings of bonhomie and charity Eubank had for his embattled rival,...
Efe Ajagba-Oscar Rivas Tops Jan. 14 ESPN Show At Turning Stone Casino
The Top Rank on ESPN 2023 slate kicks off with a high-powered heavyweight doubleheader Saturday, Jan. 14, at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. The 10-round main event is a battle of big-punching Olympians, as Efe “The Silent Roller” Ajagba looks to author a signature win over Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas. In the 10-round co-feature, 2016 Italian Olympian Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello takes a seismic step up in class against fellow unbeaten Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw.
Avanesyan: “On December 10th, You’ll See How David Avanesyan Beat Terence Crawford”
A world title opportunity was the furthest thing from David Avanesyan’s mind. Sure, the 34-year-old successfully rebuilt his career following a sixth-round stoppage defeat at the hands of Egidijus Kavaliauskas but with Terence Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) and Errol Spence Jr. seemingly on a collision course, the rest of the division was forced to play the waiting game.
Prograis Says His Purse Check From Saturday Night Bounced Due To Insufficient Funds
Regis Prograis’ period of celebration barely lasted 72 hours. Prograis revealed in a Tweet he posted Wednesday morning that the check bounced for his purse in excess of $1 million for his 11th-round knockout of Jose Zepeda on Saturday night in Carson, California. The newly crowned WBC super lightweight champion was supposed to be paid a $1,080,000 purse and, in accordance with WBC rules pertaining to fights for vacant championships, a $240,000 bonus for winning.
Hafit Talavera Shocks Ernesto Salcedo By Majority Decision For WBC Regional Title
On Friday night on EstrellaTV’s Boxeo EstrellaTV, Hafit “Lobo” Talavera (9-0 & 1 KOs) defeated Ernesto Salcedo (14-2, & 11 KO’S) by majority decision, with scores of 96-94, 96-94 and 95-95, in a 10 round super bantamweight fight for the WBC FECARBOX silver title. The event...
