freightwaves.com

African passenger airline adds 1st all-cargo aircraft

The flag carrier of Rwanda is the latest to join the ranks of passenger airlines that have started up freighter fleets since the COVID crisis demonstrated the potential for air cargo business. RwandAir last week received its first dedicated cargo jet, a Boeing 737-800 converted freighter. The plane is being...
Thrillist

A New Budget Airline Will Start Flying from the U.S. to Europe

Offering low-cost flights from the US to Europe is tricky business. Airlines in that space have come and gone, including familiar names like WOW Air and Norwegian. As Play launched flights out of the US earlier this year, another airline is announcing its entrance into the space. Fly Atlantic has...
freightwaves.com

Cargo interests work to block Amsterdam airport flight reductions

MIAMI — Air cargo interests and the operator of Amsterdam Schiphol Airport are pushing back against a proposal by the Netherlands government to further protect local residents from noise and emissions by reducing flight activity. The government’s legislative plan announced last summer, and now scheduled to go into effect...
freightwaves.com

Atlas Air shareholders ratify go-private sale to Apollo consortium

Atlas Air Worldwide said shareholders voted Tuesday to approve the company’s sale to a group of private investors, led by Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO). The provider of aircraft leasing and outsourced air cargo and passenger operating services said shareholder approval for the buyout was “overwhelming,” with 99.3% votes in favor representing 81% of the outstanding shares of stock.
FLORIDA STATE
freightwaves.com

New de-icing facility speeds up FedEx cargo flights at Memphis hub

Memphis International Airport, home to FedEx Express’ global air hub, on Tuesday inaugurated a large centralized de-icing facility that officials say will reduce the likelihood of delays for cargo and passenger aircraft during winter weather and environmental impact. The 3.3 million-square-foot zone at the Tennessee airport has space to...
MEMPHIS, TN
freightwaves.com

Shipping stocks in the crosshairs as China fears mount

What’s bad for China is bad for ocean shipping stocks. China is pivotal to tanker and dry bulk demand, as well as to containerized cargo flows. Analysts have been touting the reopening of China’s economy following COVID lockdowns as a positive catalyst for shipping stocks. Not only has that not happened but COVID cases in China have spiked — with 40,000 cases reported Sunday — and Chinese citizens have taken to the streets to protest lockdowns.
freightwaves.com

Enhanced ship routing key to US-Singapore low-carbon corridor

A trans-Pacific trade lane between Singapore and Southern California will use enhanced routing technology to help convert it into a corridor aimed at speeding deployment of low- and zero-carbon container ships. The “green and digital shipping corridor,” a partnership between the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
freightwaves.com

Cummins closes $197M acquisition of Siemens Commercial Vehicles unit

Cummins Inc. has closed the $197 million acquisition of Siemens Commercial Vehicles. Meritor Inc. arranged to buy the unit before the power and technology provider’s $3.7 billion takeover of Meritor concluded. Meritor offered to acquire the Siemens unit in May while Cummins’ $3.7 billion offer for the axle and...
maritime-executive.com

Italian Navy Assists Disabled Tanker After Pirates Steal Cargo

The Italian Navy is assisting the South Korean product tanker B. Ocean that was robbed and left disabled by pirates last week in the Gulf of Guinea. After attempting to proceed under its own power to Abidjan in Cote d'Ivoire it was determined that the tanker requires assistance and is not expected to reach port till mid-week.
freightwaves.com

UPS to maintain money-back guarantees for peak air service

UPS Inc. said that it will maintain its money-back guarantees for peak-season deliveries of next-day air shipments in domestic and international commerce. UPS’ move, disclosed on Monday, runs counter to a decision earlier this month by rival FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) to suspend money-back guarantees for peak-season deliveries of air express shipments within the U.S. and for export from the country. The FedEx suspension runs from Dec. 13 to Jan. 2.
KENTUCKY STATE
freightwaves.com

Hyundai’s Xcient positioned for instant US fuel cell truck leadership

Like a political candidate running unopposed, Hyundai Motor will passively assume U.S. leadership in hydrogen-powered fuel cell trucks next year when 35 Xcient models arrive in California. Hyundai has competition in the zero-emission trucking space. But none is likely to match the South Korean automaker. It has worked on fuel...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Jalopnik

China's Booming EV Industry Is Changing Indonesia for the Worse

A Chinese-backed nickel refinery has taken over a chunk of a major island in Indonesia, and is wreaking havoc on its ecosystem. In less than a single decade, the Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP) has released enough pollution that people in the neighboring village of Kurisa can no longer fish, nor rely on rivers as safe water sources. This situation in Indonesia is the latest example of how the EV transition is not as eco-friendly as the industry makes it out to be.
brytfmonline.com

The protests that China can’t hide – VG

There is pent-up frustration in China. This was expressed this week in a violent confrontation between several hundred workers and the police at the world’s largest iPhone factory. That’s a comment. The comment expresses the writer’s position. The Chinese are subject to the most stringent Corona measures...
owlcation.com

Phoolan Devi: India's Bandit Queen

I've spent half a century writing for radio and print (mostly print). I hope to still be tapping the keys as I take my last breath. Born into poverty and abuse, Phoolan Devi found protection in a criminal gang. Then she reinvented herself as a politician and human rights advocate.

