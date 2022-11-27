Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
African passenger airline adds 1st all-cargo aircraft
The flag carrier of Rwanda is the latest to join the ranks of passenger airlines that have started up freighter fleets since the COVID crisis demonstrated the potential for air cargo business. RwandAir last week received its first dedicated cargo jet, a Boeing 737-800 converted freighter. The plane is being...
Thrillist
A New Budget Airline Will Start Flying from the U.S. to Europe
Offering low-cost flights from the US to Europe is tricky business. Airlines in that space have come and gone, including familiar names like WOW Air and Norwegian. As Play launched flights out of the US earlier this year, another airline is announcing its entrance into the space. Fly Atlantic has...
freightwaves.com
Cargo interests work to block Amsterdam airport flight reductions
MIAMI — Air cargo interests and the operator of Amsterdam Schiphol Airport are pushing back against a proposal by the Netherlands government to further protect local residents from noise and emissions by reducing flight activity. The government’s legislative plan announced last summer, and now scheduled to go into effect...
freightwaves.com
Atlas Air shareholders ratify go-private sale to Apollo consortium
Atlas Air Worldwide said shareholders voted Tuesday to approve the company’s sale to a group of private investors, led by Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO). The provider of aircraft leasing and outsourced air cargo and passenger operating services said shareholder approval for the buyout was “overwhelming,” with 99.3% votes in favor representing 81% of the outstanding shares of stock.
freightwaves.com
New de-icing facility speeds up FedEx cargo flights at Memphis hub
Memphis International Airport, home to FedEx Express’ global air hub, on Tuesday inaugurated a large centralized de-icing facility that officials say will reduce the likelihood of delays for cargo and passenger aircraft during winter weather and environmental impact. The 3.3 million-square-foot zone at the Tennessee airport has space to...
Vietnamese Automaker VinFast Beginning Deliveries in December to US
VinFast is shipping 999 of its VF 8 SUVs and eventually wants to build cars in North Carolina.
Hindu group to march for Adani port project in India amid Christian protests
VIZHINJAM, India, Nov 29 (Reuters) - A Hindu group close to India's ruling party will on Wednesday march in support of a $900 million port project by the Adani Group which has been stalled by Christian protesters, as tensions rise after clashes in which 80 people were injured.
freightwaves.com
Shipping stocks in the crosshairs as China fears mount
What’s bad for China is bad for ocean shipping stocks. China is pivotal to tanker and dry bulk demand, as well as to containerized cargo flows. Analysts have been touting the reopening of China’s economy following COVID lockdowns as a positive catalyst for shipping stocks. Not only has that not happened but COVID cases in China have spiked — with 40,000 cases reported Sunday — and Chinese citizens have taken to the streets to protest lockdowns.
freightwaves.com
Rail strike impact could be quick for commodities like cars, auto parts, beer
Shipments of all kinds of goods between the United States, Canada and Mexico could be disrupted if unions and railroads can’t come to an agreement to avert a looming labor strike. Everything from finished vehicles, auto parts, grains, chocolate and beer to steel and fuels are shipped by rail...
freightwaves.com
Enhanced ship routing key to US-Singapore low-carbon corridor
A trans-Pacific trade lane between Singapore and Southern California will use enhanced routing technology to help convert it into a corridor aimed at speeding deployment of low- and zero-carbon container ships. The “green and digital shipping corridor,” a partnership between the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the...
freightwaves.com
Cummins closes $197M acquisition of Siemens Commercial Vehicles unit
Cummins Inc. has closed the $197 million acquisition of Siemens Commercial Vehicles. Meritor Inc. arranged to buy the unit before the power and technology provider’s $3.7 billion takeover of Meritor concluded. Meritor offered to acquire the Siemens unit in May while Cummins’ $3.7 billion offer for the axle and...
maritime-executive.com
Italian Navy Assists Disabled Tanker After Pirates Steal Cargo
The Italian Navy is assisting the South Korean product tanker B. Ocean that was robbed and left disabled by pirates last week in the Gulf of Guinea. After attempting to proceed under its own power to Abidjan in Cote d'Ivoire it was determined that the tanker requires assistance and is not expected to reach port till mid-week.
freightwaves.com
UPS to maintain money-back guarantees for peak air service
UPS Inc. said that it will maintain its money-back guarantees for peak-season deliveries of next-day air shipments in domestic and international commerce. UPS’ move, disclosed on Monday, runs counter to a decision earlier this month by rival FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) to suspend money-back guarantees for peak-season deliveries of air express shipments within the U.S. and for export from the country. The FedEx suspension runs from Dec. 13 to Jan. 2.
freightwaves.com
Hyundai’s Xcient positioned for instant US fuel cell truck leadership
Like a political candidate running unopposed, Hyundai Motor will passively assume U.S. leadership in hydrogen-powered fuel cell trucks next year when 35 Xcient models arrive in California. Hyundai has competition in the zero-emission trucking space. But none is likely to match the South Korean automaker. It has worked on fuel...
Defense One
Counter-drone tech talk; Leonardo DRS merger closes; F-16 rolls from new plant, and more.
In late September, an NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks was delayed for about eight minutes while a small drone hovered over Lumen Field. One day earlier, the same thing happened nearby during a University of Washington football game. Neither incident did more than disrupt a game,...
Jalopnik
China's Booming EV Industry Is Changing Indonesia for the Worse
A Chinese-backed nickel refinery has taken over a chunk of a major island in Indonesia, and is wreaking havoc on its ecosystem. In less than a single decade, the Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP) has released enough pollution that people in the neighboring village of Kurisa can no longer fish, nor rely on rivers as safe water sources. This situation in Indonesia is the latest example of how the EV transition is not as eco-friendly as the industry makes it out to be.
brytfmonline.com
The protests that China can’t hide – VG
There is pent-up frustration in China. This was expressed this week in a violent confrontation between several hundred workers and the police at the world’s largest iPhone factory. That’s a comment. The comment expresses the writer’s position. The Chinese are subject to the most stringent Corona measures...
Chinese Protesters Tear Down Wuhan Gates as COVID Battle Comes Full Circle
A video of the incident has already been viewed 1.8 million times since being posted on Twitter on Sunday.
Sunak to set out ‘evolutionary’ approach to dealing with Russia and China
Rishi Sunak will pledge an “evolutionary approach” to British foreign policy, arguing that states like Russia and China plan for the long term and the UK needs to follow suit as he attempts to set out his vision for the country’s place on the global stage. In...
owlcation.com
Phoolan Devi: India's Bandit Queen
I've spent half a century writing for radio and print (mostly print). I hope to still be tapping the keys as I take my last breath. Born into poverty and abuse, Phoolan Devi found protection in a criminal gang. Then she reinvented herself as a politician and human rights advocate.
Comments / 0