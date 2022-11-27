Mississippi man wanted in stabbing, kills himself in front of police officers

A Mississippi man wanted for attempted murder died Saturday after he shot himself in front police officer near a Gulf Coast park.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that Johnny Lee Nichols, 51, of Moss Point, had called to turn himself in to officers after he reportedly entered a house in Marion County and stabbed a woman multiple times while others in the house were asleep. The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers believe the incident was domestic-related.

Officials with the Moss Point Police Department say that Nichols called police to turn himself in. When an officer met Nichols near a Moss Point, Nichols was found with a gun. Officer tried and failed to talk Nichols into surrendering the weapon. Nichols then turned the gun on himself and fire the weapon, according to police.

Nichols was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say no officers discharged their weapons. Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office are assisting in the investigation.