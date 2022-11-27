ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found shot to death on Pittsburgh's North Side

PITTSBURGH — A man who had been shot was found dead early Wednesday morning, Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said. Police and paramedics were called to Sorrell Street shortly after 5:30 a.m. The name of the man who was killed has not been released. No arrests have been announced. The...
Body found in Cleveland Heights basement

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Authorities are investigating after a decomposing body was found in the basement of a home in the 2700 block of Noble Road in Cleveland Heights. A city official tells 3News that police responded to the scene around 11:41 a.m. Tuesday where a person who recently purchased the property reportedly found the body.
Cleveland police: 71-year-old woman suffers skull fracture in hit-and-run collision; suspect at large

CLEVELAND — Police are investigating following an apparent hit-and-run collision on Cleveland's east side late Tuesday night. Officers were dispatched to the area around Lee Road and Walden Avenue in the Lee-Miles neighborhood just before 11 p.m., where they met with medics who were tending to an injured 71-year-old woman. According to witnesses, the victim was struck near the crosswalk by a white Chevrolet truck or SUV when the male driver got out to check on her. However, he subsequently got back in the vehicle and fled westbound on Talford Avenue, leaving the woman in the road.
13-year-old girl found after being reported missing in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A 13-year-old girl in Cleveland has been found after being reported missing. According to Cleveland Police, Ava Conomy was located on Wednesday, November 30 after first being reported missing by her mother on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Ava's mother said that she last saw her daughter sitting on...
Live-in boyfriend Anthony Kennedy, 43, arrested for murder of 23-year-old Adrianna Taylor who was found buried in a backyard in Pennsylvania

CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Police have confirmed that live-in boyfriend Anthony Kennedy was arrested for the murder of Adrianna Taylor who was found buried...
Couple arrested for murder outside of Cleveland apartment

CLEVELAND — Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) have arrested a man and woman who were wanted for a murder that took place outside of a Cleveland apartment in August. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, My’Laisa Cordee Addison and Christian Michael Kendricks were located...
Woman critically injured during crash on Storer Avenue in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland EMS, a 22-year-old female was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in very critical condition following a single-car rollover accident at West 50th and Storer Avenue Monday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:30 pm. Cleveland Police had Storer Avenue closed for several hours while they...
East Cleveland police investigate murder of Maple Heights man

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old Maple Heights man was found shot to death inside a car Saturday, Nov. 26. East Cleveland police said the victim was discovered around 1:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Collamer Ave. Officers said the victim was in the driver’s seat of a...
