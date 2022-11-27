Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique giftAmarie M.Pittsburgh, PA
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening This Week In Pittsburgh (11/28 - 12/04)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Epic Holiday Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWest Mifflin, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Cleveland man now in custody after girlfriend's body found buried in Pennsylvania backyard
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Cleveland man who was wanted by police after his girlfriend's body was found buried in a backyard near Pittsburgh this past Friday is now in custody in Allegheny County, Cleveland Police confirmed to 3News. Anthony M. Kennedy has been charged with aggravated murder in...
wtae.com
Man found shot to death on Pittsburgh's North Side
PITTSBURGH — A man who had been shot was found dead early Wednesday morning, Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said. Police and paramedics were called to Sorrell Street shortly after 5:30 a.m. The name of the man who was killed has not been released. No arrests have been announced. The...
Body found in Cleveland Heights basement
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Authorities are investigating after a decomposing body was found in the basement of a home in the 2700 block of Noble Road in Cleveland Heights. A city official tells 3News that police responded to the scene around 11:41 a.m. Tuesday where a person who recently purchased the property reportedly found the body.
Cleveland police: 71-year-old woman suffers skull fracture in hit-and-run collision; suspect at large
CLEVELAND — Police are investigating following an apparent hit-and-run collision on Cleveland's east side late Tuesday night. Officers were dispatched to the area around Lee Road and Walden Avenue in the Lee-Miles neighborhood just before 11 p.m., where they met with medics who were tending to an injured 71-year-old woman. According to witnesses, the victim was struck near the crosswalk by a white Chevrolet truck or SUV when the male driver got out to check on her. However, he subsequently got back in the vehicle and fled westbound on Talford Avenue, leaving the woman in the road.
13-year-old girl found after being reported missing in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — A 13-year-old girl in Cleveland has been found after being reported missing. According to Cleveland Police, Ava Conomy was located on Wednesday, November 30 after first being reported missing by her mother on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Ava's mother said that she last saw her daughter sitting on...
Police: Missing 12-year-old boy in Beaver County found
GEORGETOWN, Pa. — UPDATE: The boy has been located. He is safe, according to state police. Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy in Beaver County. Beaver County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that the search effort is happening in the area of 3rd Street in Georgetown. Dispatch...
Man wanted for murder of Adrianna K. Taylor turns self in
The search for Anthony M. Kennedy, 43, who was wanted for the death of a 23-year-old Cleveland woman ended Wednesday when he turned himself in to the Allegheny County Police Department.
Arrest warrant issued after woman missing from Cleveland found shot dead in Allegheny County
WILKINSBURG — More than 100 miles away, and a month and a half after she disappeared, police found Adrianna Taylor’s body buried at a home in Wilkinsburg on Thanksgiving night. Sources tell Channel 11 that around 9:30 p.m., police found her body in a trash bag covered in...
wtae.com
Two people arrested after fight, shooting in Downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Two people were taken into custody and a police officer was injured in a pair of violence incidents in Downtown Pittsburgh on Tuesday evening. Around 7:20 p.m., police were called for a fight that broke out at the Five Guys Burgers and Fries at Market Square. A...
2 teens arrested after police respond to multiple incidents, including shots fired, in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — An officer was injured and two young people were arrested following back-to-back incidents in downtown Pittsburgh on Tuesday. The first incident occurred around 7:15 p.m., when officers were called to the Five Guys fast food restaurant located within Market Square. A group of juveniles were reportedly fighting....
Daughter of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick speaks in court during suspect’s arraignment in deadly hit-and-run incident
CLEVELAND — 40-year-old Leander Bissell, the man accused in the deadly hit-and-run that claimed the life of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick, was in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court for arraignment Wednesday morning. During the brief court hearing, a judge set bond at the recommended amount of $500,000 after a...
Live-in boyfriend Anthony Kennedy, 43, arrested for murder of 23-year-old Adrianna Taylor who was found buried in a backyard in Pennsylvania
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Police have confirmed that live-in boyfriend Anthony Kennedy was arrested for the murder of Adrianna Taylor who was found buried...
Couple arrested for murder outside of Cleveland apartment
CLEVELAND — Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) have arrested a man and woman who were wanted for a murder that took place outside of a Cleveland apartment in August. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, My’Laisa Cordee Addison and Christian Michael Kendricks were located...
cleveland19.com
Woman critically injured during crash on Storer Avenue in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland EMS, a 22-year-old female was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in very critical condition following a single-car rollover accident at West 50th and Storer Avenue Monday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:30 pm. Cleveland Police had Storer Avenue closed for several hours while they...
Video shows arrest of man accused of driving into restricted area at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
CLEVELAND — The Brook Park Police Department has released body camera footage of the arrest of Isaac Woolley, the man accused of driving into a restricted area at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Thanksgiving Eve, resulting in a brief shutdown of airport operations. The footage starts with police locating...
Pittsburgh police ask for help to identify suspect in burglaries, car break-ins
PITTSBURGH — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect believed to be responsible for at least four business burglaries and multiple vehicle break-ins downtown. The suspect shown in the photographs provided by police is a black male with short black hair and stubble. He...
cleveland19.com
Sentencing for driver convicted of killing 3-year-old girl riding bike in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old man who crashed his car into three people riding their bikes, killing a three-year-old girl, was sentenced Tuesday by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Maureen Clancy to a minimum of five years or a maximum of seven and a half years in prison.
Cleveland Police find missing 13-year-old girl
Update: The Cleveland Division of Police said a 13-year-old girl who was last seen on Tuesday has been found.
cleveland19.com
East Cleveland police investigate murder of Maple Heights man
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old Maple Heights man was found shot to death inside a car Saturday, Nov. 26. East Cleveland police said the victim was discovered around 1:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Collamer Ave. Officers said the victim was in the driver’s seat of a...
Police: Argument preceded South Side shooting
Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said the man was found just before midnight in the driveway of a home in the 600 block of West LaClede Avenue.
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 11