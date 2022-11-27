CLEVELAND — Police are investigating following an apparent hit-and-run collision on Cleveland's east side late Tuesday night. Officers were dispatched to the area around Lee Road and Walden Avenue in the Lee-Miles neighborhood just before 11 p.m., where they met with medics who were tending to an injured 71-year-old woman. According to witnesses, the victim was struck near the crosswalk by a white Chevrolet truck or SUV when the male driver got out to check on her. However, he subsequently got back in the vehicle and fled westbound on Talford Avenue, leaving the woman in the road.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO