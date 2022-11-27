ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Man found dead in residential street was ‘victim of acid attack and gunshot’

By Ben Mitchell
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

A man whose body was found dumped in a residential street with “potentially hazardous” substances on his body had been shot and subjected to an acid attack, according to police.

Liam Smith was found dead in Kilburn Drive in Shevington, a suburb of Wigan , Greater Manchester , at around 7pm on Thursday.

Specialist police officers wearing protective clothing have been involved in examining the area where the body of the 38-year-old was discovered.

A Greater Manchester Police (GMP) spokesman said: “Initial information indicates that the victim was subject of a fatal gunshot wound and an acid attack.

“Detectives are working tirelessly to establish the exact details of this murder, which took place in unique and shocking circumstances on a quiet residential street.

“Following examination and tests, the hazardous substances are believed to not pose any further harm, threat or risk to the public in the surrounding area and have been contained.

“A reminder, if anyone has had direct contact with the body at the time they should still speak to officers or seek medical advice immediately.

“Specialist officers are taking precautions surrounding this incident and please do not be alarmed when they are seen in the area wearing protective clothing – this is purely precautionary as per the standard procedure at the scene.”

The spokesman added that the victim has been formally identified as being Mr Smith, who lived in the street, and his family are being supported by specially trained officers.

This is a shocking murder of a much-loved family man.

Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand, Greater Manchester Police

Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand said: “This is a shocking murder of a much-loved family man.

“I have a team of detectives working around the clock and I urge anyone who has seen anything unusual or out of the ordinary near to the victim’s home during the day and early evening of Thursday 24 November to contact the Major Incident Room.

“This is the first fatal shooting in the Manchester area for over two years and we are determined to recover the weapon and find Liam’s killer.”

Mr Smith’s family said in a statement released through police: “Liam was kind-hearted, funny, the life and soul of the party.

“He was the most devoted dad, much-loved son, brother, grandson and uncle. He will sorely be missed by all who knew and loved him.”

The Independent

The Independent

