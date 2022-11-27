Read full article on original website
Headlines: Body found in Ulster County, 3 hospital workers injured while cleaning, murder suspect fit for trial
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Ulster County police: Woman's body found in wooded area in Town of Olive
Investigators say a passerby saw a person laying in a wooded area off Route 28 in the Town of Olive Tuesday morning.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess County woman killed in head-on crash with dump truck in Sullivan County
WHITE LAKE – A 30-year-old Wappingers Falls woman was killed Monday morning when her 2020 Toyota Rav4 crossed over the double yellow line on Route 17B in White Lake and struck a 2006 Mack dump truck head-on. Sullivan County Undersheriff Eric Chaboty said the Dutchess County woman, identified as Angela Theodoseau, was killed in the 9:07 a.m. crash.
NEWS10 ABC
Columbia County Sheriff vehicle involved in accident
HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Patrol car was involved in a single car accident on South Third Street in Hudson. The accident occurred Tuesday evening. The crash occurred at approximately 9:10 p.m. The deputy sheriff driving the car was responding to assist the Hudson...
News 12
State police: Tractor-trailer and car crash closes I-95 southbound service plaza in Milford
Fatal crash involving tractor-trailer and car closes I-95 southbound service plaza in Milford. State police: Tractor-trailer and car crash closes I-95 southbound service plaza in Milford. A fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car closed the I-95 service plaza on the southbound lane of I-95, state police say. The...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ulster deputy suspended after his official vehicle was burglarized
ULSTER COUNTY – Several police agencies are investigating numerous car larcenies that occurred in Ulster County during the overnight hours on October 26th and 27th. One of the vehicles that had property stolen was an official Ulster County Sheriff’s Office car assigned to a sergeant in the department.
Thanksgiving Crash: Vehicle Crashes Into Ulster County House According to Police
A driver was taken to the hospital after police say an early morning motor vehicle crash occurred in Ulster County. Officials say the minivan the person was driving crashed into a house. Emergency workers from several districts and agencies worked together to help assist with the rescue. Minivan Crashes Into...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Putnam sheriff’s office to purchase dozen license plate readers with state grant
CARMEL – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a state grant of $74,000 toward the purchase of automated license plate readers for 12 patrol vehicles. The funding was secured by Senator Pete Harckham (D, Mount Kisco). The license plate readers, whether mounted in vehicles or on...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Accident closes busy Ulster road during morning commute
NEW PALTZ – Springtown Road (County Route 7) in New Paltz was closed Wednesday morning between Mountain Rest Road and Kleinkill Road due to an accident. The New Paltz Fire Department made the announcement just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. According to the fire department, a...
Police arrest Kingston local for Price Chopper theft
Saugerties police arrested Danita M. Brocius, 40 of Kingston on November 29. Brocius allegedly stole items from a Price Chopper in Saugerties.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Boy, 16, Struck, Seriously Injured By Pickup In New Milford
A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured when he was struck by a pickup truck Tuesday night in New Milford, authorities confirmed. The boy was apparently headed across Madison Avenue at River Road when he was struck by the utility company vehicle shortly before 6 p.m., Police Chief Brian Clancy said.
Orange County PD, EMS exposed to suspicious drug
Five EMS workers and two Washingtonville Police officers were hospitalized after a medical call turned up a suspicious white powder on Saturday afternoon.
Multiple Departments Respond To Report Of Smoke At Mahopac Strip Mall
A report of a possible blaze at a Hudson Valley strip mall sent numerous police and fire departments to make sure the building was safe. On Monday, Nov. 28, police and firefighters responded to reports of possible smoke coming from a multi-store strip in Mahopac at 900 South Lake Blvd., according to Mahopac Falls Fire Department spokesman Jack Casey.
Reward: Dog Brazenly Stolen From Front Yard In Saugerties, NY
"It happened in 30 seconds" said Deborah Barry about the theft of her beloved dog on Thanksgiving Day in Saugerties, NY. There's now a reward being offered for their safe return, no questions asked. Taken by a Maroon Pickup Truck. Deborah shared that at roughly 2pm on Thanksgiving Day, her...
News 12
Police: Couple found dead inside Danbury home likely died in murder-suicide
Danbury police say a man and woman who were found shot to death inside a home were likely killed in amurder-suicide. Police say they are not releasing the names of the couple who were found inside the home during a welfare check on Clayton Road around 3 p.m. Monday. Police...
Man Accused Of Threatening Shooting At Bank In Ellenville
An irate Hudson Valley customer was arrested for allegedly threatening to come back and shoot up the bank. The incident took place in Ulster County on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the M&T Bank located on Route 209 in the village of Ellenville. Ellenville police responded to the bank for a...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Plans continue for construction of a new Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office
GOSHEN – Construction should begin in the spring on a new Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office. The current facilities are operating in mobile units on the grounds of the county’s emergency services center. The new permanent offices will also be built at the same site in the Town of Goshen.
