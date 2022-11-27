ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Columbia County Sheriff vehicle involved in accident

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Patrol car was involved in a single car accident on South Third Street in Hudson. The accident occurred Tuesday evening. The crash occurred at approximately 9:10 p.m. The deputy sheriff driving the car was responding to assist the Hudson...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ulster deputy suspended after his official vehicle was burglarized

ULSTER COUNTY – Several police agencies are investigating numerous car larcenies that occurred in Ulster County during the overnight hours on October 26th and 27th. One of the vehicles that had property stolen was an official Ulster County Sheriff’s Office car assigned to a sergeant in the department.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Woman Found Lying Unresponsive Alongside Ulster County Road

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office has begun an investigation. According to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, early Tuesday morning a passerby driving on Route 28 in the Boiceville area called to report that there was an unresponsive person laying in a wooded area. When deputies responded to the scene they located a female who was deceased.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Accident closes busy Ulster road during morning commute

NEW PALTZ – Springtown Road (County Route 7) in New Paltz was closed Wednesday morning between Mountain Rest Road and Kleinkill Road due to an accident. The New Paltz Fire Department made the announcement just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. According to the fire department, a...
NEW PALTZ, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

One dead in Sullivan County head-on crash

WHITE LAKE – A head-on crash between an SUV and a dump truck in White Lake at mid-morning Monday claimed one life, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The incident, just before 10 a.m., occurred on Route 17B near Happy Avenue. State Police assisted at the scene with...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Multiple Departments Respond To Report Of Smoke At Mahopac Strip Mall

A report of a possible blaze at a Hudson Valley strip mall sent numerous police and fire departments to make sure the building was safe. On Monday, Nov. 28, police and firefighters responded to reports of possible smoke coming from a multi-store strip in Mahopac at 900 South Lake Blvd., according to Mahopac Falls Fire Department spokesman Jack Casey.
MAHOPAC, NY

