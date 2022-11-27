Read full article on original website
Related
WNDU
22-year-old Vandalia woman injured in crash trying to avoid animal in roadway
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A woman was injured after a single-car crash on Tuesday. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched around 6 a.m. to investigate a personal injury crash on Donnell Lake Street, just west of Lewis Lake. After arriving, deputies made contact with the driver of the crash, a 22-year-old Vandalia woman.
Woman killed after crashing into tree in Southwest Michigan
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – A Plainwell woman died after police believe her vehicle veered off the roadway Saturday afternoon and crashed into a tree. The woman killed in the Saturday, Nov. 26 crash was not immediately identified as authorities notify family members, Allegan County sheriff’s deputies said. Police...
6 emus captured after going loose in Kalamazoo County
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says six emus have been found after they had gotten loose near Stadium Drive and Sixth Street Wednesday morning.
wtvbam.com
Three Rivers woman escapes serious injury in Sherwood Township rollover crash
SHERWOOD TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Three Rivers woman escaped serious injury on Monday afternoon when her vehicle rolled over multiple times in the area of Division and Babcock Roads. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at about 2:38 p.m.. They report that according to...
Body of missing Allegan Co. man found in Ottawa Co.
The body of a man who was reported missing out of Allegan County was found near the lakeshore in Park Township, deputies said.
3 hospitalized after Burr Oak Twp. crash
Three people are in the hospital following a Friday afternoon crash in Burr Oak Township.
Driver dead in crash with tree in Allegan Co.
One person was killed when a vehicle crashed into a tree in Allegan County Saturday.
1 arrested after crashing onto train tracks following chase
A Battle Creek man is in custody after he led deputies on a chase and crashed onto train tracks in Springfield Sunday evening.
12-year-old, 19-year-old dead in Kentwood house fire
A 12-year-old girl and 19-year-old woman were killed in an early Monday morning house fire in Kentwood.
Holland DPS K-9 dies due to illness
The Holland Department of Public Safety said a police dog has died from a sudden illness.
Sheriff’s deputies rescue driver after vehicle crashes, submerges in West Michigan creek
A 47-year-old man had to be rescued by sheriff’s deputies in West Michigan after the vehicle he was driving left the road, hit several road signs and careened down a ditch into a creek on Friday evening.
Cause of death released for homeless man found in river
The cause of death for the man whose body was found in the Grand River earlier this month has been released.
Police ID man shot, killed at Kentwood apartment building
Police have identified the man shot and killed at a Kentwood apartment complex on Friday as Dionte Lamarcus Sims.
whtc.com
Holland Police Log November 28-29, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Semi-truck driver dies in Saugatuck Twp. crash
The driver of a semi-truck died in a crash in Saugatuck Township on Saturday morning, police said.
Missing man possibly spotted at Wyoming gas station
It’s the first potential sighting of Raymond Tarasiewicz, 69, since his family reported him missing last week.
abc57.com
Man found guilty of resisting police in Three Rivers
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A man was found guilty on two counts of resisting/obstructing police after he allegedly ran from officers during an incident in August of 2021, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Mark Shelton, 62, was found guilty by a jury on November 22. On...
95.3 MNC
Two hospitalized after crash, St. Joseph County Michigan
Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in St. Joseph County in Michigan. The collision happened just after 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, at Carpenterson Road and Kelly Road when police say an 18-year-old from Sturgis allegedly ran a stop sign and collided with a pickup truck driven by a 70-year-old from Burr Oak.
whtc.com
I-196 Snarled by Crash Into River Near Grandville
GEORGETOWN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 25, 2022) – A 47-year-old Byron Center man was injured in a single-vehicle crash near the Ottawa-Kent county line on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Koster, deputies and other first responders were dispatched shortly after 7 PM to westbound I-196 just past the Kenowa Avenue overpass. That was where the unnamed motorist’s vehicle apparently drifted off of the roadway to the right, went along a guardrail, knocked down several road signs, and then went down a steep ditch into about three feet of water in Rush Creek. Deputies and Georgetown Township Fire Rescuers were able to get the stranded motorist out of his vehicle, which remained right side up.
Michigan Truck Drivers: Stop Doing This Before You Kill Someone
We all have our preferences when it comes to the size of what we want to drive. I'm a fan of a small car, but being originally from a southern state, I've driven and ridden shotgun in more than my fair share of trucks and SUVs. Recently while driving through...
Comments / 4