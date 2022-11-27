ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainwell, MI

WNDU

22-year-old Vandalia woman injured in crash trying to avoid animal in roadway

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A woman was injured after a single-car crash on Tuesday. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched around 6 a.m. to investigate a personal injury crash on Donnell Lake Street, just west of Lewis Lake. After arriving, deputies made contact with the driver of the crash, a 22-year-old Vandalia woman.
VANDALIA, MI
MLive

Woman killed after crashing into tree in Southwest Michigan

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – A Plainwell woman died after police believe her vehicle veered off the roadway Saturday afternoon and crashed into a tree. The woman killed in the Saturday, Nov. 26 crash was not immediately identified as authorities notify family members, Allegan County sheriff’s deputies said. Police...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

Holland Police Log November 28-29, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
HOLLAND, MI
abc57.com

Man found guilty of resisting police in Three Rivers

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A man was found guilty on two counts of resisting/obstructing police after he allegedly ran from officers during an incident in August of 2021, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Mark Shelton, 62, was found guilty by a jury on November 22. On...
THREE RIVERS, MI
95.3 MNC

Two hospitalized after crash, St. Joseph County Michigan

Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in St. Joseph County in Michigan. The collision happened just after 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, at Carpenterson Road and Kelly Road when police say an 18-year-old from Sturgis allegedly ran a stop sign and collided with a pickup truck driven by a 70-year-old from Burr Oak.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

I-196 Snarled by Crash Into River Near Grandville

GEORGETOWN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 25, 2022) – A 47-year-old Byron Center man was injured in a single-vehicle crash near the Ottawa-Kent county line on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Koster, deputies and other first responders were dispatched shortly after 7 PM to westbound I-196 just past the Kenowa Avenue overpass. That was where the unnamed motorist’s vehicle apparently drifted off of the roadway to the right, went along a guardrail, knocked down several road signs, and then went down a steep ditch into about three feet of water in Rush Creek. Deputies and Georgetown Township Fire Rescuers were able to get the stranded motorist out of his vehicle, which remained right side up.
GRANDVILLE, MI

Community Policy