Former Browns’ quarterback named college head coach
Former Cleveland Browns' quarterback Trent Dilfer was officially named the head football coach at UAB on Wednesday.
Penn State’s bowl game projections after CFP ranking
(WHTM) — Penn State finished the regular season with a 10-2 record earning the Nittany Lions the No. 8 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. With a top-eight ranking, PSU should find themselves in a New Years Six Bowl Game. College football experts are almost unanimous in saying the Nittany Lions will play in […]
The Strange Career Path of Ex-Husky Corner Jacobe Covington
The defensive back received his first college start against Notre Dame.
Nets' Ben Simmons out at least 3 games with left calf strain
NEW YORK — (AP) — Ben Simmons will miss at least the next three games with what the Brooklyn Nets said is a strained left upper calf. Coach Jacque Vaughn said before the Nets played Washington on Wednesday night that Simmons was feeling pain in the back of his knee when he asked to come out of their victory over Orlando on Monday night.
