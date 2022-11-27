ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Penn State’s bowl game projections after CFP ranking

(WHTM) — Penn State finished the regular season with a 10-2 record earning the Nittany Lions the No. 8 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. With a top-eight ranking, PSU should find themselves in a New Years Six Bowl Game. College football experts are almost unanimous in saying the Nittany Lions will play in […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy