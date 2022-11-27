ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Broncos players fined for unnecessary roughness vs. Raiders in Week 11

By Jon Heath
 3 days ago
First the loss, now the fines.

Last week’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders has left a bitter taste in the mouth of Denver Broncos players, and two of them were hit in the wallet to boot.

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton was fined $15,914 after his blindside block against the Raiders was penalized for unnecessary roughness in Week 11, according to a report from KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis.

Denver safety Justin Simmons was also fined Justin Simmons $15,914 for unnecessary roughness, according to Klis, but his offense was not penalized on Sunday.

Simmons and Sutton are repeat offenders in the NFL’s fine bookkeeping this season. Sutton was fined $10,609 for an unnecessary roughness penalty in Week 2 and Simmons was fined $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct in Week 8.

Meanwhile, Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was fined $29,785 for unsportsmanlike conduct after his arguing with an official cost his team a 15-yard penalty against the Broncos.

Simmons and Sutton — and all of Denver’s players — will aim to avoid additional penalties and fines when the Broncos face the Carolina Panthers in Week 12.

