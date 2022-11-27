Read full article on original website
FTX Founder SBF Assures FTX U.S Customers Full Refund
The founder saw his net worth decrease from $15.6 billion to $1 billion in a single day. SBF regretted declaring Chapter 11 bankruptcy and would wish he could turn it back. Sam Bankman-Fried, the ex-CEO of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange that was once valued at $26 billion, told Axios on Monday that he is now down to his final $100,000. Early in November, when word broke that the cryptocurrency exchange required a bailout, the founder saw the vast majority of his net worth decrease from $15.6 billion to $1 billion in a single day.
Celo Price Prediction 2022 — Will CELO Hit $0.8 Soon?
Bullish CELO price prediction is $1.175 to $3.602. Celo (CELO) price might also reach $0.8 soon. CELO bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.428. In Celo (CELO) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about CELO to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Shiba Inu Worth $16.56M Moved by Whales as Market Rebounds
The sum of all SHIBs that have been transferred is estimated to be roughly $16.56 million. This massive transaction allegedly occurred between Crypto.com and Binance. After a year of volatility in the cryptocurrency market, prices have started recovering in recent days. Yesterday, there was a significant increase. The coins are still trading in the green, prompting optimistic forecasts for the year-end. Shiba Inu prices have gained marginally in the last day. As of this writing, the going rate for SHIB is around $0.000009302.
Top 5 Crypto Gainers of Today
The global market cap is $836.43B and it has increased to 2.03%. Fantom (FTM) is the top gainer from 24 hours. The crypto market facing a bearish market for the past few weeks the global market cap is falling from trillions to billions. The present global market trading with $836.43B and it has increased to 2.03% from 24 hours. These are the top 5 gainers from 24 hours.
wETH Insolvency Joke Made Headlines, Crypto Twitter Urges Restraint
One of the first to propagate the joke was blockchain developer “cygaar.”. Markus Thielen,confirmed that the wETH “shitposts” are largely untrue. Crypto Influencers were compelled to clarify that an inside joke regarding Wrapped Ethereum’s (wETH) “insolvency” over the weekend was just a “shitpost” after some members of the community mistook it for the truth. On November 26, false rumors claiming that wETH is insolvent and not backed 1:1 by Ether (ETH) started to circulate. This is known as wETH insolvency FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt).
Dogecoin Price Surges 25% In Crypto Winter, What’s the Reason?
At press time, Dogecoin recorded a 117% surge in its 24h trading volume. Dogecoin holds a fandom of 3.6 million on Twitter. December 6 marks the 9th year in the crypto market. Dogecoin, the largest memecoin and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s favorite crypto, exhibited a 24% price surge since last week. The episodic spikes in DOGE’s price never fail to conquer the crypto community’s attention.
27 Crypto Exchanges Vanished in 2022!
27 crypto exchanges vanished in 2022 alone. Only less than 500 crypto exchanges are currently active globally. FTX owes to be a major reason for large layoffs. As all the crypto followers know, the year 2022, has not been lucrative like the previous year. However, hopes were not that high for the year 2022. On the contrary, the exact opposite happened. The year 2022, is now considered as a complete ‘Bear Year’, owing to various factors.
Vulcan Forged (PYR) Price Prediction 2022 — Will PYR Hit $4 Soon?
Bullish PYR price prediction is $3.82 to $10.79. Vulcan Forged (PYR) price might also reach $4 soon. Bearish PYR price prediction for 2022 is $2.69. In Vulcan Forged (PYR) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about PYR to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Crypto Exchange Bitfront Announces Closure by Year End
Line made it clear that the FTX scandal had nothing to do with their move. Bitfront will shut down its services somewhere in December. In order to devote more resources to its other blockchain endeavors, Japanese company Line has decided to close its U.S. exchange Bitfront around the upcoming New Year. The messaging platform announced in an email to users that it would no longer be accepting new signups as of today and would be gradually shutting down over the course of the following four months.
Belgian Regulators Classify Bitcoin and Ethereum as Non-Securities
The FSMA has said that it has received several inquiries on the regulatory status. Bitcoin (BTC) is disregarded as security since there is no central authority behind it. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are not considered securities, according to the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) in Belgium. Regulatory organizations all over the globe are attempting to define the emergent asset class. But thus yet, only a few of them have been successful. It’s worth noting that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is engaged in a similar legal struggle with Ripple.
CrossTower Announces Acquiring Trading Platform BEQUANT
CrossTower will get access to over 600 additional professional exchange clients. Lydian Group is supporting CrossTower’s purchase. After months of looking around at other cryptocurrency startups, including a revised bid for Voyager Digital’s assets, cryptocurrency exchange CrossTower Inc has agreed to purchase digital asset trading platform BEQUANT. Through...
Coinbase Wallet Delists Four Major Cryptos Including XRP
Coinbase has stated that they are no longer supporting BCH, ETC, XRP, and XLM. The four coins are delisted because of their low usage. Coinbase, the largest exchange in the United States, announced on November 29 that it will no longer support Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Ripple (XRP), and Stellar (XLM) in its coinbase wallet. The exchange stated that the coins will no longer be support from January 2023. Because of their low usage, the four coins is going to delisting. In the 2017 bull market, all coins primarily increased.
VRJAM Announces The Initial Exchange Offering Of Its Revolutionary Metaverse Currency, Vrjam Coin
London, United kingdom, 28th November, 2022, Chainwire. VRJAM, the leading platform for Web3 live events, today announced the launch of its revolutionary new digital currency VRJAM Coin will IEO on the 30th of November via exchanges Gate.io and MexC. VRJAM’s and metaverse crypto-coin is currently valued at $US40M and has attracted investment from 15 of the world’s leading web3 focussed VC’s and investors.
Upbit Extends Crypto Trading Ban to Family Members of Staff
Dunamu felt it had a responsibility to its community, therefore it decided the restriction. Only the top 12 cryptocurrencies, as measured by market cap, may be traded. Dunamu, the South Korean business that operates the Upbit exchange, has reportedly banned the trade of cryptocurrencies by the immediate family members of its executives and workers since August, according to sources. Dunamu felt it had a responsibility to its community, therefore it decided to expand the restriction to include the dependents of its executives and workers.
Is Ripple Policy Head Asserting to Prioritize Utility ?
Ripple policy lead said that the FTX crash is a huge blow to the crypto sector. He said that the sector needs legislation that can increase confidence in the crypto sector. Ripple’s APAC (Asia Pacific) policy director said that the collapse of FTX is exactly why crypto needs to move away from the hype cycle and towards real utility. He also described that the FTX fall is incredible damage for the crypto space, but it says that the industry should stand and test the time if its focus shifts towards the real utility.
Serum Eyes Community Fork For Survival Post FTX Crisis
Serum, with its fork named OpenBook, offers a ray of hope. The decision was made to fork the chain ultimately by Mango Max. Serum (SRM), a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange financed by FTX, informed its 215,000 Twitter followers that the project is “defunct” after the spectacular collapse of FTX and directed them to a community-led fork of the project.
Glip, a Web3 Discovery & Wallet App Raises $2.5M, Records 7M Downloads
Glip, a company based in India that offers a global web3 game discovery and wallet app, raised $2.5 million in a round-headed by Hashed Emergent and included participation from Beenext and existing investor Prime Venture Partners. Axie Infinity, League of Kingdoms, and KOF Arena from Netmarble are just a few...
Liminal Digital Wallet Platform Integrates with XinFin
Liminal Digital Wallet partners with XinFin to bring safe and secure DeFi services. Subsidized prices are XDC-based programs to get subsidized prices. The Liminal digital wallet platform has been quite trending, doing all it can to its maximum. On such terms, as the latest initiative from the digital wallet platform, Liminal has successfully integrated itself with the XinFin XDC blockchain. The Liminal platform serves as a complete digital wallet solution giving out the most secure, as well as efficient services possible to its customers.
Centralized Exchange Would Continue To Dominate as per JPMorgan
The bank’s strategists, led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, warned clients on Thursday. Post FTX fall, the crypto market went into a state of shock with a domino effect. JPMorgan predicted that centralized exchanges would continue to dominate the bulk of global digital-asset trading volumes despite predictions from certain crypto analysts that a move toward decentralized platforms would follow after FTX’s demise.
Fidelity Investments Finally Launches Retail Crypto Trading
An email sent out to users today began with the phrase “The wait is over.”. Fidelity is now allowing retail customers to establish cryptocurrency trading accounts. Fidelity Investments has reportedly launched crypto trading accounts for consumers, after the introduction of a waiting list earlier this month. Even if the FTX fall has coincided with widespread uncertainty, the Fidelity development may be an indication of stability.
