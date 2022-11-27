ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ executives admit $38M prescription drug fraud scheme

Two New Jersey women who co-owned a pharmaceutical marketing company have admitted their roles in a $38 million health care fraud scheme that involved customized prescription drugs. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne, and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, pleaded guilty remotely in federal court to conspiracy to commit health...
Clementon, NJ woman sentenced in identity theft tax refund scheme

A Camden County woman has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for a tax refund scheme that involved unscrupulous postal workers and check-cashing tellers. Awilda Henriquez, 36, of Clementon, was convicted in December 2021 on 13 counts of theft of government money, 13 counts of aggravated identity theft, and one count of conspiracy to defraud the Unites States government and steal U.S. mail.
N.J. woman helped steal $565K in tax refund checks from mail

A New Jersey woman who was part of a crew that stole about $565,000 in tax refund checks has been sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison. Awilda Henriquez, 36, of Clementon, has also been ordered to pay restitution and will be subject to three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said Monday.
Happy Holidays? NJ residents get a scary Post Office warning

For many, the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year, a time of peace and harmony, but it’s also a time when thieves are stealing mail out of post office boxes and off of front stoops across New Jersey. U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District,...
Many NJ police departments are short on support staff

Towns and counties across New Jersey are having increasing difficulty hiring police officers, and also filling jobs held by the men and women who work in support positions for those police departments. According to Pat Colligan, the president of the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association, dispatchers play an important...
‘No appetite’ for more tax hikes, say NJ lawmakers

In the face of decades high inflation and the prospect of a U.S. recession already squeezing New Jersey families, will those pressures be intensified by higher taxes in 2023?. Gov. Phil Murphy will not present his budget plan until February of next year, but legislative leaders said Tuesday that preliminary talks are already underway.
NJ businesses bracing for tax hike coming in 2023

When the COVID pandemic began in March 2020, hundreds of thousands of New Jersey residents suddenly lost their jobs. Over more than two years, many New Jersey businesses closed, a lot of economic activity came to a halt and the New Jersey Department of Labor paid out billions of dollars in unemployment insurance fund benefits.
Groups sue New Jersey seeking to block next week’s bear hunt

TRENTON – Groups opposed to the recent restoration of New Jersey’s bear hunt that kicks off on Monday have sued in a last-minute attempt to cancel it. A coalition of national and state animal protection groups say the state Fish and Game Council is misusing its emergency rulemaking power as a loophole to limit the public’s right to weigh in on the hunt.
Mortgage Fraud: NJ Developer, Attorney Admit Swindling Lenders Out Of $3.5M

A New Jersey real estate developer and a lawyer admitted running a multi-layered mortgage fraud that cost banks more than $3.5 million in losses, federal authorities said. Developer Victor Santos, 63, of Watchung, paid stand-in "straw" buyers $5,000 each to first purchase a dozen properties in Newark and then secure tenants to lease them, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.
