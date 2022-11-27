Read full article on original website
Three Shelters for the Homeless Coming to Staten IslandAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
New York Mayor Adams Opens Another New Shelter For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
NJ executives admit $38M prescription drug fraud scheme
Two New Jersey women who co-owned a pharmaceutical marketing company have admitted their roles in a $38 million health care fraud scheme that involved customized prescription drugs. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne, and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, pleaded guilty remotely in federal court to conspiracy to commit health...
Clementon, NJ woman sentenced in identity theft tax refund scheme
A Camden County woman has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for a tax refund scheme that involved unscrupulous postal workers and check-cashing tellers. Awilda Henriquez, 36, of Clementon, was convicted in December 2021 on 13 counts of theft of government money, 13 counts of aggravated identity theft, and one count of conspiracy to defraud the Unites States government and steal U.S. mail.
N.J. woman helped steal $565K in tax refund checks from mail
A New Jersey woman who was part of a crew that stole about $565,000 in tax refund checks has been sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison. Awilda Henriquez, 36, of Clementon, has also been ordered to pay restitution and will be subject to three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said Monday.
NJ woman sentenced to 13+ years in prison for stealing over $500K in tax refund checks
A New Jersey woman was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for an elaborate scheme to steal over a half a million dollars in tax refund checks using identity theft, authorities said Monday.
Lawmakers eye plan for simple threat that kills 600 a year in NJ
TRENTON – With the number of deaths caused by falls in New Jersey up nearly 50% over the past decade, state lawmakers are considering spending nearly $12 million on a prevention program. Falls are the leading cause of death from unintentional injury among those 60 and older in New...
Happy Holidays? NJ residents get a scary Post Office warning
For many, the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year, a time of peace and harmony, but it’s also a time when thieves are stealing mail out of post office boxes and off of front stoops across New Jersey. U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District,...
Wyckoff, NJ jewelry store hit by thieves with crowbar, garbage can
WYCKOFF — Police have been investigating a smash-and-grab burglary that targeted a jewelry store early Sunday. Around 12:25 a.m., officers in Wyckoff responded to an alarm going off at Devon Fine Jewelry at 303 Franklin Ave. Surveillance video from the store shows that three men arrived in a red...
Many NJ police departments are short on support staff
Towns and counties across New Jersey are having increasing difficulty hiring police officers, and also filling jobs held by the men and women who work in support positions for those police departments. According to Pat Colligan, the president of the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association, dispatchers play an important...
One NJ’s town’s car theft solution: Stay 20 feet away … or else
HOLMDEL — The township committee in this Monmouth County municipality has passed a first reading of an ordinance that could fine or imprison someone who tries to open, unlock, or even stand near a vehicle that is not theirs. A final passage and adoption of the measure presented in...
NJ cryptocurrency firm, BlockFi, files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
A New Jersey-based cryptocurrency firm has become the latest to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. BlockFi, which was founded in 2017, listed more than 100,000 creditors with liabilities and assets ranging from $1 billion to $10 billion, according to a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.
NJ town fighting desperately to block a huge new warehouse
Residents in one South Jersey town are banding together to fight a plan to site a giant warehouse in their community. Russo Development is seeking approval to construct a 2 million-square-foot warehouse facility on 160 acres of vacant farmland in Mullica Hill, near Exit 2 on the New Jersey Turnpike.
NJ jewelry store hit by violent smash-and-grab not insured, owner says
JERSEY CITY — The owner of a jewelry store who told police he was robbed of nearly a half-million dollars in cash and jewels Sunday afternoon said he carried no insurance on his inventory. Five masked men entered Sara Jewelry on Newark Avenue in Jersey City around 4:35 p.m....
Retired Atlantic City, New Jersey Police Officer Murder – Suicide
Acting Gloucester County Prosecutor Christine A. Hoffman has publicly disclosed that a retired Atlantic City Police Officer, William W. Beattie has killed his ex-girlfriend, Erin A. Gatier, and then committed suicide. Here are the details released by Hoffman:. “On Monday, November 28, 2022, at approximately 6:50 pm, the Deptford Township...
Shiny like new! Car wash chain adding 4 locations in NJ, including in Lacey
Something new and shiny is coming to the Jersey Shore and along with it could be your car as well. Spark Car Wash, which has locations in Sicklerville and Woodland Park, is adding four other car washes in the Garden State. The company says they have an environmentally friendly way...
‘No appetite’ for more tax hikes, say NJ lawmakers
In the face of decades high inflation and the prospect of a U.S. recession already squeezing New Jersey families, will those pressures be intensified by higher taxes in 2023?. Gov. Phil Murphy will not present his budget plan until February of next year, but legislative leaders said Tuesday that preliminary talks are already underway.
NJ businesses bracing for tax hike coming in 2023
When the COVID pandemic began in March 2020, hundreds of thousands of New Jersey residents suddenly lost their jobs. Over more than two years, many New Jersey businesses closed, a lot of economic activity came to a halt and the New Jersey Department of Labor paid out billions of dollars in unemployment insurance fund benefits.
Groups sue New Jersey seeking to block next week’s bear hunt
TRENTON – Groups opposed to the recent restoration of New Jersey’s bear hunt that kicks off on Monday have sued in a last-minute attempt to cancel it. A coalition of national and state animal protection groups say the state Fish and Game Council is misusing its emergency rulemaking power as a loophole to limit the public’s right to weigh in on the hunt.
Mortgage Fraud: NJ Developer, Attorney Admit Swindling Lenders Out Of $3.5M
A New Jersey real estate developer and a lawyer admitted running a multi-layered mortgage fraud that cost banks more than $3.5 million in losses, federal authorities said. Developer Victor Santos, 63, of Watchung, paid stand-in "straw" buyers $5,000 each to first purchase a dozen properties in Newark and then secure tenants to lease them, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.
Monmouth County HOPE One Mobile Unit continues saving lives during challenging drug epidemic
There are lifelines, there is help, and there is always hope as communities across the Jersey Shore and beyond battle the ongoing drug epidemic that has taken so many lives in recent history. One such lifeline that offers help and hope came to be in 2018 in Monmouth County and...
NJ bear hunt won’t start Monday, as judge blocks it for lawsuit
TRENTON – It appears that the bear hunt in northwestern New Jersey will not start as scheduled Monday, if at all, after a state appellate judge issued a stay sought by hunt opponents Wednesday. Animal-rights groups went to court challenging the hunt, which was hastily approved by the Fish...
