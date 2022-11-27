Read full article on original website
CrossTower Announces Acquiring Trading Platform BEQUANT
CrossTower will get access to over 600 additional professional exchange clients. Lydian Group is supporting CrossTower’s purchase. After months of looking around at other cryptocurrency startups, including a revised bid for Voyager Digital’s assets, cryptocurrency exchange CrossTower Inc has agreed to purchase digital asset trading platform BEQUANT. Through...
Binance Expands Into Japan, Acquires Regulated Crypto Exchange Sakura
Binance has obtained Japan’s regional crypto exchange, Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC). The exchange has acquired its first license in East Asia, with the purchase of SEBC. Binance, the leading cryptocurrency exchange, has entered the Japanese crypto market with the takeover of a regional trading platform, Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC). According to the recent announcement from Binance, it has acquired 100% of the Osaka-based SEBC exchange, which is authorized by Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA).
The AIBC Europe Summit: Technology Emerging Strong
Following the success of the past AIBC Summits in Dubai, Toronto, and the Balkans, SiGMA Group organised the flagship event. This November, the best names in Crypto, Blockchain, and Emerging Technologies have assembled for Malta Week 2022. In the centre of the Mediterranean, from the 14th to the 18th of...
Upbit Extends Crypto Trading Ban to Family Members of Staff
Dunamu felt it had a responsibility to its community, therefore it decided the restriction. Only the top 12 cryptocurrencies, as measured by market cap, may be traded. Dunamu, the South Korean business that operates the Upbit exchange, has reportedly banned the trade of cryptocurrencies by the immediate family members of its executives and workers since August, according to sources. Dunamu felt it had a responsibility to its community, therefore it decided to expand the restriction to include the dependents of its executives and workers.
Ukraine Eyes CBDC For Retail and International Transactions
The Central Bank has met with representatives from various sectors. The bank would approach the subject of creating its own digital currency cautiously. The National Bank of Ukraine is contemplating the introduction of a digital Ukrainian hryvnia that would be suitable for a range of applications, including the distribution of virtual assets and their subsequent trade.
Israel’s Chief Economist Introduces New Guidelines for Crypto Regulation
Shira Greenberg proposes an extensive regulatory framework to oversee the crypto industry. Israel should strengthen assurance and protection to the investors, as per Greenberg. The Israeli Finance Ministry brings new recommendations to regulate and oversee the crypto industry within the country. In a recent report, Shira Greenberg, Israel’s Chief Economist...
Brazil Passes Crypto Bill Recognizing Bitcoin As Legal Tender
Brazil’s Bitcoin bill is now ‘Awaiting Sanction” from the Executive Branch. The Brazilian Senate approved the bill in April. Brazilian Chamber of Deputies passed the crypto bill to regulate the cryptocurrency sector in the largest South American country. Finally, after 5 months of voting dormancy, the regulatory body waved a green flag for bill 4401/21 on Tuesday evening.
Is Ripple Policy Head Asserting to Prioritize Utility ?
Ripple policy lead said that the FTX crash is a huge blow to the crypto sector. He said that the sector needs legislation that can increase confidence in the crypto sector. Ripple’s APAC (Asia Pacific) policy director said that the collapse of FTX is exactly why crypto needs to move away from the hype cycle and towards real utility. He also described that the FTX fall is incredible damage for the crypto space, but it says that the industry should stand and test the time if its focus shifts towards the real utility.
Crypto Exchange Bitfront Announces Closure by Year End
Line made it clear that the FTX scandal had nothing to do with their move. Bitfront will shut down its services somewhere in December. In order to devote more resources to its other blockchain endeavors, Japanese company Line has decided to close its U.S. exchange Bitfront around the upcoming New Year. The messaging platform announced in an email to users that it would no longer be accepting new signups as of today and would be gradually shutting down over the course of the following four months.
Reserve Bank of India Announces CBDC Pilot Launch in 4 Cities
The central bank will include an additional nine cities and four other institutions later. Participants in the trial will be limited to a select set of consumers and retailers. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated on Tuesday that it would begin testing its retail central bank digital currency (CBDC),...
Crypto.com Releases Turkish Lira (TRY) Fiat Wallet For Users in Turkey
Turkey is a crucial expansion region for Crypto.com, the world’s top cryptocurrency platform for licenses, registrations, and security certifications. As a result, the company is constantly adding new products and services for its customers there. Recently, Crypto.com announced the release of a Turkish Lira (TRY) Fiat Wallet for Crypto.com...
Belgian Regulators Classify Bitcoin and Ethereum as Non-Securities
The FSMA has said that it has received several inquiries on the regulatory status. Bitcoin (BTC) is disregarded as security since there is no central authority behind it. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are not considered securities, according to the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) in Belgium. Regulatory organizations all over the globe are attempting to define the emergent asset class. But thus yet, only a few of them have been successful. It’s worth noting that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is engaged in a similar legal struggle with Ripple.
FTX Fallout Led Parliament Probe Into Singapore Government
Singapore government-owned Temasek writes off its investment of $275M on 17 Nov. Officials would face lots of questions by parliamentary over the losses by Temasek. The effects of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto empire demise have drawn further scrutiny from the Singapore government. On Nov 11, the FTX exchange filed for bankruptcy, and it’s unclear whether the platform obtained money from users for sister trading company Alameda Research.
Fintech Revolution Summit 2023
We TraiCon Events will be hosting Morocco’s premier fintech event titled as “Fintech Revolution Summit”supported by Union of Arab Banksscheduled on the 27th& 28thFebruary2023at the Hotel Sofitel, Casablanca, Morocco. This forum will be attended by over top 300+ participants includes BFSI experts, fintech leaders, ministry & central bank authorities, investors & corporates across the Morocco.
Coinbase Wallet Delists Four Major Cryptos Including XRP
Coinbase has stated that they are no longer supporting BCH, ETC, XRP, and XLM. The four coins are delisted because of their low usage. Coinbase, the largest exchange in the United States, announced on November 29 that it will no longer support Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Ripple (XRP), and Stellar (XLM) in its coinbase wallet. The exchange stated that the coins will no longer be support from January 2023. Because of their low usage, the four coins is going to delisting. In the 2017 bull market, all coins primarily increased.
FTX New CEO John Ray III Criticized by Bahamas Government
The battle to decide what to do with FTX’s assets has recently intensified. FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11. The Bahamian government has criticized new FTX CEO John J. Ray III for his role in imposing restrictions on the corporation. The battle to decide what to do with FTX’s broken enterprise has recently intensified.
Glip, a Web3 Discovery & Wallet App Raises $2.5M, Records 7M Downloads
Glip, a company based in India that offers a global web3 game discovery and wallet app, raised $2.5 million in a round-headed by Hashed Emergent and included participation from Beenext and existing investor Prime Venture Partners. Axie Infinity, League of Kingdoms, and KOF Arena from Netmarble are just a few...
Web3 Gaming DAO ‘Game7’ Launches $100M Grant Program
The DAO considers its milestone-based funding an essential financing mechanism. $100 million will be dispersed at a pace of $20 million per year over the next five years. Game7, a Web3 gaming DAO, launched a grant programme with a $100 million allocation. Funding such as this is intended to encourage developers to improve and expand the infrastructure necessary for Web3 gaming.
Nov.24-26 Meta Expo Singapore Web3 Summit has been Successfully held！
Vision: to be the most popular social platform for metaverse ecosystem. Mission: connecting the industry chain – build a platform for sharing knowledge and matching resource, empower enterprise with information and solutions. Values: open, cooperation and win-win https://metaexpo.com/. On November 24-26, 2022, Singapore Meta Expo was successfully held in...
