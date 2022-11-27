ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainwell, MI

MLive

Woman killed after crashing into tree in Southwest Michigan

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – A Plainwell woman died after police believe her vehicle veered off the roadway Saturday afternoon and crashed into a tree. The woman killed in the Saturday, Nov. 26 crash was not immediately identified as authorities notify family members, Allegan County sheriff’s deputies said. Police...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Eaton County man arrested on Thanksgiving, charged with domestic assault

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 29-year-old man was arraigned Monday in connection with a domestic incident that occurred on Thanksgiving. On Nov. 24, Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies and Michigan State Police troopers responded to a home located on Hubbard Road, between Vermontville and Lamie highways, just after 9:30 p.m. on reports of a domestic assault. Authorities said they had received a 911 call involving an intoxicated man who was destroying the house and threatening to harm the family pet.
EATON COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Hit and run crash destroys a garage and smashes multiple cars

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating a possible hit and run in an apartment complex near Green Meadow Road and Drake Road. Kalamazoo County Dispatch received multiple reports Sunday that a red Ford pickup truck drove into a garage and hit multiple parked cars near the apartment complex located on Butterfly Road, deputies said.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Muskegon Co. deputies arrest wanted man reported as armed, dangerous

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A man wanted on multiple felony allegations in Muskegon County has been arrested. The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Randy Rinard was apprehended Wednesday morning. Rinard was considered armed and dangerous when deputies first issued a notice earlier this month. Authorities say they...
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Kentwood semi driver dies in Saugatuck Twp. crash

SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A semitruck driver from Kentwood has died following a crash on southbound I-196 Saturday afternoon. Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened in Saugatuck Township near mile marker 39 at around noon. The semi left the road while driving through the curves before hitting...
KENTWOOD, MI
iheart.com

Victims identified after early-Monday house fire in Kentwood

KENTWOOD (WOOD-AM) - A early-Monday house fire that killed a girl and a young woman in Kentwood remains under investigation. Family members have identified the victims as Ashlee Duran, 12, and Nety Chavez, 19. Kentwood Fire Chief Brent Looman said there were eight people inside the house on 48th Street...
KENTWOOD, MI
abc57.com

Man found guilty of resisting police in Three Rivers

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A man was found guilty on two counts of resisting/obstructing police after he allegedly ran from officers during an incident in August of 2021, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Mark Shelton, 62, was found guilty by a jury on November 22. On...
THREE RIVERS, MI

