Limmy mocks Elon Musk after billionaire reacts to meme featuring comedian

By Greg Evans
 3 days ago

Comedian, Twitch streamer, meme generator and all-around legend, Limmy has reacted after Elon Musk responded to a meme featuring the Scottish legend.

Musk, has an annoying habit, amongst many, of posting the same emoji over and over again. The emoji in question is the sideways crying and laughing meme, which he has been tweeting on an almost daily basis since he took over Twitter in October.

The 51-year-old billionaire posted it again in response to Twitter user Trung Phan who shared a meme featuring Limmy about waking up at 2am in the morning to watch the World Cup games taking place in Qatar.

Seizing the opportunity to poke fun at the South African entrepreneur, in a screengrab Limmy replied with the exact same emoji that Musk frequently uses.

Limmy also added: "I wonder what I should do with my unlimited power. Cos I mean, that's it noo. That's the big time noo. I will work hard to bring down the system, from the inside."

He also added 'Cryptoc**t" a dig at Musk's fascination in the cryptocurrency market.

Musk's purchase of Twitter has continued to cause controversy this week after he invited former president Donald Trump back to the website and declared that there will be an amnesty for previously banned accounts.

Indy100

