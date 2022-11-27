ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

well i dont know where Elon is getting these numbers from and im sure it does depend on who or what a person follows as well. i myself have definitely seen a rise in hate speech as well as straight up bullying others. i find it sad that people feel the need to do so. ive seen bullying/ name calling for wearing masks, for a choice in political parties, etc. and im especially tired of seeing comments of dems are this, dems are that, same goes for gop. we're adults, need to start acting like it. each of us has freedom of choice to do what we want. we can disagree and still respect anothers choice to choose what they feel is right for them. its disheartening seeing adults not able to respect others choices.

