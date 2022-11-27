ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steven Sims Ready for Steelers' First Return Touchdown in Too Long

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t2B9K_0jOxEvTY00

It's been years since the Pittsburgh Steelers special teams found the endzone. Steven Sims is on the verge of changing that.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have seen explosive return plays in recent years, but it's been longer than you'd think since they last found the endzone on special teams.

The years of Ray-Ray McCloud brought some electric special teams play, but it hasn't been since 2017, on a return from JuJu Smith-Schuster, that the Steelers took a kickoff to the house.

The last time they scored on a punt return, not including a blocked punt? 2019 by Diontae Johnson.

That could change this season.

Steven Sims burst onto the scene in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills and took two games, and four returns to prove he was the man for the job. How'd he do it? With an 89-yard burst, improvised by the wideout, that nearly found its way to the endzone.

Now, he's looking for more. The Steelers haven't slowed down their return game, averaging 25.6 yards per kick return since Simms hit the scene. And he's ready to find the endzone.

"I definitely feel it. Any week. I feel that way every week, every return that I'm capable of taking it back," Sims said. "We're close, we're so close. A trip up here, a little piece of a guy here, just grabbing me or getting off a block at the last second and slowing me down. It's right there, it's so close,"

It's more than Sims, though. The Steelers special teams unit seems to have a bit more juice than in years past. With Miles Killebrew, Marcus Allen, Benny Snell Jr., Derek Watt and Miles Boykin all standing tall amongst those aces in the NFL, it just feels like this group is different.

"We're a great unit in the special team room," Sims said. "We can change the game in our room, without the offense and defense. As far as punt block, everything we've got to do, kickoff, kickoff return, punt return, we can make plays in those areas to help the team win the game, and Danny [Smith] knows that and he believes that and we believe that."

Sims has a kick return touchdown under his belt already, taking one 91-yards to the endzone as a rookie in 2019 with the Washington Commanders. He knew he was gone when it was just him and the kicker.

"Really, when I got through the lane, kind of like I got through it on the long kick return here. Once I got through, I feel like I'm gone," Sims said. "But at that point, it was literally just me and the kicker. So I was like, he's not catching me."

He's ready for that sight again.

"We're going to pop one," Sims said. "It's coming."

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Will Break Out Another Weapon Against Colts

George Pickens Knew Kenny Pickett Was Great First Time They Met

Anthony McFarland Preparing to Replace Jaylen Warren in Steelers Backfield

Kenny Pickett Doubles Down on Diontae Johnson's Lack of Success

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

The Underdog Steelers And Embattled Mike Tomlin Absolutely Have To Have A Win Against The Colts In Week 12

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 season has not gone as planned. They are 1-2 in the division and 3-7 overall. Incredibly, with seven games to play, the black and gold have not been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. The normally sure-footed Justin Tucker missed a chip shot 67-yard field goal at the gun to end the Baltimore Ravens four-game winning streak in Jacksonville to drop them into a tie at 7-4 with the Cincinnati Bengals for first place in the AFC North.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 potential trade scenarios for the Steelers in the 2023 NFL draft

If things continue as it is, the Pittsburgh Steelers could easily hold a Top Five pick in the 2023 NFL draft. This means there will be trade offers out there for that pick given there are several elite quarterback prospects and Pittsburgh doesn’t have an immediate need. So we used a popular mock draft simulator that also simulates trade offers and decided to share some of the big ones. Let us know if you would accept any of these offers for the Steelers top pick.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Latest embarrassing Steelers clip should be last straw for Matt Canada (Video)

Matt Canada’s job hangs in the balance as the Steelers season draws to a close. A clip from their win over the Colts won’t help his cause. Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Matt Canada has not looked up to the task this season. While Mike Tomlin was able to give him the benefit of the doubt with an aging Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, Canada has still failed to create much consistent ball movement with Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Athlon Sports

Dallas Cowboys Are Waiving Defensive End This Tuesday

On the Tuesday following their 28-20 Week 12 win over the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys have made a somewhat surprising roster decision. According to senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein, the Cowboys have waived defensive end Tarell Basham after the lineman appeared in just two games this ...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

49ers sign former Pro Bowl corner Jenkins to practice squad

The 49ers added veteran depth to the cornerback position on Monday. San Francisco announced the signing of former Pro Bowl corner Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins to the team’s practice squad. The 34-year-old Jenkins is a 10-year NFL veteran and a former second-round pick by the then-St. Louis Rams...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Great Alan Faneca Recalls Last Transition in 2004 – Do You Want To Work With ‘Some Little Kid Who’s Just Out Of College’?

When the Pittsburgh Steelers selected future Hall of Fame quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger , in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft, he was expected to be the guy right away. Tommy Maddox was the starting signal-caller until he injured his elbow in Week 2 of the 2004 regular season. That opened the door for the rookie and as they say, The rest is history. Roethlisberger led the team to a 15-1 regular season record while going a record-setting 14-0 in his first year as the starter. It’s easy to look back now and say Maddox’s non-surgical injury to his elbow led to a new era of winning football, but not everyone was too thrilled at the time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy