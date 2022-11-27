Read full article on original website
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Review
No stranger to the increasingly crowded and competitive gaming headset market, HyperX has consistently stood out, dependably delivering quality performance, long-lasting comfort, and durable designs across its line of mid to high-end models. With its recently released Cloud Stinger 2 – an update of the company's popular budget-minded Cloud Stinger – the reliable brand attempts to again hit that same trifecta at a fraction of the cost.
These Cyber Monday Deals Have Carried Over Through Cyber Week
Cyber Monday is over, which means that most of the deals we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday are now gone... most, but not all. Quite a few select deals have carried over and will probably stay live through Cyber Week, which runs from Cyber Monday up to the subsequent weekend. It's not too late to score a good deal either for yourself or gifts for others, however keep in mind that this will probably be your final chance at finding big discounts until after Christmas. Prices tend to stay up before December 25 because there will be plenty of consumer demand from the inevitable Christmas shopping rush.
Cyber Monday Deal: Save $350 on iBUYPOWER Gaming Desktop With an RTX 3080
Cyber Monday is the perfect time to grab a new PC, and right now you can save $350 on a powerful new gaming desktop from iBUYPOWER. With a 1TB NVMe, 16GB of DDR4, an Intel i7-12700KF, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, you'll be set. It also comes with a mouse and keyboard for convenience. All you need is a great gaming monitor to pair with it.
Nvidia Announces December Release Date For Portal RTX
Nvidia has announced that its graphically enhanced upgrade Portal RTX is arriving on December 8. Revealed in a blog post, the December release date marks a small delay from the company's original November launch plan but fans still only have another week or so to wait. The free DLC for...
Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals That Are Still Live: Switch Bundles, 60% Off Audible, and More
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, and it certainly went in a flash. Thankfully, there are still a few deals left available if you did somehow miss them over the past week or so. The biggest is probably the Nintendo Switch bundle for $299.99 at Amazon, containing Mario Kart 8, 3-Months Switch Online, and a Neon console. This was one of the best deals of the shopping events, and it continues to remain in stock (at least for now).
