NBC Sports
USMNT's Christian Pulisic Taken to Hospital, Diagnosed With Pelvic Injury
The United States men’s national team advanced to the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday. Now, the Americans will be holding their breath until they find out whether they’ll have their star player in the Round of 16. Christian Pulisic...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule, fixtures, rankings
With Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia put together in World Cup 2022 Group C, this is an intriguing group of teams with very different styles of play. And the intrigue’s only increased with Saudi Arabia’s upset of Argentina. While Mexico and Poland battled to a 0-0 draw.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?
With the tournament underway and all 32 teams having played at twice, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others and there have been some big shocks to impact the chances of some powerhouses lifting the famous trophy.
NBC Sports
Canelo Álvarez Apologizes to Lionel Messi for ‘Out of Place' Comments
Canelo Álvarez has apologized to Lionel Messi following a situation that went viral in Argentina’s locker room after its win against Mexico on Saturday. After Argentina defeated Mexico 2-0 in a pivotal Group C matchup, Messi was seen in the Argentine locker room taking off his cleats that simultaneously moved a Mexican national team jersey on the floor with his foot.
Juventus in turmoil as sudden Andrea Agnelli departure marks end of an era
News that the entire Juventus board had resigned on Monday appeared, in the Italian phrasing, like lightning from a calm sky. Even the official statement published on the club’s website just before 10pm local time buried the departures of the club president, Andrea Agnelli, and his team of directors 10 paragraphs deep in a summary of their meeting that evening.
Gavi misses Spain practice at World Cup because of injury
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Teenager Gavi did not practice with Spain on Monday, a day after the team’s draw with Germany at the World Cup. Gavi was nursing a minor injury sustained in the 1-1 draw at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday. The 18-year-old midfielder was substituted in...
NBC Sports
Mexico fall short of miraculous escape in win over Saudi Arabia
Mexico scored the first goals and picked up their first win at the 2022 World Cup on Wednesday, beating Saudi Arabia 2-1 to close out play in Group C, but the margin of victory wasn’t large enough to advance to the knockout rounds. Instead, Poland (4 points) will join...
NBC Sports
Fans React to Mexico's Group Stage Elimination from 2022 World Cup
It’s been a record that held firm for 44 years – Mexico has been eliminated in the group stage of a World Cup for the first time since 1978. That year Mexico lost all three games, but that wasn’t the case this time around. El Tri opened the 2022 Qatar tournament with a 0-0 draw to Poland, then lost 2-0 to Argentina that brought the Group C finale down to the wire.
NBC Sports
Top Three Moments From Day 10 of 2022 FIFA World Cup
Day 10 of the World Cup has officially wrapped up and we can tie a bow on who is going where in both Group A and Group B. After an intense match Tuesday morning, the Netherlands defeated Qatar 2-0 while Senegal clinched a 2-1 victory over Ecuador. For Group A, both the Netherlands and Senegal qualified for the round of 16, while Qatar and Ecuador were the nations to be eliminated.
NBC Sports
Teen Cuts Off Teacher to Announce USMNT's World Cup Win Over Iran
The World Cup is part of the curriculum this year. After the United States men’s national team clinched a spot in the knockout stage after a 1-0 victory over Iran on Tuesday, fans across the country went wild. And rightfully so. This California high school student was no different,...
SB Nation
Liverpool Reportedly Eye Stuttgart’s Mislintat for Director of Football Role
With Julian Ward set to depart as Liverpool’s director of football next summer along with head of data Ian Graham after the former was groomed for years to take over for Michael Edwards just last summer, there are major question marks around the club’s back room staff moving forward.
Soccer-Qatar no playground for playmakers as defenders clamp down
DOHA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A high number of 0-0 draws in the group stage of the Qatar World Cup has seen playmakers squeezed out by defensive solidity and organisation, closing down the spaces that the world's most creative players usually thrive in.
SB Nation
FA Cup Third Round Draw: Chelsea to face Manchester City away at Etihad Stadium
Club football is on hiatus at the moment (at least at the top level), but the season will resume in a month’s time with a couple Premier League matches before our attentions turn to the start of our FA Cup campaign. Unlike everything else, that one has pretty much kept its usual schedule, with the third round (proper) set for the first weekend in January.
Belgium starts trial over 2016 suicide bombings
Belgium has launched its biggest criminal trial with the prosecution of alleged jihadists accused of directing or aiding suicide bombings on the Brussels metro and airport that killed 32 people in 2016. The prime suspect in the dock, Abdeslam Salah, 33, an electrical mechanic, confirmed his identity and occupation. Salah,...
SB Nation
Agent Ivan: Perisic working to convince Josko Gvardiol to join Spurs
Actual Tottenham Hotspur news has been in short supply as football’s attention is squarely on the World Cup this month, but there are a few rumorish things, especially out of the Italian transfer rumor mill. This one, from Tuttomercatoweb, is the best kind of rumor: the kind I want to believe.
Soccer-'We are not in crisis', Belgium say ahead of Croatia clash
DOHA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Belgium's Timothy Castagne said on Wednesday the team was not in crisis after two lacklustre performances in the World Cup group stage that has prompted introspection ahead of a must-win match against Croatia to reach the knockout stage.
BBC
FA Cup third-round draw: Man City host Chelsea, Liverpool v Wolves
Premier League champions Manchester City will host Chelsea in the FA Cup third round. Elsewhere, holders Liverpool will welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Anfield, while Manchester United are at home to Everton in another all-Premier League tie. National League Dagenham and Redbridge or League Two Gillingham will host 2021 winners Leicester...
