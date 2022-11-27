SCHP investigating deadly crash in Edgefield County, S.C.

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash.

It happened on November 26th, around 7:07 p.m.

Investigators say a SUV was traveling north on SC 121, and a sedan was traveling west on Monument Drive.

The two vehicles collided at the intersection.

The driver of the sedan was killed in the crash, the driver and passenger of the SUV were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

