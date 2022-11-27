Some people need every dollar of their earnings just to keep up with expenses. If that's your situation, it may be time to rethink your budget or boost your cash reserves. There's a reason some people prefer to be salaried workers rather than go the self-employed route. When you're on salary, you can expect a predictable paycheck at preset intervals, whether it's every two weeks or once a month. And knowing exactly how much money will land in your checking account could make it easier to manage your bills.

2 DAYS AGO