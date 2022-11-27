Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Stimulus Check Update: Stimulus Checks Provide a Shocking Amount of Extra Cash
Stimulus checks made a much bigger difference than you'd think. Thousands of dollars in stimulus checks were provided during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many Americans were able to use the checks to improve their finances. Americans have been left with a shocking amount of extra money thanks to stimulus payments. During...
Motley Fool
4 Unexpected Sources of Retirement Income
Many people get income from standard sources such as Social Security. There are other income sources to consider, as well.
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Just Slashed Its Stake in 2 Longtime Holdings
Given Buffett's impeccable track record, investors closely monitor Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filings. Thanks to an acquisition 24 years ago, Berkshire owns a specialty investment company with $5.9 billion in assets under management. This "secret" portfolio was an active seller of two long-held positions during the third quarter.
Motley Fool
Citigroup's Latest Rebuke Is Also Not a Huge Surprise
The largest and most complex U.S. banks submit living wills, or resolutions, on how a bank would be wound down if it suddenly had to file for bankruptcy. Citigroup's living will was the only one in which regulators identified a shortcoming. While not exactly good news, the issue does not
Motley Fool
Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023
Wood is a big believer and investor in the high-flying tech sector. Buffett tends to focus on value stocks and those that return lots of capital to shareholders. There are a few stocks the two well-known investors seem to agree on.
Motley Fool
3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2023
Social Security will look pretty different once the new year kicks in. It's important to be aware of changes to the program, even if you're nowhere close to collecting benefits.
Motley Fool
2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound
Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new
Motley Fool
3 Steps to Claiming the $4,555 Max Monthly Social Security Benefit in 2023
In order to earn the maximum $4,555 Social Security check next year, you need to have worked for a certain amount of years. Earning the maximum check also requires delaying benefits for as long as possible. Retirees must also have high annual earnings for many, many years.
Motley Fool
Is This Healthcare Giant a Buy for Dividend Growth Investors?
McKesson's revenue rose even as costs weighed on earnings in Q3. The distributor of healthcare products has a modest but well-protected dividend. Its shares are up over 50% this year and trade at a premium to peers.
Motley Fool
Beyond Dogecoin and Shiba Inu: Buy This Unstoppable Growth Stock in 2023 Instead
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are silly meme tokens, and they don't have much long-term promise. Investors seeking a growing business that benefits from strong competitive advantages should look at Block. With shares down 61% in 2022, now is a good time to buy the stock as we look toward the
Motley Fool
5 Ways to Generate Income in Retirement Without Going Back to Work
Generating income from your portfolio is a great way to fund your retirement. There are lots of options, each with varying degrees of risk.
Motley Fool
These 13 States Will Extend Emergency Food Benefit Payments Through December
Some states continue to pay out emergency SNAP benefits. Just 13 states have confirmed emergency benefits for December, compared to 35 in November. The emergency allotments mean households can receive the maximum amount for their size, and those already receiving the maximum receive an additional $95. It isn't clear how
Motley Fool
3 Reasons to Avoid Buying a New Car in 2023
One of the hardest parts of being an adult is delaying a dream because it's the smart thing to do. Chip shortages are expected to continue through 2023. Competition is not going away anytime soon. Rising interest rates make buying a new car even more expensive. There's nothing quite like
Motley Fool
2 No-Brainer Stocks Down 15% and 53% to Buy for 2023
Visa's prominence in the payments industry could make for a great long-term investment. Adyen strikes the perfect balance between growth and profitability.
Motley Fool
More Than 50% of Americans Would Struggle to Pay Bills if $100 Went Missing From Their Paychecks
Some people need every dollar of their earnings just to keep up with expenses. If that's your situation, it may be time to rethink your budget or boost your cash reserves. There's a reason some people prefer to be salaried workers rather than go the self-employed route. When you're on salary, you can expect a predictable paycheck at preset intervals, whether it's every two weeks or once a month. And knowing exactly how much money will land in your checking account could make it easier to manage your bills.
One of the World's Richest Investors Just Sounded a Big-Time Warning for Wall Street
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have all entered a bear market in 2022. Based on the latest round of 13F filings, one exceptionally successful billionaire investor refused to put any money to work during the third quarter. Despite a multitude of metrics and historic data
2 Massive Companies That Have Doubled Their Sales in 5 Years
Mergers and acquisitions have played a big part in the growth of these businesses.
Motley Fool
Why Tech Stocks Meta Platforms, Etsy, and Airbnb All Popped Today
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that rate hikes could slow at the Fed's December meeting. Growth stocks and tech stocks rose on the news, as they are more sensitive to interest rates.
Motley Fool
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2023
McKesson is streamlining its business and investing in growth areas. Procter & Gamble's dividend growth makes it a solid stock to own, in good times and in bad. Johnson & Johnson is set to enter an exciting new chapter in its story next year.
