NJ executives admit $38M prescription drug fraud scheme
Two New Jersey women who co-owned a pharmaceutical marketing company have admitted their roles in a $38 million health care fraud scheme that involved customized prescription drugs. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne, and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, pleaded guilty remotely in federal court to conspiracy to commit health...
N.J. woman helped steal $565K in tax refund checks from mail
A New Jersey woman who was part of a crew that stole about $565,000 in tax refund checks has been sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison. Awilda Henriquez, 36, of Clementon, has also been ordered to pay restitution and will be subject to three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said Monday.
N.J. invests $25M in Revolutionary War site restorations
TRENTON, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday announced a $25 million investment for the restoration of Revolutionary War sites around New Jersey.This comes ahead of the 250th anniversary of the United States' independence in 2026.The list includes:Washington Crossing State Park,Trenton's Old Barracks,the Trenton Battle Monument,Princeton Battlefield State Park,Monmouth Battlefield State Park,Proprietary House in Perth Amboy,the Indian King Tavern in Haddonfield,Wallace House in Somerville,Boxwood Hall in Elizabeth,and Rockingham in Kingston."Heritage tourism is an important and growing part of our tourism economy," Murphy said. "If we can't recognize where we came from, we really won't be able to know where we're going."The $25 million investment comes from federal American Rescue Plan funds.
NJ woman sentenced to 13+ years in prison for stealing over $500K in tax refund checks
A New Jersey woman was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for an elaborate scheme to steal over a half a million dollars in tax refund checks using identity theft, authorities said Monday.
Homeowners in N.J. town devastated by Ida get $10M to buy out flood-prone properties
More than a year after the remnants of Hurricane Ida battered New Jersey, including large portions of Manville, FEMA will provide about $10 million to help fortify the borough against future storms, NJ Advance Media has learned. The funds will be provided through the agency’s Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) Swift...
Happy Holidays? NJ residents get a scary Post Office warning
For many, the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year, a time of peace and harmony, but it’s also a time when thieves are stealing mail out of post office boxes and off of front stoops across New Jersey. U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District,...
wrnjradio.com
NJ Department of Labor makes it easier for unemployed workers to verify their identity
NEW JERSEY – In commemoration of Fraud Awareness Month in November, New Jersey has become the first state in the nation to offer its unemployment applicants three ways to verify their identity that all meet heightened federal security standards. The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL)...
Can you sleep in your car in NJ? When is it legal or illegal?
Babies do it. Older children do it. Adults can even do it — while they're passengers, at least. A long car ride can lull a rider to sleep. Of course, there are penalties if a driver falls asleep behind the wheel and causes an incident. But what about if...
Wyckoff, NJ jewelry store hit by thieves with crowbar, garbage can
WYCKOFF — Police have been investigating a smash-and-grab burglary that targeted a jewelry store early Sunday. Around 12:25 a.m., officers in Wyckoff responded to an alarm going off at Devon Fine Jewelry at 303 Franklin Ave. Surveillance video from the store shows that three men arrived in a red...
Police: NJ duo caught with stash of meth, weed, LSD, illegal firearms
UNION TOWNSHIP (Hunterdon) — A man and woman have been accused of dealing meth and illegal marijuana out of their home, where law enforcement also recovered an arsenal of guns. Following a two-month investigation, 50-year-old Bradley Walsh and 47-year-old Kathleen Grabowski, both of Union Township, faced a range of...
One NJ’s town’s car theft solution: Stay 20 feet away … or else
HOLMDEL — The township committee in this Monmouth County municipality has passed a first reading of an ordinance that could fine or imprison someone who tries to open, unlock, or even stand near a vehicle that is not theirs. A final passage and adoption of the measure presented in...
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy announces independent review of state’s response to COVID-19 pandemic
NEW JERSEY – Governor Murphy Tuesday announced the beginning of an independent review of New Jersey’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the state of readiness in early 2020, and how the state responded to the many challenges that emerged over the last three years. The review, which...
NJ town fighting desperately to block a huge new warehouse
Residents in one South Jersey town are banding together to fight a plan to site a giant warehouse in their community. Russo Development is seeking approval to construct a 2 million-square-foot warehouse facility on 160 acres of vacant farmland in Mullica Hill, near Exit 2 on the New Jersey Turnpike.
NJ cryptocurrency firm, BlockFi, files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
A New Jersey-based cryptocurrency firm has become the latest to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. BlockFi, which was founded in 2017, listed more than 100,000 creditors with liabilities and assets ranging from $1 billion to $10 billion, according to a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.
NJ jewelry store hit by violent smash-and-grab not insured, owner says
JERSEY CITY — The owner of a jewelry store who told police he was robbed of nearly a half-million dollars in cash and jewels Sunday afternoon said he carried no insurance on his inventory. Five masked men entered Sara Jewelry on Newark Avenue in Jersey City around 4:35 p.m....
wrnjradio.com
Senator Bucco: Morris County mayors are right to be upset about spiking health care premiums
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Senator Anthony M. Bucco said Morris County mayors are right to be upset about the looming impact of massive health insurance premium increases imposed on local governments that will squeeze budgets and drive up property taxes. “The Murphy administration never hinted to mayors, legislators, or...
Groups sue New Jersey seeking to block next week’s bear hunt
TRENTON – Groups opposed to the recent restoration of New Jersey’s bear hunt that kicks off on Monday have sued in a last-minute attempt to cancel it. A coalition of national and state animal protection groups say the state Fish and Game Council is misusing its emergency rulemaking power as a loophole to limit the public’s right to weigh in on the hunt.
NJ businesses bracing for tax hike coming in 2023
When the COVID pandemic began in March 2020, hundreds of thousands of New Jersey residents suddenly lost their jobs. Over more than two years, many New Jersey businesses closed, a lot of economic activity came to a halt and the New Jersey Department of Labor paid out billions of dollars in unemployment insurance fund benefits.
Monmouth County HOPE One Mobile Unit continues saving lives during challenging drug epidemic
There are lifelines, there is help, and there is always hope as communities across the Jersey Shore and beyond battle the ongoing drug epidemic that has taken so many lives in recent history. One such lifeline that offers help and hope came to be in 2018 in Monmouth County and...
New report on what NJ businesses expect for 2023
As we head into the home stretch of 2022, New Jersey’s leading business organization has released its 64th annual Outlook Survey and the news isn’t good. According to Michele Siekerka, the president and CEO of the New Jersey Business and Industry Association, the survey finds a distinct lack of optimism and the most negative outlook since the recession in 2009.
