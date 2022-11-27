Serious questions for serious mayoral candidates | SONDERMANN

40 years ago, mayoral candidate Federico Pena challenged Denver voters to “imagine a great city.” The current state of Denver is hardly what he or his successors had in mind.

Eric Sondermann

To state what is obvious to anyone living here or even just visiting, Denver is at a critical juncture. The city must get it right in the coming mayoral election, the first in 12 years for an open seat. One path leads to restoration and the recovery of Denver’s dynamic energy and mojo. Another path points to continued, escalating, urban decay.

Against that backdrop, let’s start with two dozen serious questions central to a city in crisis.

1. What is your analysis of the priority challenges confronting Denver? Which problems are transitory and which are structural? How does Denver regain forward momentum?

2. Denver seems increasingly split between an old-guard population for whom this has long been home and a younger set who have moved here more recently. How do you navigate this divide and make both contingents feel welcome, valued and at home in modern Denver?

3. What is your impression of a good deal of recent development in Denver? What levers, if any, will you exercise as mayor to raise design standards?

4. Speaking of mojo, downtown Denver has lost it. No realistic person expects downtown to fully come back in the same form that it took before the pandemic. Under your leadership, how does downtown regain its luster and again become a safe and inviting hub?

5. What can be done to restore Civic Center Park and the area surrounding the State Capitol to be an inviting area, even a jewel appropriate to a capital city?

6. Is the goal equality of opportunity or equity of outcomes? Please discuss and give us your reasoning.

7. Where is the city’s budget bloated? Where is it short-changed and in need of additional monies?

8. Since just 2019, Denver’s sales tax rate has climbed from 3.65 percent to 4.81 percent as a result of six incremental additions for a Climate Protection Fund, a College Affordability Fund, a Homeless Resolution Fund, and so on. As mayor, will you support such cause-specific hikes or should such expenditures be based in the general fund?

9. Like other metropolitan cores, Denver is beset by a growing divide between those very well off and those just scraping by. This gap has been accentuated by recent inflation. What can a mayor do to narrow this inequity and lift the fortunes of the less economically advantaged?

10. What is your assessment of the current state of Denver Public Schools? And of the achievement gap between Anglo students and those of color? In a number of other major cities, the public school system operates under mayoral control. Is DPS governance an issue ripe for discussion?

11. What cities do you look to for having successfully addressed the problems of homelessness? What lessons do you take away from those locales? On a per capita basis, do they spend more or less than Denver on homeless services?

12. How do you balance the rights of homeless individuals with the rights of the housed who live, work and raise families here? Do you even regard that as a fair question to pose?

13. Denver’s camping ban has been in place for over 10 years. In 2019, it was affirmed by over 81 percent of Denver voters. Do you support this ban? If not, why not? If so, how do you plan to bring about effective enforcement?

14. Would you encourage a loved one or close friend to walk unaccompanied from Union Station to City Hall?

15. Why does Colorado enjoy the dubious distinction of leading the nation in auto theft while Denver is now tops when it comes to porch piracy? How did such crimes become rampant and why here? What will you do to reverse these trends and make Denver again a secure place?

16. The Denver Police Department has been operating significantly below its authorized size for some time now. How will you make Denver again an attractive place to be a cop and get the police force back to full, budgeted strength?

17. Denver suffers from increasing traffic congestion. The 15-minute trip to a kid’s soccer game or theater performance is now 30 minutes. And growing. What is your plan for reducing congestion and getting people around town more quickly? What is your balance between additional traffic lanes and alternative modes of transportation?

18. In his winning mayoral campaign 20 years ago, John Hickenlooper put an emphasis on making downtown parking easier and more affordable. These days, parking rates are way up and the emphasis is on discouraging auto traffic downtown. Should downtown be more of less car-friendly?

19. Some observers contend that RTD is in a financial death spiral. What is your evaluation of the agency’s financial prospects? As mayor, what would your role be in stabilizing and reviving our regional transit operation?

20. Not that many years ago, Denver International Airport was a gem in the nation’s aviation system. These days, it is regarded by many as a to-be-avoided armpit. Under your leadership, how will DIA regain its stature and functionality?

21. Do you support the lifting of the conservation easement on the old Park Hill golf course property in favor of a mixed-use development? Or would you favor turning the entire 155-acre parcel into a large, regional park?

22. How do you plan to ameliorate the effects of gentrification? Do you regard gentrification as a net positive or a net negative for Denver? Can you point to any large cities that are thriving absent gentrification?

23. Two terms are good enough for the nation’s president and Colorado’s governor. Will you pledge to limit yourself to no more than eight years in the mayor’s office?

24. What is your definition of a “great city?” Is that the proper aspiration and is it attainable? If so, how will you lead Denver there?

Candidates, the floor is yours. Spare us the platitudes and talking points. Denver awaits serious, substantive answers.

Eric Sondermann is a Colorado-based independent political commentator. He writes regularly for Colorado Politics and the Gazette newspapers. Reach him at EWS@EricSondermann.com; follow him at @EricSondermann