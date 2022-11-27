Read full article on original website
Related
WSVN-TV
Record Heat Possible this Sunday in Miami
Another nice but hot and humid day is in store to finish off the weekend this Sunday. After breaking the record high of 86F set back in 1979 on Saturday with a actual high of 87F in Miami, we could break today’s record too. If the high reaches the forecast of 88F, that would break the current record of 87F set in 1940. Fort Lauderdale and Key West will also be hot with feels-like temperatures in the 90s but will likely be a couple degrees or so away from reaching the record this date.
Record high temperatures reached in South Florida
Miami set a high temperature record Sunday and Fort Lauderdale tied the record, as the Thanksgiving holiday weekend turned into an unseasonable scorcher. The temperature reached 89 degrees in Miami, making it the hottest Nov. 27 on record, according to the National Weather Service. The previous high for that date of 87 degrees had been set in 1940. The high in Fort Lauderdale reached 88, tying ...
Many Flight Delays Logged Across South Florida Airports, JetBlue and Spirit Hit Hard
Miami International, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach All Reporting Several Delays Monday. BY: TRAVEL DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you thought traveling on the Monday after Thanksgiving would be a smarter move than traveling on Sunday, you may be thinking twice. All South Florida airports […]
cohaitungchi.com
12 FREE (and Fun!) Things to Do in Miami with Kids
Few U.S. cities offer the cultural buzz of Miami and laid-back beach life of Miami Beach in one compact package. Within 10 minutes of Miami-Dade downtown, I can be basking on a beautiful Florida beach with my family. What’s not to love? I’ve visited Miami more times than I can count. But after I had kids a few years ago, I wondered if I’d be as enamored with the city as before.
Honest Cooking
A Foodie Weekend in Fort Lauderdale
If you’re looking for a trendy culinary scene alongside white-sand beaches and luxurious hotel stays, all without the hefty price tag of Miami, then Fort Lauderdale is for you. An international culinary scene is emerging along the shores of Fort Lauderdale. The best part? Being able to dine outdoors...
Click10.com
Second South Florida Denny’s ordered shut in less than a month
Below is a list of places that had roach and/or fly issues inside their establishments last week. The Denny’s in Oakland Park was ordered shut by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, however the department has discretion and ordered a “follow-up inspection” on the others listed.
travelexperta.com
Fort Lauderdale Airport (FLL Airport): Getting there and Hacks
Fort Lauderdale Airport (FLL Airport): Getting there and Hacks. Fort Lauderdale International Airport, which is actually located in Hollywood, is outside of the main city of Fort Lauderdale. We’re talking maybe like 15 minutes away. Everything around that area is quite close to one another. It’s quickly growing as a much larger international hub. Today we’re going to be talking about FLL Airport.
Bullets hit car in Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- A driver said Wednesday that the car he was in was targeted early Wednesday by a shooter who fired at least two shots.Police in Miami-Dade have not yet provided a report to CBS 4 about the incident, which occurred near NW 82nd Street and 27th Avenue.The victim, who was not injured, said he is not sure why he was targeted by the gunfire.The front of his car was struck by two bullets, one puncturing his tire, which was flattened, and another piercing the driver's side door."I just got lucky I didn't get shot," said the victim, speaking on condition of anonymity.
sflcn.com
Jamaican Women of Florida Hosts Annual Run-A- Boat
FORT LAUDERDALE- The Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF), in keeping with their mission to encourage emerging powerful women, which includes cultural/educational experiences will host their annual Run-A-Boat outdoor festival at the Holy Sacrament Episcopal Church, Pembroke Pines, Florida. This event will include shopping, food, and fun. As a family-friendly event,...
getnews.info
Mandrake Restaurant & Lounge, the New Sensation in Miami Beach
Mandrake Miami is a prestigious American restaurant offering top-of-the-line gourmet food and beverages, indoor & outdoor seating options, as well as exquisite VIP rooms for any event. The successful businesspeople, owners of bars, nightclubs, concert venues, and artist producers in Canada, Melissa Granda and Nahim Jorge Bonilla, came from snowy...
iheart.com
Teen Under Arrest After North Miami High School Quarterback Is Shot Dead
A teen is charged with manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a minor and improper exhibition after the deadly shooting of a North Miami Senior High quarterback. Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta says 15-year-old Darrell Xavier Hobley was reportedly playing with the gun and saying it wasn't loaded before it went off. 17-year-old Mekhi Stevenson was shot in the chest in front of his younger brother and four other teens who ran away from the Miami Gardens home. No word yet on why they were in the home at 1 p.m. on a school day, who owns the gun and if it was legally purchased.
fortlauderdale.gov
Andrews Avenue Gravity Sewer Main Maintenance in Downtown Fort Lauderdale and Tarpon River
The City of Fort Lauderdale and Southern Underground Industries will be performing maintenance along 20 linear feet of 10-inch gravity sewer main on S Andrews Avenue south of SW/SE 6 Street. This work will take place overnight on Wednesday, November 30 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Traffic Impacts. One...
NBC Miami
North Miami High School Football Star Killed in Shooting in NE Miami-Dade Neighborhood
Police were investigating after a high school football star was killed in a shooting in a neighborhood in northeast Miami-Dade Tuesday. The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Sierra Drive. Miami-Dade Police officials said the victim was shot and ran to a house for help. He collapsed and...
waterfronttimes.com
Ship hulls may be spreading deadly disease to Fla. coral
A new study suggests that ships may be spreading a deadly coral disease across Florida and the Caribbean. The findings by scientists at the University of Miami (UM) Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science could help establish testing and treatment methods to mitigate the risk of further disease spread. Stony coral tissue loss disease, or SCTLD, was first observed near Miami in 2014 and has since spread throughout all of Florida’s Coral Reef and into the Caribbean, including in waters off Jamaica, St. Maarten, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Belize.
wtxl.com
How safe are Florida buildings?
MIAMI, Fla. — It has been more than a year since the Surfside Condominium collapsed. Since then, in Miami, Florida, there have been several evacuations and partial collapses in buildings deemed unsafe. “What I have noticed, the one thing in common with a lot of these places is maintenance...
Stereogum
Trapland Pat – “Road 2 Riches”
Rising South Florida rapper (and 2022 Best New Bands contender) Trapland Pat has been keeping pretty busy as of late. Back in June, he released his major-label debut, Trapnificent. Last month, he followed up with the horn-blasting “Vibes,” and in August he teamed with Rick Ross on “Big Business.” Even just last week, Trapland hopped on “Plug Walk” with Broward County’s Top. Today, Trapland is back with another new one called “Road 2 Riches,” which is produced by PepperJackZoe and comes with a music video directed by fellow Broward County resident Killer Jack.
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
South Florida home sales to drop in 2023 while prices grow, Realtor.com projects
Home sales activity is expected to dip in South Florida next year, while prices will continue to grow, according to Realtor.com’s 2023 housing forecast. The projected year-over-year change in home sale transactions in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach region is -2%, while the expected price change on the typical home is 3.4%.
Young person found dead at scene of NE Miami-Dade shooting
MIAMI – An investigation is underway Tuesday evening after a young person was shot to death in northeast Miami-Dade.According to Miami-Dade PD, a 911 call came in at around 1 p.m. about a person suffering from a gunshot wound.Responding officers found a young man dead on the scene, located in the 160 block of Sierra Drive.Preliminary info revealed after the man was shot he made his way too a nearby home, knocking on the door before collapsing to his death.Between four to five men were seen running from the scene.No other details have been released at this time.If you have any info on this shooting, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (3050 471-TIPS.
NBC Miami
Little Havana Residents Face Sudden Eviction Notice
Some residents of a Little Havana apartment building are scrambling to find new places to live amid the holidays after their landlord ordered them to vacate their homes before the end of the year. At the end of August, the City of Miami issued an unsafe structure violation for the...
bocaratonobserver.com
A Little Of NY In FL
Urbanspace’s iconic New York holiday market is taking place on Lincoln Road now through Feb. 15. This marks its first national expansion outside of The Big Apple. Urbanspace is the longest running market operator in New York. The event, which takes place along the mile-long pedestrian-only promenade features 100 local and out-of-state vendors selling their wares in the heart of Lincoln Road District — specifically at the intersection of Washington Avenue.
