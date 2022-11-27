ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
365thingsinhouston.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: December 2 to 4, 2022

Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, December 2 to Sunday, December 4, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 12 Live Comedy Events This Month: December 2022

Get your laughs at these must-see live comedy shows and events in Houston for December 2022. Find more comedy happening all month long in the 365Houston Calendar. The Riot Comedy Club presents Daniel Weingarten at Rudyard’s | Friday, December 2 & Saturday, December 3 – The upstairs stage in Montrose hosts the LA-based comedian, who offers his unique insights on culture, family, relationships and everything in between, built on experiences as the song of Mexican, Argentinian and Jewish immigrants. $17 and up. Times vary.
365thingsinhouston.com

Get a Nightlife This Week: November 28 to December 4, 2022

Find the can’t-miss events in Houston with our Day + Nightlife Guide from Monday, November 28 to Sunday, December 4, 2022. Your favorite nightlife guide is back to cure your weekly FOMO. We’ve got you covered with our in-the-know list of art, music, and nightlife events happening all week long around Houston, from Monday through Sunday.
cbs19.tv

RodeoHouston adds another performer to their 2023 concert lineup

HOUSTON — RodeoHouston added another name to its 2023 lineup. Grammy-winning Christian music artist Lauren Daigle will make her Rodeo debut on Thursday, March 2. Along with two Grammys, Daigle has won four American Music Awards and seven Billboard Music Awards. Her platinum debut album "Light of the World"...
365thingsinhouston.com

Top Performing Arts Events This Week: November 28 to December 4, 2022

See the latest performing arts productions and theater happenings opening across Houston from Monday, November 28 to Sunday, December 4, 2022. Looking for ways to keep the theater calendar straight? We have you covered with this weekly roundup series tracking openings at theaters and performing arts institutions across the city of Houston.
Bay Area Entertainer

Word on the street Texas City/La Marque...

Nitro Extreme at Tanger Outlets, Houston. JOIN US @ 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 𝑪𝒊𝒕𝒚, 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 DON'T FORGET TO USE PROMO CODE:. 𝟓𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐑𝐎 for $5 OFF EVERY ticket on ANY level of seating DON'T MISS MOTORCYCLES, FIRE STUNTS & MORE 𝑫𝑬𝑪𝑬𝑴𝑩𝑬𝑹 𝟖-𝟏𝟏 𝒂𝒕 Tanger Outlets, Houston Get your tickets NOW: https://nitro.cirqueitalia.com/?cid=FBC !!
365thingsinhouston.com

5 Must Do Things in Woodland Heights

In our series of Must Do Things Around Greater Houston, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of neighborhoods to bring you five fun, tasty, and enticing reasons you should give each a visit. The neighborhood of Woodlands Heights is small but mighty, rocking bars, restaurants, parks and...
Houston Agent Magazine

Luxury high rise joins the Houston skyline

High Street Residential has opened a new multifamily luxury high rise in Downtown Houston. Located at 808 Crawford St. next to Discovery Green, Parkside Residences boasts 43 floors of luxury amenities, stunning views and spacious floorplans. All units are furnished with quartz countertops, modern appliances and walk-in showers. Select units...
momcollective.com

A Magical Adventure for the Whole Family

Houston Moms is proud to partner with Department of Wonder to bring you and your family a truly magical entertainment experience!. Looking for something fun to do with your kids during the holidays? While I enjoy my fair share of lazy days with everyone cozy at home, when we have too many of those in a row everyone gets a little crabby and stir crazy. I love finding new places around town that offer a fun experience that everyone in the family will enjoy. So imagine my delight when I discovered Department of Wonder! Truly unlike anything I’ve ever experienced, it is the perfect family friendly adventure- to get you out of the house, away from the screens, and working together to journey through this fantastical world!
smartcitiesdive.com

How Houston’s homeless strategy became a model for other US cities

Editor’s note: This is the first piece in a series on the factors that have led to the success of Houston’s homeless response system, and the challenges the city faces and will continue to face in addressing homelessness. Just a decade ago, Houston had the sixth largest homeless...
101.5 KNUE

This Brick Home on the Water in Spring, Texas is Picture Perfect

This amazing home located in Spring, Texas doesn’t just look nice, this is what life goals are all about. When I saw the back patio area, I knew this property was something special. Just looking at the home from the front view you know it’s stunning, the fence, the landscaping, the architecture it’s all incredible. Although, with a list price of $5,575,000, the home better be something unforgettable.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

Photo byPhoto by behrouz sasani on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around and want to see what a really delicious steak should taste like.
Houston Chronicle

Classes still canceled at Houston-area ISDs after lifting of boil water notice

Classes at a number of Houston-area school districts will remain closed despite the City of Houston lifting its boil water notice Tuesday morning. The following districts will not hold classes Tuesday:. Aldine ISD: All facilities will be closed. Houston ISD: All employees will work remotely. Pasadena ISD: Staff must report...
