Houston Moms is proud to partner with Department of Wonder to bring you and your family a truly magical entertainment experience!. Looking for something fun to do with your kids during the holidays? While I enjoy my fair share of lazy days with everyone cozy at home, when we have too many of those in a row everyone gets a little crabby and stir crazy. I love finding new places around town that offer a fun experience that everyone in the family will enjoy. So imagine my delight when I discovered Department of Wonder! Truly unlike anything I’ve ever experienced, it is the perfect family friendly adventure- to get you out of the house, away from the screens, and working together to journey through this fantastical world!

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO