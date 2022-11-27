Read full article on original website
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Revolutionizing Future Lives: City of Houston's New Pilot Program Teach Low-income Neighborhood Citizens to Use ComputerClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Delano Burkes: A Houston family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing loved oneJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
The Importance Of Martin MaldonadoIBWAAHouston, TX
Houston Adds Abreu? The League Might Have A ProblemIBWAAHouston, TX
365thingsinhouston.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: December 2 to 4, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, December 2 to Sunday, December 4, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Live Comedy Events This Month: December 2022
Get your laughs at these must-see live comedy shows and events in Houston for December 2022. Find more comedy happening all month long in the 365Houston Calendar. The Riot Comedy Club presents Daniel Weingarten at Rudyard’s | Friday, December 2 & Saturday, December 3 – The upstairs stage in Montrose hosts the LA-based comedian, who offers his unique insights on culture, family, relationships and everything in between, built on experiences as the song of Mexican, Argentinian and Jewish immigrants. $17 and up. Times vary.
365thingsinhouston.com
Get a Nightlife This Week: November 28 to December 4, 2022
Find the can’t-miss events in Houston with our Day + Nightlife Guide from Monday, November 28 to Sunday, December 4, 2022. Your favorite nightlife guide is back to cure your weekly FOMO. We’ve got you covered with our in-the-know list of art, music, and nightlife events happening all week long around Houston, from Monday through Sunday.
cbs19.tv
RodeoHouston adds another performer to their 2023 concert lineup
HOUSTON — RodeoHouston added another name to its 2023 lineup. Grammy-winning Christian music artist Lauren Daigle will make her Rodeo debut on Thursday, March 2. Along with two Grammys, Daigle has won four American Music Awards and seven Billboard Music Awards. Her platinum debut album "Light of the World"...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top Performing Arts Events This Week: November 28 to December 4, 2022
See the latest performing arts productions and theater happenings opening across Houston from Monday, November 28 to Sunday, December 4, 2022. Looking for ways to keep the theater calendar straight? We have you covered with this weekly roundup series tracking openings at theaters and performing arts institutions across the city of Houston.
Word on the street Texas City/La Marque...
Nitro Extreme at Tanger Outlets, Houston. JOIN US @ 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 𝑪𝒊𝒕𝒚, 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 DON'T FORGET TO USE PROMO CODE:. 𝟓𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐑𝐎 for $5 OFF EVERY ticket on ANY level of seating DON'T MISS MOTORCYCLES, FIRE STUNTS & MORE 𝑫𝑬𝑪𝑬𝑴𝑩𝑬𝑹 𝟖-𝟏𝟏 𝒂𝒕 Tanger Outlets, Houston Get your tickets NOW: https://nitro.cirqueitalia.com/?cid=FBC !!
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: November 28 to December 4, 2022
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, November 28 to Sunday, December 4, 2022. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
365thingsinhouston.com
5 Must Do Things in Woodland Heights
In our series of Must Do Things Around Greater Houston, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of neighborhoods to bring you five fun, tasty, and enticing reasons you should give each a visit. The neighborhood of Woodlands Heights is small but mighty, rocking bars, restaurants, parks and...
houstononthecheap.com
Top 10 things to do in Houston this weekend of December 2, 2022 include Christmas Cruises at Buffalo Bayou, Santa’s Shopping Stroll at Citycentre, and more!
Our top free and cheap picks for things to do in Houston this weekend of December 2 include the Christmas Cruises at Buffalo Bayou, Santa’s Shopping Stroll at Citycentre, Skating with the Stars, Beauty and the Beast Musical at Art Factory, and more!. There’s always a lot to do...
A first look at Bad Astronaut Brewing, the newest brewery to hit Houston
Led by Karbach veterans, Bad Astronaut Brewing is opening in the Northside in two weeks.
Restaurant outside of Houston has best burger in Texas & among best in US in 2022: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to the most popular food in America, it’s really not a competition. In sheer volume of consumption alone, it’s got to be the burger with or without the cheese, and no state does it better than Texas. So, when it comes...
Houston Agent Magazine
Luxury high rise joins the Houston skyline
High Street Residential has opened a new multifamily luxury high rise in Downtown Houston. Located at 808 Crawford St. next to Discovery Green, Parkside Residences boasts 43 floors of luxury amenities, stunning views and spacious floorplans. All units are furnished with quartz countertops, modern appliances and walk-in showers. Select units...
momcollective.com
A Magical Adventure for the Whole Family
Houston Moms is proud to partner with Department of Wonder to bring you and your family a truly magical entertainment experience!. Looking for something fun to do with your kids during the holidays? While I enjoy my fair share of lazy days with everyone cozy at home, when we have too many of those in a row everyone gets a little crabby and stir crazy. I love finding new places around town that offer a fun experience that everyone in the family will enjoy. So imagine my delight when I discovered Department of Wonder! Truly unlike anything I’ve ever experienced, it is the perfect family friendly adventure- to get you out of the house, away from the screens, and working together to journey through this fantastical world!
houston.org
Report: Houston 2nd Most Active Real Estate Market in the Nation Over Last Decade
Metro Houston ranks second in the U.S. when it comes to real estate activity across commercial and residential sectors over the last 10 years, a recent report from StorageCafe shows. Houston was the most active single-family residential market in the country while the New York City metro saw the highest...
smartcitiesdive.com
How Houston’s homeless strategy became a model for other US cities
Editor’s note: This is the first piece in a series on the factors that have led to the success of Houston’s homeless response system, and the challenges the city faces and will continue to face in addressing homelessness. Just a decade ago, Houston had the sixth largest homeless...
This Brick Home on the Water in Spring, Texas is Picture Perfect
This amazing home located in Spring, Texas doesn’t just look nice, this is what life goals are all about. When I saw the back patio area, I knew this property was something special. Just looking at the home from the front view you know it’s stunning, the fence, the landscaping, the architecture it’s all incredible. Although, with a list price of $5,575,000, the home better be something unforgettable.
The Mayor of Houston Gives 50 Cent the Key to the City
As Houston continues to accept the native of Queens, New York, as one of its own, 50 Cent has been awarded his day and the city's key. At the city's annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner gave the renowned awards to the head of G-Unit (November 24).
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by behrouz sasani on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around and want to see what a really delicious steak should taste like.
Houston Chronicle
Classes still canceled at Houston-area ISDs after lifting of boil water notice
Classes at a number of Houston-area school districts will remain closed despite the City of Houston lifting its boil water notice Tuesday morning. The following districts will not hold classes Tuesday:. Aldine ISD: All facilities will be closed. Houston ISD: All employees will work remotely. Pasadena ISD: Staff must report...
iheart.com
12 Years Ago Today a Legendary Houston Sports Moment Occurred
Cartland Finnegan was one of the most hated opponents to ever play a Houston sports team. On this day in 2010, Andre Johnson adding to his hall of fame career with one of the most legendary knockouts in sports history.
