TechRadar
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's biggest bug isn't what you think
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is no stranger to bugs and glitches. However, the latest issue uncovered by players runs deeper than the occasional texture pop. Fans of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's competitive multiplayer have uncovered an alarming fault in the game's PvP Battle Stadium. In short, it looks like every single PvP battle in the stadium uses the same RNG (random number generator) seed when generating randomized outcomes in battle.
dexerto.com
New Pokemon Scarlet & Violet feature saves fan from tragic Shiny fail
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can see Shiny species in the overworld, but they can be easy to miss when using the “Let’s Go” battle mechanics. Thankfully, there is a feature to protect players from terrible Shiny fails. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have a massive open...
IGN
Even Pokemon Scarlet & Violet's End Game Is Busted - IGN Daily Fix
According to players, the newest Pokémon games suffer from poor matchmaking, lag, long animations, unforgiving timers, bugs, and ill-equipped players actively ruining the experience and even its endgame content, Tera Raids. If you love your Xbox Series X|S controller, suit it up with a Mini Controller Hoodie. Grand Theft Auto V was a historic launch, but some GTA series creators weren't always too optimistic regarding its future once as "most likely not to succeed."
dexerto.com
Sykkuno destroys Fuslie’s whole party with one Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet
The Pokemon Scarlet & Violet showdown between Fuslie and Sykkuno was a mismatch from turn one and a total party wipe was never in doubt. As most fans know, being an elite Pokemon Trainer takes a whole lot of brainpower and careful planning. Things have to be meticulously curated if you want to be the very best like no one ever was.
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are among the best Pokémon games yet — but they have some glaring setbacks
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are some of the most fun and expansive Pokémon games yet, but you will have to live with sub-par graphics and some performance issues.
TechRadar
Absurd Pokémon Scarlet and Violet bugs: from windmill arms to invisible bikes
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s recent release has fans of the series talking – but not necessarily for the right reasons. Comb the Twitter feeds of tech-savvy Pokémon trainers, who have already begun their journey in Paldea, and you’ll find a mixed bag of reviews. Among the usual cute Pokémon clips and thoughtful opinions are examples of some of the most outlandish Pokémon bugs ever seen in the 26-year-old series to date – some of which we’ve experienced ourselves. In her Pokémon Scarlet and Violet review, TRG’s Cat Bussell said the games were “replete with framerate drops, performance issues, and more than the occasional bug.”
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Caph Squad Base Breakdown
Team Star is the newest evil team, introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Well, evil is stretching the English language here. This group of delinquents is holed up in bases all over Paldea to get away from the people that bullied them. They are also hoping their big boss will return. This piece will break down how to take down Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Caph Squad.
CNET
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Review: Too Much for the Switch to Handle
There's a pesky rule in Pokemon games that means Pokemon of a certain level will only obey you consistently if you've got enough gym badges. That can lead to this vexing experience: You know a Gym Leader battle is coming up, so you spend time training up your party. You evolve your main Pokemon, the quarterback of your team, and take it into battle.
TechRadar
Starship Troopers is the perfect setting for this new sci-fi co-op shooter
Excellent news, citizen: developer Offworld Industries has announced a brand new cooperative FPS based in the dystopian sci-fi setting of Starship Troopers, made famous by the 1997 cult-classic Paul Verhoeven film by the same name. Due to go into early access in 2023 for PC, Starship Troopers: Extermination promises a...
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Update Has Some Disappointing News for Fans
A new update about the future of God of War Ragnarok from the director of the PS4 and PS5 game has some disappointing news for everyone enjoying the critically-acclaimed sequel. The new PlayStation exclusive just came out, but many have already finished it and are wondering if it will be expanded upon with any DLC or expansions. As you may know, the first game didn't get any DLC or expansions, but other single-player PlayStation exclusives have. In other words, there is some precedence, even if it's not an overwhelming precedence. Further, it's the biggest launch in PlayStation history, so there's certainly a commercial incentive as well. That said, it doesn't look like it's going to happen.
ComicBook
Disney+ Series Finally Beats House of the Dragon To Become Most In-Demand New Show
Disney+ can now boast that it has slayed HBO Max's biggest beast: the Game of Thornes prequel series, House of the Dragon. According to new reports and analysis, Star Wars series Andor finally managed to topple House of the Dragon from its Iron Throne in terms of average audience demand. Demand rose considerably as Andor headed into its Season 1 finale over the Thanksgiving Holiday: that surge of a reported 7% bumped the series to 37.7 times the average levels of demand (HotD came in at 33.9K), based on factors that include streaming, downloads, social media, general buzz, and consumer data.
ComicBook
Free PlayStation Plus Games for December 2022 Leaked
PlayStation's free PS Plus games for December 2022 have leaked right on schedule as they do every month with several PS4 and PS5 games now all but confirmed for next month. And while the selection consists of the usual array of three different free games, PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers are technically getting more than just three games, assuming the leak plays out as expected. That's because the games planned for December 2022 are supposedly Biomutant, Divine Knockout, and Mass Effect Legendary Edition, a game which includes the full Mass Effect trilogy including tons of DLCs.
TechRadar
These are the first 3 games you need to play on your new Nintendo Switch OLED
Having a brand-new Nintendo Switch OLED is pretty amazing, but you need to pick up a few games that really make use of its fancy screen, ones that are packed with vibrant colors. There were some excellent Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals recently, along with all the great Black Friday...
After 17 Years, One Xbox Fan Just Got The Perfect Gamerscore
After nearly 17 years of playing games on Xbox, one fan has managed to achieve what they view as the perfect Gamerscore. Shared on the Xbox One subreddit, user RestiveHippo shared that after 17 years of gaming on the platform, they had achieved a Gamerscore of 123,456. For anyone unaware, the Xbox achievement system was introduced at the launch of the Xbox 360. This system awards players points (Gamerscore) for completing specific challenges within a video game. While there are plenty of exceptions, the standard has been that a game gets to have 1,000 Gamerscore available at launch, with the ability to add more whenever DLC and massive updates become available.
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Gaming Leak Reveals Free Games for December 2022
Prime Gaming, the gaming extension of the Amazon Prime subscriptions, hasn't yet announced its free games planned for December 2022, but they've leaked already. In a post shared on a site focused on deals like these, it was revealed that the free Prime Gaming games for December will supposedly be Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons, Quake, Spinch, Doors: Paradox, and Banners of Ruin. Those have of course yet to be confirmed, however, so we don't know for sure just yet what games will be given away next month.
Finally! The Nintendo Switch OLED gets a record-breaking US discount
Update: This deal has now sold out, but we've found the same price on a refurbished model from a reputable seller – get a refurbished Switch at Gamestop for $319.99 (opens in new tab). Hurrah! The US has been short-changed on Switch OLED deals so far, but we finally...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ fans ponder the most puzzling plot hole of the ‘Holiday Special’
Warning: The following article contains spoilers from The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. In terms of plot, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special barely adds anything to the overarching plot of Phase Four or the upcoming Phase Five. But what it does is offer a plot hole that has left fans scratching their heads and coming up with explanations of their own as the 40-minute special either didn’t bother to wrap up its loose end or deliberately left it hanging.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Losing One of Their Best Free Games
PlayStation Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers are losing one of the best "free" games available to all those that are subscribed to the two more expensive tiers of the subscription service. For those that don't know, PS Plus is available in three forms. There is the cheapest form which is PlayStation Plus Essential. This is just the original version of the subscription service that gives out a few "free games" every month. Then there's PlayStation Plus Extra, which is this plus access to a vast library of PS4 and PS5 games. And then there's PlayStation Plus Plus Premium, which is PS Plus Extra, plus access to a library of legacy games spanning the PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP. So, this departure doesn't concern PS Plus Essential subscribers, but it does concern all other subscribers.
Android Headlines
Apex Legends Mobile gets new Underworld event in latest update
Apex Legends Mobile is launching a new update today that contains the all-new Underworld event. Respawn refers to it as a “nightmarish new event” that adds plenty for players to experience, including some “new abilities” for Revenant and some new Legend perks for other characters. The...
