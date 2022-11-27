Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rain chances return this weekend!
PHOENIX — It's a beautiful day in the Valley!. Highs are peaking in the low 70s, putting us right near average for this time of year. Winds are light across the Phoenix metro area, but breezes are picking up along the Mogollon Rim. Peak gusts will top out between 25 and 30 mph in places like Flagstaff, Heber and Show Low.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warmer days for the rest of the week
PHOENIX — Temperatures are back on the rise!. Valley highs will return to the low 70s on Wednesday and stay there through the weekend. Winds will be light across the Phoenix metro area, but we are expecting more breezes along the Mogollon Rim on Wednesday afternoon. Peak gusts will top out between 25 and 30 mph in places like Flagstaff, Heber and Show Low.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooler air moving into Arizona!
PHOENIX — Winds are picking up across northern Arizona as a storm system passes to our north. A Wind Advisory is in effect along the Mogollon Rim and in the White Mountains overnight. Wind gusts could hit 40 to 50 mph in places like Flagstaff, Heber, Winslow, Window Rock and Show Low.
STORM WATCH: Gusty wind, rain showers to impact New Jersey Wednesday
New Jersey will have to deal with gusty winds and rainy weather for most of Wednesday morning.
NBCMontana
Winter storm arrives tomorrow; travel impacts expected through Friday
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Clearwater Mountains from 5 AM Wednesday through 6AM Friday. Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Lower Clark Fork Region from 11 PM to midnight Thursday night. Heavy...
Expect up to 8 inches in Twin Cities; another snowstorm next week?
Heavy snow is falling in the Twin Cities and by the time the flakes stop flying the totals in some spots could reach 8 inches, according to meteorologist Sven Sundgaard. "I still think we get about 5, 6, 7 inches for most of the Twin Cities," says Sundgaard. "There is going to be a wide range because of variation in moisture content and those ratios. Some of those heavier bursts could produce some of those 6-7-8 inch amounts."
AZFamily
Perfect Sunday ahead of cold front Monday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Don’t waste this Sunday!. It’s going to be sunny and warm in the afternoon as temperatures will reach the 70s. Perfect if you are spending the day outdoors. On Monday, a cold front will begin the pass by the state. This will leave everywhere from the high country to the valley mostly cloudy. It will also get breezy in the evening.
ABC 15 News
Las Palomas Beach & Golf Resort is a great place to visit for the winter
Las Palomas Beach & Golf Resort is an advertiser of Sonoran Living. Las Palomas Beach & Golf Resort: Arizona's Beach Getaway. Many Arizonans would be surprised to realize the closest beach is not in California, but just four hours away in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico, commonly known as Rocky Point. That's right. You can leave after lunch and arrive in time to lounge in the sand or enjoy a massage before dinner.
New report goes in-depth on 'clever' ADOT freeway message signs
"We want the signs to capture their attention," said ADOT Assistant Communications Director Doug Pacey. "We want them to engage in the message... we want it to resonate with them."
waterlandblog.com
WEATHER UPDATE: Winter Weather Advisory issued; up to 3″ snow expected
Local @SeattleWXGuy Michael Snyder concurs with the National Weather Service that we may see some snow in the South King County region this week, but it will likely be mixed with rain. As is typical with weather predictions for the Northwest, experts aren’t sure when, where or how much of...
Tracking lowland snow chances in western Washington this week
SEATTLE — Chances for lowland snow continue throughout the week as temperatures remain cold and several weather systems move through western Washington. Snow levels are expected to hover between 400 and 800 feet throughout the week. Here’s a timeline of what to expect. Tuesday. Lowlands. The next weather...
Plan to raise Barlett Dam could bring billions of gallons of water to Arizona
The lake is known for boating and fishing, but its real job is to collect rain and snowpack on the Verde River before it flows into the Salt River to be diverted to users in the Valley.
KTVL
From fall to winter: Big pattern change on the way for the Pacific Northwest
OREGON, USA — We've been mild and dry for the past couple weeks, a rare sight for the Pacific Northwest in November, but much colder and wetter weather is on the way starting this Sunday. A 'high pressure ridge' has been locked in on the west coast for the...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
KTAR.com
Weeknight closures on I-17 north of Phoenix will impede traffic for months
PHOENIX – Interstate 17 north of Phoenix will be closed several nights a week well into next year so crews can blast rocks to make space for new lanes. Segments of I-17 between Anthem Way and Sunset Point will be closed in both directions two to three nights a week, Mondays-Thursdays, for the next eight months, the Arizona Department of Transportation said Monday.
The best neighborhoods for Christmas lights in metro Phoenix
With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, holiday lights and inflatable Santas are appearing in front yards across the Valley. State of play: Some metro Phoenix residents spend weeks adorning their homes with lights and decorations. Load up the kids in the car and take a drive by these unbelievable displays:🦌 ReinDeer Valley ChristmasAbout: Come see more than 55,000 lights synchronized to music. This year, they'll also have a magical snowfall and bubbles on the weekends. The display will open on Thursday and run through Jan. 1. The homeowners are collecting cans and cash donations for St. Mary's Food Bank.Location: 3302...
Accumulating snow possible in Twin Cities next week
Fall 2022 will end quite mild – at nearly 2 degrees above normal – but we have certainly had some snow and at least short bursts of cold. Believe it or not, despite the white coating for the last couple of weeks the Twin Cities is below normal for autumn snowfall by 0.6 inches. At least for now. A storm system in the last 36 hours of meteorological fall could change that.
This Colorado Lake Has Water As Clear And Blue As The Tropics
Ok, so Colorado is a LOT of things but I don't think I would use tropical at any point as an adjective to describe our awesome state. However, in this case it kind of applies, because just looking at this place makes me want to check it out and dive in.
fox10phoenix.com
For some in Northern Arizona, a Thanksgiving in the dark
High winds in the area, according to officials, resulted in downed trees, which also downed power lines. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.
fox10phoenix.com
A look at the impact of major holiday shopping days in Arizona
Black Friday and Small Business Saturday are some of, if not, the busiest days on the calendar for local business owners. FOX 10’s Marissa Sarbak breaks down why these weekends are not just good for small businesses, but for all Arizonans.
