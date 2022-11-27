Read full article on original website
Poland pip Mexico to last-16 spot despite defeat to Argentina
Poland scraped into the last 16 of the World Cup on goal difference after a backs to the walls performance saw them lose 2-0 to Group C winners Argentina.With the group on a knife edge heading into the final round of fixtures, Mexico conceded a last-gasp goal in a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia, sending Poland through after it had seemed for much of the second half that they would advance purely on fair play rules.Second-half goals from Premier League duo Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez ensured Argentina progressed after Lionel Messi had a controversial penalty saved by Wojciech...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Australia defeats Denmark to advance
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday with Group D at the forefront. Australia (2-0-1) defeated Denmark (0-1-2), 1-0, in a tense match at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar. With the win, Australia moves on to the knockout stage and Denmark has been eliminated from the World Cup.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group E: Spain, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica schedule, fixtures, rankings
Japan and Spain sent early messages in Group E with an upset of Germany and demolition of Costa Rica, respectively, to start the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Japan reached the Round of 16 at the last World Cup and gave Belgium everything it could handle before bowing out 3-2, while Costa Rica surprised everyone in 2014 when it emerged atop a Group D with England, Italy, and Uruguay, then beating Greece in the Round of 16.
Voice of America
French Woman Referee to Make World Cup History, Lead Officiating Team
Doha, Qatar — French referee Stéphanie Frappart will become the first woman to take charge of a men's World Cup game when she handles Germany vs. Costa Rica on Thursday in Qatar. FIFA also picked two women as assistants to Frappart — Neuza Back of Brazil and Mexico's...
The World Cup's wildest bets: Aussie punter loses more than $181,000 after Costa Rica's surprise win over giant-killers Japan while Cameroon's inspired comeback against Serbia saw another better cough up $20,000!
An Australian gambler has lost a small fortune on what appeared to be an absolute no-brainer of a result at the World Cup. The unnamed punter went all in on Japan after they earned a Shock of the Tournament contender against Germany in their opening game, while their Matchday 2 opponents Costa Rica had been on the receiving end of a 7-0 thumping by Spain last time out.
Voice of America
Syrian Children Compete in 'Camps World Cup'
While fans from around the world revel at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, hundreds of children in the war-torn region of Idlib, Syria, compete in the Camps World Cup, a football tournament featuring players who are growing up in displacement camps or as child laborers. Mouneb Taim reports from Idlib, Syria, with Heather Murdock in Istanbul.
Australia plays Denmark for last 16 spot at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Scenes of wild celebrations featuring flares and fire are not the norm in Australia after World Cup matches. Yet that was exactly what happened in Melbourne’s Fed Square after the Socceroos beat Tunisia on Saturday for just their third win in 18 World Cup matches.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Argentina beats Poland to advance
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday with Group C at the forefront. Argentina stayed alive as it won 2-0 over Poland (1-1-0) at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar. Despite the loss, Poland will also advance because Mexico didn't beat Saudi Arabia by enough goals. Polish goalkeeper Wojciech...
Voice of America
Iran's Players Face Conflicting Pressures Before World Cup Showdown with US
Washington — The Iranian men's football team takes on the United States in a pivotal World Cup match Tuesday, with Iran's players facing conflicting pressures on their behavior from their government and from Iranians supporting a nationwide protest movement. The Iranian and U.S. teams enter their final first round...
Voice of America
Portugal Advances to Last 16, Beats Uruguay 2-0 at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar — Cristiano Ronaldo wheeled away in celebration, acting as though he had scored yet another goal at the World Cup. Instead, it was Bruno Fernandes eventually credited with the goal that set up Portugal's 2-0 win over Uruguay on Monday, advancing the team into the last 16.
Voice of America
Cameroon, Serbia Draw in Goal-Filled Match
Cameroon and Serbia battled to a 3-3 draw Monday in a goal-filled match at the men’s World Cup in Qatar as they tried to keep alive hopes of advancing past the group stage. The scoring outburst came after neither side netted a goal in its first game of the tournament, with Serbia falling 2-0 to Brazil and Cameroon losing 1-0 to Switzerland.
Soccer World Reacts To Denmark's Shocking World Cup Performance
Denmark was considered a dark horse contender heading into the 2022 World Cup. And yet, the Danish Dynamite didn't even make it to the knockout stage. On Wednesday, Denmark lost to Australia in its final match of the group stage. That loss officially ended the national team's dreams of winning the World Cup in Qatar.
World Cup roundup: France, Australia reach final 16
Mathew Leckie broke the deadlock in the 60th minute and Australia advanced to the last 16 for the first time
Voice of America
Argentina Outclasses Poland Despite Messi Penalty Miss to Advance
DOHA, Qatar — Argentina advanced to the knockout stages of the World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Poland in their final Group C match on Wednesday even though skipper Lionel Messi saw a first half penalty saved at Stadium 974. Argentina's victory moved the South Americans to the...
Soccer-It's in their genes, coach says, as Costa Rica aim to send Germany out
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Costa Rica have got form when it comes to sending illustrious nations home from World Cups and their coach Luis Fernando Suarez says it might be something in the Los Ticos genes.
Soccer-Messi misses penalty as Poland hold Argentina scoreless at halftime
DOHA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved a Lionel Messi penalty as Argentina dominated the first 45 minutes of their World Cup Group C clash at Stadium 974 but have nothing to show for it with the halftime score 0-0. With Mexico and Saudi Arabia also goalless in the other game in the group, as things stand Poland will top the pool with five points and meet Australia in the last 16, while Argentina will finish second and take on champions France in the next round.
Yardbarker
Thursday's Costa Rica-Germany World Cup match will be historic
Per ESPN, Stephanie Frappart was the first woman to officiate a World Cup match when she was given the assignment of refereeing the Mexico-Poland match on Nov. 22. Neuza Back and Karen Diaz were named assistant referees prior to the 2022 World Cup. Thursday, all three will be on the...
Voice of America
Protester With Rainbow Flag Runs onto Field at World Cup
Lusail, qatar — A protester ran onto the field Monday carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a blue Superman T-shirt that said, "SAVE UKRAINE" on the front and "RESPECT FOR IRANIAN WOMAN" on the back during a World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay. Security officials chased the protester...
Voice of America
France Considers a Ban on Bullfighting
Poland vs Argentina confirmed line-ups ahead of World Cup fixture
It all comes down to this: Argentina and Poland clash on a decisive day in Group C at the Qatar World Cup, with neither having yet confirmed their place in the round of 16.Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates were stunned by Saudi Arabia in their competition opener, before the Paris Saint-Germain forward found a moment of inspiration to inspire a win against Mexico next time out. It means the pre-tournament favourites are on three points, like Saudi Arabia, who were beaten by Poland in their last outing.FOLLOW LIVE: Poland vs Argentina – Latest World Cup updatesPoland, led by...
