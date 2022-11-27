College Football Playoff Predictions Week 14: ‘The Game’ Shakes Up Playoff Picture as Trojans Enter Top Four

Read full article on original website
Related
Source: Rose Bowl agrees to amended deal, paving way for early CFP expansion
The Rose Bowl has agreed to terms that will pave the way for the College Football Playoff to expand in the final two seasons of the current contract, 2024 and 2025, a source told ESPN.
Aggies Basketball Blows Out SMU 83-64
The Texas A&M Aggies got a win over an old rival on Wednesday night
DE Frederick Williams III Becomes Cal's 8th Commitment for 2023
Bay Area product Tyler Murphy commits to Cal as a walk-on
profootballnetwork.com
Fantasy QB Streamers and Rankings Week 13: Why Deshaun Watson and Jimmy Garoppolo Are Top Options
The fantasy football season inches closer to the playoffs, with Week 13 soon approaching. With the spotlight on quarterbacks, here are our Week 13 fantasy QB rankings and some streamers to consider. Top QB Streamers for Week 13. While not in the upper range of our fantasy football rankings, these...
Jalen Williams' Breakout Game Leads Thunder Past Spurs, 117-111
The Oklahoma City Thunder, without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, pushed the San Antonio Spurs to their ninth straight loss after overcoming a 20-point deficit.
Comments / 0