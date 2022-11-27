The Ashland High School boys and girls bowling teams are picking up right where they left off a season ago, when both squads made it to the state tournament. On Wednesday at Luray Lanes in Ohio Cardinal Conference action, both Arrows teams began their home seasons in style, as the Ashland boys defeated Lexington by winning head-to-head matches 2290-1596, and claiming a pair of Baker Games 447-321.

ASHLAND, OH ・ 11 MINUTES AGO