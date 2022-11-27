Read full article on original website
Seattle is The Best City for SinglesAmancay TapiaSeattle, WA
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The Chicago Bears could hold much power in 2023 NFL Draft
It was an eventful morning for the Chicago Bears as they entered into a Week 12 matchup with the New York Jets. In a year where they indeed know who their quarterback of the future is in Justin Fields, the Bears didn’t even know who would start the game against the Jets. It ended up being Trevor Siemian instead of Nathan Peterman, who looked like the starter for a split-second.
profootballnetwork.com
Early Fantasy PPR Rankings Week 13: Ezekiel Elliott, Devin Singletary, Antonio Gibson, and More
With our early Week 13 fantasy PPR rankings, we take an initial look at the entire landscape for fantasy football managers. With injuries and changes to offenses likely to shift things, there is a lot of intrigue with the fantasy playoffs getting nearer. Let’s examine the value of the likes of Ezekiel Elliott, Devin Singletary, Antonio Gibson, and the rest of our top 250 options this week.
Cleveland Browns Injury Report: David Njoku Dealing With Knee Injury Ahead of Texans Game
David Njoku was the only player for the Browns to miss practice on Wednesday due to an injury.
The Strange Career Path of Ex-Husky Corner Jacobe Covington
The defensive back received his first college start against Notre Dame.
FOX Sports
Seahawks LB Darrell Taylor, Rams TE Roger Carter Jr. go viral: NFC West Stock Watch
Receiver Jauan Jennings had his most impactful game for the San Francisco 49ers last week in a shutout win at home against the New Orleans Saints. totaled six receptions for 49 yards on seven targets, including his first touchdown reception of the year. Five of Jennings' receptions were good for first downs, and three of his receptions came on San Francisco's only touchdown scoring drive of the game.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Air Yards Analysis: Week 13 (2022)
The game of fantasy football has become more complex over the past several years. While the game itself hasn’t changed much, the way to analyze stats and draw conclusions has become much more in-depth with the development of advanced stats. One of those advanced stats is air yards. Why...
Duke reveals starting five for Ohio State game
Ahead of the Duke basketball home matchup against the No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge at 7:15 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN), the official stat broadcast for the No. 17 Blue Devils (6-2, 0-0 ACC) revealed the starting five. It's the same group as the last five ...
